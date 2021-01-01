Best goalie in the world and two best centre backs in the world not looking too hot, best DM in the world offering great protection as usual too
Thats my fault lads as soon as I turned it on the c*nts scored.
Wolves have, so far, weathered the Everton storm and starting to get more control
Any links for that match, mate?
https://vipleague.im/everton-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-streaming-link-1
Can see Ten Hag being jibbed this season
Don't go starting that shite, you'll set the "we need him to win a couple" lot off again
Cracking miss that
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
You might be a little more specific.. what match..lol
I will not turn on Arteta, but watching us be so defensively fragile while he persists with Havertz in midfield and while Gabriel sits on the bench is so frustrating. These tactics do not make any sense. We were playing great football last season. Why change it?
Everton, Tarkowski or whatever his name is, blazed it wide from a few yards out
Best fans in the world
Was he already in a mood with him then?
Over 200 minutes of Premier League action this season now but Everton are still yet to score a goal.
