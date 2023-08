It was a clear and obvious error surely? The ref clearly thought the tackle was worse than it actually was. This is VARs chance to tell him itís no worse than a yellow, isnít it?



That's what I thought and Klopp actually put it best when he said in the press conference that MacAllister's action ticked only one of the boxes needed for it to be a red card and that was that he made contact. No other box was ticked. It wasn't overly agressive or violent, it wasn't ruthless and it wasn't in any way a deliberate attempt to harm the other player. He was trying to win the ball in a 50-50 and the other player got there first. That's it. It's a freekick for them and if you want it's a booking, but under no circumstances that is a red card. For me, that is a good enough reason for VAR to get involved. I'll give the ref the benefit of the doubt that in realtime it looked much more violent than it actually was. But for VAR not to intervene and say "Take another look at the foul please and is that how you saw it when you made your decision" is an absolute joke.