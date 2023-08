I was at them all except 2. The first was away at Newcastle so wasnt there. The other away game was Houghtons at the pit and i was in the Street end surrounded by blues, he scored at the park end. The only other i missed was Beardsey v Everton. I was at the game but it was the only time in my life i had been ejected from the ground. It was for erm .... encroac hment affer Mcmahon had made it 1 - 0 in the first half at the Anfield Road end and i was in row 2.

Edit - Aldridge volley in the semi final i was in the Leppings Lane Stand that day, following year i was in the Leppings Lane tetracing sadly.