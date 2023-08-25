« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wolves away selling details  (Read 2147 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Wolves away selling details
« on: August 25, 2023, 01:35:37 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 16, 2023.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: 12:30

Allocation: 3009

Disabled allocation:   14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:   

Adult:          £30
Over 65:          £29
Under 21         £29
Under 17         £18
Juniors (Under 14):    £16

Price Notes:   Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.


Tickets sales notes:   Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.
 

First sale:   12 or more games: from 8.15am on Friday September 1 until 10.45am on Monday September 4.

First sale status:   Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale:   11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Monday September 4.

Second sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale:   10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Monday September 4.

Third sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale:      9 or more games: from 3pm on Monday September 4.

Fourth sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
         

Hospitality Members:   Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.


General notes:   Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits:    Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Campioni 84

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #1 on: August 25, 2023, 06:02:27 pm »
A relief that the allocation hasn't been cut & for those of us travelling by train let's hope its a non 'Strike Day'
Logged

Online redandwhitekuyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • YNWA
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #2 on: September 1, 2023, 12:08:57 am »
Quote from: Campioni 84 on August 25, 2023, 06:02:27 pm
A relief that the allocation hasn't been cut & for those of us travelling by train let's hope its a non 'Strike Day'

These strike days must have been going on for a year now! I was fortunate to have a ticket for Newcastle but travelling to Wolves without so a travel easy day would be nice at the very least.

Lets hope the sale drops to 3+ like previous years and someone can help sort!
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #3 on: September 1, 2023, 08:27:27 am »
Straight in at 0815, got 1 in JL3'

Hope there are no train strikes on 16th September, as that really screwed me up for the home game vs Bournemouth.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #4 on: September 4, 2023, 03:09:27 pm »
Showing as sold out on 10.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Online redandwhitekuyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • YNWA
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #5 on: September 4, 2023, 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on September  4, 2023, 03:09:27 pm
Showing as sold out on 10.

If so, thats absurd. Went to 3 last year
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #6 on: September 4, 2023, 03:23:46 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September  4, 2023, 03:11:25 pm
If so, thats absurd. Went to 3 last year

Lots of people moved up the ladder last season, as lots of sales sold low
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #7 on: September 4, 2023, 03:41:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September  4, 2023, 03:23:46 pm
Lots of people moved up the ladder last season, as lots of sales sold low
I've literally got every figure from every sale. Those that were on 5 at the end of the 21/22 season could have got to a maximum of 10 by the end of the 22/23 season so for it to 'sell out' on 10 makes zero sense on the surface, its obvious whats happened here, and not for the 1st time either, far from it.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #8 on: September 4, 2023, 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September  4, 2023, 03:41:44 pm
I've literally got every figure from every sale. Those that were on 5 at the end of the 21/22 season could have got to a maximum of 10 by the end of the 22/23 season so for it to 'sell out' on 10 makes zero sense on the surface, its obvious whats happened here, and not for the 1st time either, far from it.

And what is that?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #9 on: September 4, 2023, 05:02:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on September  4, 2023, 04:35:54 pm
And what is that?
Literally no point in me saying as its guaranteed that whatever I say, you'll defend the TO to the hilt, as you always do. Those that know me personally will know exactly where I'm coming from.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #10 on: September 4, 2023, 08:01:37 pm »
Think it dropped to 3 on returns didn't it? So hopefully it will drop to 8 on returns this year.
Was interesting that they put some extra line in Selling Announcement about numbers not dropping low this year, don't think I've ever seen that before or maybe just not noticed.
Logged

Online redandwhitekuyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • YNWA
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #11 on: September 5, 2023, 01:24:23 am »
Quote from: ABJ on September  4, 2023, 05:02:27 pm
Literally no point in me saying as its guaranteed that whatever I say, you'll defend the TO to the hilt, as you always do. Those that know me personally will know exactly where I'm coming from.

I don't know you personally but can sure agree with the narrative that something fishy has been going on for a very long time.

The club doesn't have to be transparent about who is on what #+ and how many are given each game to media/players/staff/hosop etc. Every sale everyone is just in limbo wondering if it will drop to their criteria.

Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #12 on: September 5, 2023, 09:04:35 am »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September  4, 2023, 03:11:25 pm
If so, thats absurd. Went to 3 last year

Looking at that tracker, Wolves did come down to 3 last year, but so did another six games (3 or lower). Then another couple came down to 4 and one to 5.  I'd put it down to people being more on the ball with building up their credits. Wolves isn't exactly one with high demand from sponsors/corporates.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #13 on: September 6, 2023, 09:19:48 am »
Anyone with any knowledge of what Wolverhampton is like for away fans on a match day in the ale house? I've been to Bolton (years ago) and they wanted a home ticket for the home pubs, away ticket for the away pubs. As if there is massive issues with Bolton and us
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #14 on: September 6, 2023, 01:09:08 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  6, 2023, 09:19:48 am
Anyone with any knowledge of what Wolverhampton is like for away fans on a match day in the ale house? I've been to Bolton (years ago) and they wanted a home ticket for the home pubs, away ticket for the away pubs. As if there is massive issues with Bolton and us
Not good. You'll struggle to get in anywhere half decent in the centre, unless you're there very early (ie: before the bouncers are on).

The unfortunately named Blue Brick is a designated pub for visiting fans.   
« Last Edit: September 6, 2023, 01:16:03 pm by stoz »
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #15 on: September 6, 2023, 02:30:54 pm »
Quote from: stoz on September  6, 2023, 01:09:08 pm
Not good. You'll struggle to get in anywhere half decent in the centre, unless you're there very early (ie: before the bouncers are on).

The unfortunately named Blue Brick is a designated pub for visiting fans.   
Blue Brick i'm pretty sure doesn't have BT/TNT sport either - got tellies but best you get is Sky Sports News
« Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 07:12:45 pm by monkeyharris »
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #16 on: September 7, 2023, 12:10:28 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  6, 2023, 09:19:48 am
Anyone with any knowledge of what Wolverhampton is like for away fans on a match day in the ale house? I've been to Bolton (years ago) and they wanted a home ticket for the home pubs, away ticket for the away pubs. As if there is massive issues with Bolton and us

Wolves is one of the worst places for pubs, nowhere in town lets you in just Blue Brick for away fans like said above

We acted dumb last year pretended we didnt even know a footie match was on to get into a spoons

It's as bad as arsenal
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #17 on: September 7, 2023, 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September  7, 2023, 12:10:28 pm
Wolves is one of the worst places for pubs, nowhere in town lets you in just Blue Brick for away fans like said above

We acted dumb last year pretended we didnt even know a footie match was on to get into a spoons

It's as bad as arsenal

Grim that. I've limited experience away from Anfield. Was at Newcastle when we played them in the New Year once years ago with my mate (a red) and his old man (a Geordie) and it was sound.

Do they check tickets then or just take a look and realise that you're too well dressed and attractive to be from Wolverhampton
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #18 on: September 7, 2023, 04:52:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2023, 04:45:45 pm
Grim that. I've limited experience away from Anfield. Was at Newcastle when we played them in the New Year once years ago with my mate (a red) and his old man (a Geordie) and it was sound.

Do they check tickets then or just take a look and realise that you're too well dressed and attractive to be from Wolverhampton

Wolves were doing ticket checks on the doors, didnt even bother if you were in red

Some places are round, Newcastle, Manchester city centre, central london etc.. Wolves and Arsenal worst for me, United doesnt even have an away pub near by dont think city does either

most other places sound
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 765
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #19 on: September 7, 2023, 05:03:54 pm »
Tickets came today from first sale
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 765
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #20 on: September 8, 2023, 04:43:32 pm »
The below sales are now advertised for our Premier League away trip to Wolves on Saturday 16th Sept;

Monday 11th September:

From 11am         10+ Games
From 1pm           9+ Games
From 3pm           8+ Games
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September  4, 2023, 03:41:44 pm
I've literally got every figure from every sale. Those that were on 5 at the end of the 21/22 season could have got to a maximum of 10 by the end of the 22/23 season so for it to 'sell out' on 10 makes zero sense on the surface, its obvious whats happened here, and not for the 1st time either, far from it.

What you thinking now?  Dropped to five which given the sales that dropped last year is about right isn't it, so what was 'obvious'?   and before you say i am not defending anyone i just don't jump to conclusions on things before the sales are finished.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:58:53 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:56:29 pm
What you thinking now?  Dropped to five which given the sales that dropped last year is about right isn't it, so what was 'obvious'?   and before you say i am not defending anyone i just don't jump to conclusions on things before the sales are finished.

Tbf hasnt actually reached 5 yet - see how it goes
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:58:53 pm
Tbf hasnt actually reached 5 yet - see how it goes

That is fair but it is looking like it will drop at least to that?  not like all the conspiracy theories when at 10!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm
That is fair but it is looking like it will drop at least to that?  not like all the conspiracy theories when at 10!

Not counted the tickets left to know, maybe an influx of hospo/club returns? if not, why werent these ones sold earlier on
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:56:29 pm
What you thinking now?  Dropped to five which given the sales that dropped last year is about right isn't it, so what was 'obvious'?   and before you say i am not defending anyone i just don't jump to conclusions on things before the sales are finished.
Love the way that you stayed completely quiet for a whole week since I posted but only when you realised that it was actually dropping further, you decided to reply.

For them to drop it further is a rare occurance, but on this occasion they have but only because they had 100+ returns because if it wasn't for that, it would have easily sold out on 10, 9 or 8 compared to 3 last season.

I don't normally jump to conclusions either but when the TO have got the history that they have, its hardly surprising that people automatically think the worst of them.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm
Love the way that you stayed completely quiet for a whole week since I posted but only when you realised that it was actually dropping further, you decided to reply.

For them to drop it further is a rare occurance, but on this occasion they have but only because they had 100+ returns because if it wasn't for that, it would have easily sold out on 10, 9 or 8 compared to 3 last season.

I don't normally jump to conclusions either but when the TO have got the history that they have, its hardly surprising that people automatically think the worst of them.

Ha ha, no unlike you i don't make sweeping statements (not backed up on here) before i get all the facts, now we have them your original statement about it being 'obvious' is wrong.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm
Ha ha, no unlike you i don't make sweeping statements (not backed up on here) before i get all the facts, now we have them your original statement about it being 'obvious' is wrong.
No you don't make sweeping statements, you just back them every single time regardless of the situation. On this occasion I will happily admit that I was wrong and I hope that I am proved wrong many times in the future as well as it will mean that more tickets are getting into supporters hands.

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm
No you don't make sweeping statements, you just back them every single time regardless of the situation. On this occasion I will happily admit that I was wrong and I hope that I am proved wrong many times in the future as well as it will mean that more tickets are getting into supporters hands.




I don't just back them every time at all, there a multitude of things that can be done differently and much better, the list is extensive, i just don't get out of bed every morning looking for every little thing and in this case be wrong.

And fair play for admitting being wrong! ;)
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:19:08 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm

I don't just back them every time at all, there a multitude of things that can be done differently and much better, the list is extensive, i just don't get out of bed every morning looking for every little thing and in this case be wrong.

And fair play for admitting being wrong! ;)
Neither do I, far from it, I just simply cannot understand the amount of cock ups that they make and its made all the more frustrating when you speak to supporters of other teams and they are genuinely staggered when they hear of some of the things that have happened over the years...although I'll say it again, its got way worse post covid.

I never have an issue admitting that I'm wrong, after all surely we all want whats best for everyone, a TO thats run smoothly?

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
i think they tried to do too much post covid,  new ticket system and NFC etc all at the same time.  they should have staggered that a bit more and taken supporters on a journey.   i don't doubt there would have been mistakes but perhaps not as many..
Logged

Online redandwhitekuyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • YNWA
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:47:40 am »
For it to drop from 10+ to 5+ is strange. Could even go lower.

How many people are sitting on 5-9+?

Because you think it would be far more than just 100-200 of returns...

Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:52:26 am »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 11:47:40 am
For it to drop from 10+ to 5+ is strange. Could even go lower.

How many people are sitting on 5-9+?

Because you think it would be far more than just 100-200 of returns...
Its not as not many are on between 5 and 10 and there were over 100 returns. The vast majority of the credits are towards the top of the tree as around 2.5K are on 15+.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 