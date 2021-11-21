A few months ago, after I posted my question about the State of the States - and just how the United States had got to the place it had done - I started to wonder whether the United Kingdom was in a similar dire situation but without the ability to get itself out of the hole it had found itself in.



I was in Amsterdam the day Liz Truss ended her 50 odd day debacle in charge of this place and looking in from the outside there was a sense of bewilderment of just the fuck we got to that point and just what was the final destination for GB plc.



Now, as we head into an uncertain Autumn particularly for an awful lot of homeowners, and with the cost of living continuing to hold a iron-like grip on the finances of the country from the treasury to the person sleeping in a tent outside the Sainsburys down here - I just can't help but wonder whether we are heading into a place that felt unthinkable only a decade or so ago.



It may be because my new and current job means that I am first port of call for those who get Section 21 notices, but also those who have lost the battle to keep their head above water mortgage-wise - that the precarious state of the country feels more acute to me, but still.



Now, I don't want this to descend into a Tory Bad, Labour Badder etc discussion - but more where the fuck it went wrong - and how we could have avoided particular events from coming to fruition as well what we can do now - to try and make this winter especially a bit easier for those struggling.