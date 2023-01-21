« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Worst Transfer Window Jargon  (Read 1586 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:42:37 pm »
[insert] is not a six.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:52:07 pm »
3 pages of fuck all.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm »
[text] 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,613
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:52:07 pm
3 pages of fuck all.
Or in the transfer forum, 3 million pages of fuck all.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
I only posted it as a bit of a joke cos I saw he mentioned it in here ;) though I did have high hopes for Musialowski.

I agree though, people describe any semi decent young player as a generational talent, hence my comment about Sancho and Greenwood.

I believe you, honestly I do  ;)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,216
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:08:34 pm
I believe you, honestly I do  ;)

I hope so. Strangers not believing me on the Internet is the worst thing imaginable.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm »
One to keep an eye on.  As if the entire online support of global teams are all going to drop everything for some group stalking
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm
I hope so. Strangers not believing me on the Internet is the worst thing imaginable.

Pinky promise
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:13:18 pm »
Last piece of the jigsaw. I hate that fucking jigsaw...
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm »
We've just bought a colossus
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,613
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm
We've just bought a colossus
Didn't Shanks say that or words of that effect after we signed big Ron Yeats?
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,813
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm »
We are not signing ____
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm »
Cant believe were on page 3 and no one has flexed their transfer stance.

Always wondered what these stances look like
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 07:38:55 pm
Jimmy Greaves and George Best imo.  Or Danny Cadamartari and Phil Neville if you're a blue.

Pele has to be one of them surely.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm »
It's not technically transfer jargon but 'one to watch' seems to have been used so frequently over the years that there must be about 20,000 players I need to keep an eye on. Doable for the supreme being I suppose but tricky for your average mortal.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm »
Most of the jargon mentioned here is the recycle F****o R***o uses to tell everyone absolutely nothing  ;D
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm »
Here we go

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Logged

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm
Criminal

(no it isn`t fucking "criminal" if the club don`t buy a player you have scouted on football manager. I very much doubt there will be a criminal statutory provision for this)
Absolutely this. Moronic to describe a football decision as criminal.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm »
And definitely not a figure of speech. They mean it literally
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:02:14 am »
Logged
YNWA

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:22:11 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm
[text] 


Its time to do the math.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:24:40 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
And definitely not a figure of speech. They mean it literally
Just bad jargon. Have you not read the title of the thread? Criminal.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:49:13 am »
"we are hearing"
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
Re: Worst Transfer Window Jargon
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:51:24 am »
Sky Sports News understands.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 