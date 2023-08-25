Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 16, 2023.



Location: Molineux Stadium



Kick-off: 12:30



Allocation: 3009



Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.



Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices:



Adult: £30

Over 65: £29

Under 21 £29

Under 17 £18

Juniors (Under 14): £16



Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.





Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.



The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.





First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Friday September 1 until 10.45am on Monday September 4.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Monday September 4.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Monday September 4.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: 9 or more games: from 3pm on Monday September 4.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.





Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.





General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

