Author Topic: Wolves away selling details  (Read 900 times)

Wolves away selling details
« on: August 25, 2023, 01:35:37 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 16, 2023.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: 12:30

Allocation: 3009

Disabled allocation:   14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:   

Adult:          £30
Over 65:          £29
Under 21         £29
Under 17         £18
Juniors (Under 14):    £16

Price Notes:   Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.


Tickets sales notes:   Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.
 

First sale:   12 or more games: from 8.15am on Friday September 1 until 10.45am on Monday September 4.

First sale status:   Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale:   11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Monday September 4.

Second sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale:   10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Monday September 4.

Third sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale:      9 or more games: from 3pm on Monday September 4.

Fourth sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
         

Hospitality Members:   Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.


General notes:   Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits:    Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #1 on: August 25, 2023, 06:02:27 pm »
A relief that the allocation hasn't been cut & for those of us travelling by train let's hope its a non 'Strike Day'
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #2 on: September 1, 2023, 12:08:57 am »
A relief that the allocation hasn't been cut & for those of us travelling by train let's hope its a non 'Strike Day'

These strike days must have been going on for a year now! I was fortunate to have a ticket for Newcastle but travelling to Wolves without so a travel easy day would be nice at the very least.

Lets hope the sale drops to 3+ like previous years and someone can help sort!
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #3 on: September 1, 2023, 08:27:27 am »
Straight in at 0815, got 1 in JL3'

Hope there are no train strikes on 16th September, as that really screwed me up for the home game vs Bournemouth.
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm »
Showing as sold out on 10.
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:11:25 pm »
Showing as sold out on 10.

If so, thats absurd. Went to 3 last year
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:23:46 pm »
If so, thats absurd. Went to 3 last year

Lots of people moved up the ladder last season, as lots of sales sold low
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:41:44 pm »
Lots of people moved up the ladder last season, as lots of sales sold low
I've literally got every figure from every sale. Those that were on 5 at the end of the 21/22 season could have got to a maximum of 10 by the end of the 22/23 season so for it to 'sell out' on 10 makes zero sense on the surface, its obvious whats happened here, and not for the 1st time either, far from it.
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:35:54 pm »
I've literally got every figure from every sale. Those that were on 5 at the end of the 21/22 season could have got to a maximum of 10 by the end of the 22/23 season so for it to 'sell out' on 10 makes zero sense on the surface, its obvious whats happened here, and not for the 1st time either, far from it.

And what is that?
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:02:27 pm »
And what is that?
Literally no point in me saying as its guaranteed that whatever I say, you'll defend the TO to the hilt, as you always do. Those that know me personally will know exactly where I'm coming from.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:01:37 pm »
Think it dropped to 3 on returns didn't it? So hopefully it will drop to 8 on returns this year.
Was interesting that they put some extra line in Selling Announcement about numbers not dropping low this year, don't think I've ever seen that before or maybe just not noticed.
Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:24:23 am »
Literally no point in me saying as its guaranteed that whatever I say, you'll defend the TO to the hilt, as you always do. Those that know me personally will know exactly where I'm coming from.

I don't know you personally but can sure agree with the narrative that something fishy has been going on for a very long time.

The club doesn't have to be transparent about who is on what #+ and how many are given each game to media/players/staff/hosop etc. Every sale everyone is just in limbo wondering if it will drop to their criteria.

