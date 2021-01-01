« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
After a decent start to the season we face another very tough but important away game.

Before diving into the match I'll remind you of the respective incoming transfers.

At the time of writing NUFC have bought the following players:

Sandro Tonali - DM
Harvey Barnes - LW
Tino Livramento - RB
Yankuba Minteh - RW

Total gross spend approx £124M

They have recalled a few players including Harvey Barnes and Jamal Lewis.

Our incoming players have been:

Dominik Szoboszlai - AM
Alexis Mac Allister - CM
Wataru Endo - DM

Our total gross spend has been £112

So not a lot of difference in transfers. We hopefully will bring in at least one more excellent player but time is running out.




To be honest, Newcastle are a mystery to me as I don't think their squad is any better than ours but they finished above us last year. They did better than expected and we did worse. They have slightly better balance as we are still arguably light in defence and DM.

Onto the game itself......

Since we are away from home, I'd play this one slightly defensively so I would start with Endo and maybe Gomez.
Mac may be suspended (pending appeal) and so I would push TAA into midfield along with Szoboszlai.
I wouldn't bring Bajcetic or Thiago (if fit) back for this game as I think they would not be match fit and I expect us to be under a bit of pressure.

Up front it's Salah, Gakpo and Diaz (if fit) for me. I wouldn't play both Gakpo and Jota for this game.

I expect that Newcastle would be targeting our fullbacks and that's one reason for playing Gomez. Robertson will need some support and we'll need a high energy game from Diaz.

So how did Newcastle "over-perform" last season? Credit is obviously due to Howe as he has them playing well and they are not an easy team to beat.

My analysis is that Newcastle like to play out from the back and so we need to pressurise them and not give them time. They like to hit the long ball down the wings and that's another reason for me starting Gomez. They also like to use their fullbacks to create an overload down the wing. There's nothing new in this but they do it effectively. With their fluid movement in the final third I think we need Endo to play well. We'll also need our midfielders to cover back and mark their man.

When they don't have the ball then they press hard whether it's in the final third or midfield. Hence we will need to be comfortable playing under the press and our midfield will need to make themselves available. Newcastle will quickly drop back into a 4-5-1 formation and they will crowd out the middle of the pitch making them difficult to play through. It's here that we will miss Mac as he is very good on the ball.

Our midfield will need to play as a unit and we may have to rely on Alisson at times. We didn't look great on occasions playing out from the back against Bournemouth so this may be an area that Newcastle will try to exploit.

Now I don't watch Newcastle that often and so my analysis may be way off....feel free to correct me and debate it. However they do have players who will be up to the battle and we'll need to win our personal battles and retain possession. Don't give them time on the ball and certainly do not gift them a goal as they won't return the gift.





I think this will be a close battle and we will need to be at our best. We do have the players to win the game especially up front.
We've taken all 6 points from them for the last two seasons and it would be great to repeat this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
I wish we destroy them. But if offered i would take a point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
They looked imperious against Villa. Got away with a flattering scoreline from the Etihad. Obviously their stadium is a fortress, and we've had a few defensive fuck ups already this season, but I think our lads will bring it big time here. Going for 3-1 to the reds, Diaz, Salah, Dom.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
I wish we destroy them. But if offered i would take a point.
I swear youd take a point even if wed already won :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Match officials will be announced tomorrow.

I'm going to guess we get Michael Oliver.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
Match officials will be announced tomorrow.

I'm going to guess we get Michael Oliver.

Hes a self confessed toon fan. Thier midfield is a huge test for ours. If Mac Allister and Jones are out they may need to consider Bejcetic or Thiago for this. Endo, Gakpo and Szoboszlai as a 3 would be the most match ready midfield but seems a bit risky. If there's no other signing for this game then it'll certainly set the mood on midfield reinforcements either way. They'll be 100 miles an hour for this and it's a difficult tie. Get through it and it starts to set the tone for the season ahead.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Very difficult game given the atmosphere and their physicality. However,  I feel this game suits us as we can do them on the counter.

We need to be tidier on the ball and avoid silly giveaways.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Beat them home and away last season lets do it again.

I hope Jones is fit, need him to start if Mac doesn't get his red card over turned.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Newcastle v Liverpool - League, Sun 27 Aug @ 4:30pm
Used to be an easy game. No longer.
