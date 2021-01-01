« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August  (Read 5069 times)

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:06:48 pm »
hahaha just saw the Utd score, they couldn't even wait til I tuned in. :lmao
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm »
Just logged on to read the 'arfs.'  Love it
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Very early but VAR, own goal and human error warming up for Utd.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:12:38 pm »
 :lmao De Gea must be having a little chuckle to himself
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:14:51 pm »
Had to tune into this  :D
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:06:09 pm
Best goalie in the world and two best centre backs in the world not looking too hot, best DM in the world offering great protection as usual too
All that and you forgot to mention best team in the world.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:16:50 pm »
Arsenal lucky they signed Raya. Ramsdale will be at Palace within a few years.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,879
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Forrest fuck it up, jesus that defending.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Boooo Forest probably gonna shit it now
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Come on Wolves. Bring up the full set
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:18:38 pm »
Kane to claim that
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,777
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm »
Forest are rubbish, this will end 4 or 5-2 for United
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm »
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.

No,it's mine sorry guys.
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • You Love Us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.

Same. Always happens. Forest to bottle a two nil lead now.
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.


Change the channel  ;D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.

Well, turn it off...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Wolves have, so far, weathered the Everton storm and starting to get more control
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,667
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:22:35 pm
Wolves have, so far, weathered the Everton storm and starting to get more control
Any links for that match, mate?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:25:00 pm »
Can see Ten Hag being jibbed this season
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:25:20 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:24:19 pm
Any links for that match, mate?

Not watching online. Watching via Peacock tv.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:25:32 pm »
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,667
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:25:50 pm »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,229
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
.
Manchester United 0 - [1] Nottingham Forest; Taiwo Awoniyi 2' - https://dubz.co/c/bd3fde

Manchester United 0 - [2] Nottingham Forest; Willy Boly 4' - https://dubz.co/c/877464

Manchester United [1] - 2 Nottingham Forest; Christian Eriksen 17' - https://dubz.co/c/73a829


Arsenal 0 - [1] Fulham; Andreas Pereira on 2' - https://dubz.co/c/8254bf


Brentford [1] - 0 Crystal Palace; Kevin Schade 18‎'‎ - https://dubz.co/c/e703a8



Streams (more links on the 1st page of this thread) - https://1stream.soccer & https://vipleague.im/football-schedule-streaming-links :-

Brentford vs Crystal Palace : https://1stream.soccer/soccer/brentford-crystal-palace-live-stream/1178780

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest : https://1stream.soccer/soccer/manchester-united-nottingham-forest-live-stream/1178782

Arsenal vs Fulham : https://1stream.soccer/soccer/arsenal-fulham-live-stream/1178779

Everton vs Wolves : https://1stream.soccer/soccer/everton-wolverhampton-wanderers-live-stream/1178781

« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:25:00 pm
Can see Ten Hag being jibbed this season

Don't go starting that shite, you'll set the "we need him to win a couple" lot off again
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,132
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:28:49 pm »
Aurier still braindead I see, getting rinsed for their goal and then ends Forest's first decent spell in about 15 minutes by launching a cross out for a goal kick.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm »
Cracking miss that
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:31:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:27:29 pm
Don't go starting that shite, you'll set the "we need him to win a couple" lot off again
;D

Some goal that by whatshis iyi
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:29:37 pm
Cracking miss that

You might be a little more specific.. what match..lol
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
Saka has a shocker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm »
Thanks as always Jason
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Shame how it ended, hell of a ride though.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:31:30 pm
You might be a little more specific.. what match..lol

Everton, Tarkowski or whatever his name is, blazed it wide from a few yards out
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm »
Yup, Cheese Jase :wave
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,931
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:34:37 pm »
Best fans in the world :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Matty BBC Comments
I will not turn on Arteta, but watching us be so defensively fragile while he persists with Havertz in midfield and while Gabriel sits on the bench is so frustrating. These tactics do not make any sense. We were playing great football last season. Why change it?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #195 on: Today at 03:35:05 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Everton, Tarkowski or whatever his name is, blazed it wide from a few yards out

Ahhh, that one..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #196 on: Today at 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:34:37 pm
Best fans in the world :lmao :lmao :lmao
Was he already in a mood with him then? ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,931
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #197 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm »
Over 200 minutes of Premier League action this season now but Everton are still yet to score a goal.

;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,931
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #198 on: Today at 03:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:35:39 pm
Was he already in a mood with him then? ;D
This will be him if Arsenal lose...

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th August
« Reply #199 on: Today at 03:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:35:57 pm
Over 200 minutes of Premier League action this season now but Everton are still yet to score a goal.

;D ;D ;D

They've exceeded my wildest expectations.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Up
« previous next »
 