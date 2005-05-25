« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm  (Read 1152 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
After a decent start to the season we face another very tough but important away game.

Before diving into the match I'll remind you of the respective incoming transfers.

At the time of writing NUFC have bought the following players:

Sandro Tonali - DM
Harvey Barnes - LW
Tino Livramento - RB
Yankuba Minteh - RW

Total gross spend approx £124M

They have recalled a few players including Harvey Barnes and Jamal Lewis.

Our incoming players have been:

Dominik Szoboszlai - AM
Alexis Mac Allister - CM
Wataru Endo - DM

Our total gross spend has been £112

So not a lot of difference in transfers. We hopefully will bring in at least one more excellent player but time is running out.




To be honest, Newcastle are a mystery to me as I don't think their squad is any better than ours but they finished above us last year. They did better than expected and we did worse. They have slightly better balance as we are still arguably light in defence and DM.

Onto the game itself......

Since we are away from home, I'd play this one slightly defensively so I would start with Endo and maybe Gomez.
Mac may be suspended (pending appeal) and so I would push TAA into midfield along with Szoboszlai.
I wouldn't bring Bajcetic or Thiago (if fit) back for this game as I think they would not be match fit and I expect us to be under a bit of pressure.

Up front it's Salah, Gakpo and Diaz (if fit) for me. I wouldn't play both Gakpo and Jota for this game.

I expect that Newcastle would be targeting our fullbacks and that's one reason for playing Gomez. Robertson will need some support and we'll need a high energy game from Diaz.

So how did Newcastle "over-perform" last season? Credit is obviously due to Howe as he has them playing well and they are not an easy team to beat.

My analysis is that Newcastle like to play out from the back and so we need to pressurise them and not give them time. They like to hit the long ball down the wings and that's another reason for me starting Gomez. They also like to use their fullbacks to create an overload down the wing. There's nothing new in this but they do it effectively. With their fluid movement in the final third I think we need Endo to play well. We'll also need our midfielders to cover back and mark their man.

When they don't have the ball then they press hard whether it's in the final third or midfield. Hence we will need to be comfortable playing under the press and our midfield will need to make themselves available. Newcastle will quickly drop back into a 4-5-1 formation and they will crowd out the middle of the pitch making them difficult to play through. It's here that we will miss Mac as he is very good on the ball.

Our midfield will need to play as a unit and we may have to rely on Alisson at times. We didn't look great on occasions playing out from the back against Bournemouth so this may be an area that Newcastle will try to exploit.

Now I don't watch Newcastle that often and so my analysis may be way off....feel free to correct me and debate it. However they do have players who will be up to the battle and we'll need to win our personal battles and retain possession. Don't give them time on the ball and certainly do not gift them a goal as they won't return the gift.





I think this will be a close battle and we will need to be at our best. We do have the players to win the game especially up front.
We've taken all 6 points from them for the last two seasons and it would be great to repeat this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
I wish we destroy them. But if offered i would take a point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
They looked imperious against Villa. Got away with a flattering scoreline from the Etihad. Obviously their stadium is a fortress, and we've had a few defensive fuck ups already this season, but I think our lads will bring it big time here. Going for 3-1 to the reds, Diaz, Salah, Dom.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
I wish we destroy them. But if offered i would take a point.
I swear youd take a point even if wed already won :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Match officials will be announced tomorrow.

I'm going to guess we get Michael Oliver.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
Match officials will be announced tomorrow.

I'm going to guess we get Michael Oliver.

Hes a self confessed toon fan. Thier midfield is a huge test for ours. If Mac Allister and Jones are out they may need to consider Bejcetic or Thiago for this. Endo, Gakpo and Szoboszlai as a 3 would be the most match ready midfield but seems a bit risky. If there's no other signing for this game then it'll certainly set the mood on midfield reinforcements either way. They'll be 100 miles an hour for this and it's a difficult tie. Get through it and it starts to set the tone for the season ahead.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Very difficult game given the atmosphere and their physicality. However,  I feel this game suits us as we can do them on the counter.

We need to be tidier on the ball and avoid silly giveaways.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Beat them home and away last season lets do it again.

I hope Jones is fit, need him to start if Mac doesn't get his red card over turned.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Used to be an easy game. No longer.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Very tough game.
OP saying about they dont have that many big names.
Newcastle are probbaly the strongest team physically in the league thats there big strength. Just so many big powerful players & have alot of pace in attack & midfield with Joelinton
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Newcastle confuse me a fair bit. On paper I don't think their team's all that. Plenty of good players, but few top notch. Yet, they seem to perform very well. I suppose a little credit must go to Eddie Howe.

I cannot get past the idea we ought to beat these, but at the same time, I appreciate it's going to be a tough tough game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
They're just a very good team, but kind of basic in their approach.  They don't do anything fancy, don't play with a really high line, don't press like crazy, don't invert fullbacks, etc.  Think Howe has done a good job, regardless of who his employers are and how much they've already spent.  There's not many in their first 11 we would take but they knit it all together well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
The key thing is they all work their bollocks off which makes up for any other deficiencies they may have.

We're going to need to be in really good physical condition to keep up with the pace they'll be going at, especially with the support of their fans pushing them on.

It's quickly become one of the toughest away games of the season and we'll do really well to get 3 points there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:05:18 am
The key thing is they all work their bollocks off which makes up for any other deficiencies they may have.

We're going to need to be in really good physical condition to keep up with the pace they'll be going at, especially with the support of their fans pushing them on.

It's quickly become one of the toughest away games of the season and we'll do really well to get 3 points there.
a draw is fine. 5 points with Chelsea & Newcastle away is a solid start.
Think with the issue we have we will struggle away from home against the top6-9 sides.
With the attack we have I think we will overpoer the rest as we did with Bournemouth
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
I'm still not programmed to accept anything less than 3 points against Newcastle. I'm sure given their vast wealth and inevitable improvement that will change but for now I still think we should go there and try and go all out to get the win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Well as good as their defensive record was/is and they are at home, I don't see them keeping us out given our attacking talent. My worry is they target our right hand side and get some joy out of that. Virgil looks back to his best and Robbo was a beast against Bournmouth, so the left doesnt bother me too much. I would hope to see a traditional 4-3-3 and Trent is midndfull that he is playing right back, yes let him come inside, but lets have our eye on our right. Don't want to see him roam too far.

My guess would be that they play Isak down our right, with Wilson in the middle.

Not sure how Endo is getting on in training, but if ever we need a combative DM it's this game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Feel like this will be the same as last season with lots of chances on both sides so hopefully their finishing is as bad as it was when we won there and Alisson is god mode as usual. 7 from 9 with two of our hardest fixtures done would be a brilliant return.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
These fuckers are now top 3 on teams I want to smash, sportswashing twats.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
These cheats ain't gonna win not no way not no how
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Not sure about this one. The takeover means they'll see teams like Liverpool as ones they can beat to Champions League places and the nature of the result at Anfield last season won't have helped that.

As others have said, I don't think their team is anything special on paper but there is obviously a real feel good factor around Newcastle at the moment (for all the wrong reasons of course), maybe akin to us in the early Klopp days.

Either way, I suspect this will be one of the hardest away days we'll see this season and I think if we come away with 3 points we'll have done very well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm
I swear youd take a point even if wed already won :)

Its a tough away game. We dont have to put too much pressure on ourselves or even our own expectations, this season is all about building. A draw would be absolutely fine and if we could follow that up with a win against Villa then it would have been a very encouraging start.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
Match officials will be announced tomorrow.

I'm going to guess we get Michael Oliver.

Quote
John Brooks to referee first Liverpool game since PGMOL explanation over two 'wrong' decisions

John Brooks is the referee for Sunday's clash with Newcastle United, Lee Betts and Akil Howson be his assistants and Stuart Atwell on VAR

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/john-brooks-referee-first-liverpool-27568138
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Im going for 1-1 with us getting a winner ruled out incorrectly by VAR for a foul in the build up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:12 am
Its a tough away game. We dont have to put too much pressure on ourselves or even our own expectations, this season is all about building. A draw would be absolutely fine and if we could follow that up with a win against Villa then it would have been a very encouraging start.
Id accept a point as a good result if thats what we end up with, but I wouldnt take one now if offered it as I think were the better team and the most likely winners.

 I do appreciate theyre a better team these days and were a work in progress. Albeit I dont think were as in transition as some, I think top 4 is the minimum a team with our talent should be looking at.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:00:27 pm
Id accept a point as a good result if thats what we end up with, but I wouldnt take one now if offered it as I think were the better team and the most likely winners.

 I do appreciate theyre a better team these days and were a work in progress. Albeit I dont think were as in transition as some, I think top 4 is the minimum a team with our talent should be looking at.

I agree but there are still questions about the mentality of this side. They shat the bed a bit after a poor start and couldnt recover. Until there is some new evidence about our ability to brush off bad results, i want us to avoid losses as much as possible.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:53:06 am

The ref in the game against Villa last season, plus roid rage elbows is in the VAR room again. Am I allowed to change my prediction to Ill take a 2-0 defeat

Also Thanks for the OP stockdam. Not sure about the Gomez shout but if definitely go along with not starting a forward in midfield for this one. Hopefully Jones or Thiago will be fit, very happy to start Elliott as well in the likely event that Mac Allister doesnt get his red card overturned
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:06 pm
I agree but there are still questions about the mentality of this side. They shat the bed a bit after a poor start and couldnt recover. Until there is some new evidence about our ability to brush off bad results, i want us to avoid losses as much as possible.
Theres definitely more vulnerability about us than a couple of seasons ago, but I think as much as weve lost experience this summer weve replaced it with bigger Talents.
I think that can actually help us mentality wise.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
I'd definitely have Jota in the starting lineup. Offers so much with and without the ball, and he's taking over the mantle from Bobby as being the player up front that does it his way, and you're not really sure what that is, but it's bloody effective fitted him and the team overall.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
If Mac Allister is out, does Elliott get a shout for a start in midfield (with Szoboszlai and Endo), or a round peg for a square hole?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:27:32 am
These fuckers are now top 3 on teams I want to smash, sportswashing twats.

Top four for me.

=1st Everton
=1st Man Utd
3 Man City
4 Newcastle
