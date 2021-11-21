« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding  (Read 140 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • #WTRWWAW
The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« on: Today at 07:45:20 pm »
A few months ago, after I posted my question about the State of the States - and just how the United States had got to the place it had done - I started to wonder whether the United Kingdom was in a similar dire situation but without the ability to get itself out of the hole it had found itself in.

I was in Amsterdam the day Liz Truss ended her 50 odd day debacle in charge of this place and looking in from the outside there was a sense of bewilderment of just the fuck we got to that point and just what was the final destination for GB plc.

Now, as we head into an uncertain Autumn particularly for an awful lot of homeowners, and with the cost of living continuing to hold a iron-like grip on the finances of the country from the treasury to the person sleeping in a tent outside the Sainsburys down here - I just can't help but wonder whether we are heading into a place that felt unthinkable only a decade or so ago.

It may be because my new and current job means that I am first port of call for those who get Section 21 notices, but also those who have lost the battle to keep their head above water mortgage-wise - that the precarious state of the country feels more acute to me, but still.

Now, I don't want this to descend into a Tory Bad, Labour Badder etc discussion - but more where the fuck it went wrong - and how we could have avoided particular events from coming to fruition as well what we can do now - to try and make this winter especially a bit easier for those struggling.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:53 pm »
Thatcher is where the problems with the housing market started
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:24 pm »
The problem is youve kind of answered your own question but dont want us to talk about it, its those bastard Tories who have done this:

Austerity - they hollowed out public services and the safety net that people rely on because of their ideology, but along with that they completely destroyed growth in the economy. And when all else fails, they revert to their stock answer of inflating the housing market to please their base and fuck over younger people.

Brexit - was about nothing than the internal politics and battles within the Tory Party. The other thing to add, and this is just my gut feeling and I dont recall seeing any evidence for it, but if there was no Austerity then Remain would have won the Referendum. Cameron and Osborne took away peoples hopes and aspirations of those at the bottom of society and then asked to vote for more of the same by voting Remain so unsurprisingly they told them to fuck off.

Covid - obviously wasnt the Tories fault, but again they had cut everything to the bone such that when there is a shock to the system theres no capacity to deal with it. Then after you ask public sector to become heros you reward them with derisory pay awards because of a mixture of ideology and unparalleled economic mismanagement over the previous 10 years.

Ukraine - again not the Tories fault in itself, but again they could have protected people at home more from the impacts of inflation but theyve fucked the economy so badly theres no fat left to help people as much as they need and again theres probably also an ideology reluctance.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,439
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The UK - Normal Island - A Sense Of Foreboding
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:04:53 pm
Thatcher is where the problems with the housing market started

Not just the housing market but the encouragement of greed and not giving a shit about your community.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 