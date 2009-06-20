The class system still has a huge influence in this country. The deference shown to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the harrowing outcome of a bout of hate-sex between a Dalek and a bassoon, by a large part of the electorate is a stark example of this. The refusal/unwillingness to rise up the way the French do to injustice is the ongoing cost for this country.



Current problems started with Thatcher, sale of public assets for a fraction of what they were worth for short term gains. Greed of the few over the welfare of the many. The "I'm alright, Jack" mentality becomes largely socially acceptable. Theft from the public purse by those in power. Stagnation of new homes being built and a large part of those already on the ladder nodding along to protect their own interests. The "managed decline" of the north. The lack of investment in public services and infrastructure. The loss of manufacturing and lack of competitiveness attracting new business/investment to the country. Attacks on education, introduction of tuition fees.



The shift, post 80's, to a service industry economy that, relatively speaking, was short lived with many jobs moving abroad.



London as the money laundering capital of Europe/World.



The largest and most catastrophic act of self-inflicted harm by a country since the 2nd world war in Brexit, which happened largely because of a pack of lying c*nts but also the country was already on one one knee, and those with fuck all were sold the lie that anything had to be better than the status quo.



A peculiarity of this long dead empire is that parts of this country, of it's people, still hang on to a whopping great ego. A belief in it's exceptionalism that is at stark odds with it's actual position on the world stage by every meaningful measure . If the, DunningKruger effect, was a country Britain would be it!



The continued allowance of foreign owned UK news outlets. That we continue to allow the c*nt Murdoch so much influence on the direction of this country is an absolute mystery.



The shite state of the media in general. The meekness and partisanship the BBC shows to those in power.



The continued influence of Tufton Street lobbyists.



In short, those in power are greedy fucks and show a distinct lack of morality about how they reach their goals, not just the government but those pulling the strings behind them. In contrast, the general population is apathetic, divided, easily distracted and increasingly uneducated. And the main stream media does less than fuck all to provide checks and balances to government, largely because they are hand in glove.