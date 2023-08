Am I overconfident because I feel like we will win this with ease. Weve got their number.



Diaz - Gakpo - Salah

Maca - Endo - Szobo

Robbo - VVD - Konate - TAA



Think Trent wont invert as much this time around and well see him more advanced like he used to play. Maca dropping to help out endo in build up and Endo dropping in between the CBs when we move higher up the pitch. Anyway Im just so curious to see how this new liverpool midfield will play.