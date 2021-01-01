« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24  (Read 2039 times)

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:22:54 pm
Do you really think Newcastle are that much worse than Dortmund and AC Milan?

Massive gulf in European experience though. Doesnt necessarily mean theyll flop but might still count for something.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:24:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm
Don't think that Newcastle group is that scary, Dortmund and Milan fluked a few results last season but looked terrible.

Yeah, neither of them are very good. We were crap last season but I genuinely reckon if we were on that Milan side of the draw we'd have gone to the final. Probably still end up losing it mind you, but their run to the semis in the knockouts was Spurs and Napoli, while Inter had Porto and Benfica which was even easier. Them getting that far was a bit flukey and Dortmund are just plain average IMO, a joke at the back and not even really as potent going forward these days, plus they've lost their best player in Bellingham.

Newcastle can probably finish in any of the 4 spots but I'd tip PSG to win it. The other 3 can also go either way but I'll actually guess Newcastle come 2nd.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,254
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm »
god, the first 3 pots in these draws are just so boring.  More or less the same combo of teams year after year.  With a couple of slight changes obv.

Pot 4 is always an interesting pot.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,363
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:25:53 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:22:54 pm
Do you really think Newcastle are that much worse than Dortmund and AC Milan?

I think people are just looking at club names rather than their actual teams!  Even though Newcastle dont have the depth, Dortmund dont either, and dont look good so far this season (early days I know!). 

I have no idea about Milan - I dont watch Italian footy. And no idea how strong PSG are either now, guessing not at the level they where at.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,925
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
Kane will score hat trick in both matches against Utd
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm »
Jürgen's going to love this..

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Qualifiers 23/24
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:14:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:54:38 pm

Galatasaray could get out of that group, group B arsenal should win that(but it should be a fun group),  Sevilla should be able to get 2nd there Lens and PSV could get out too. Group C it very obv who going through, Braga Union Berlin for 3rd should be interesting.
Group D, Inter Milan should go through any other 3 could get 2nd Salzberg probably least likely, Group E if Feyenoord or Lazio probably battle for 3rd.
Group F I dont get expect Newcastle to get Europa would be funny PSG getting it, Probably Dortmund vs Milan for 2nd/3rd, Group G  :lmao :lmao :lmao  Group H is Barca mess that up lol, Porto probably should be 2nd there.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 