Not as many things to be concerned about as to be really pleased about. The shambolic first 10 minutes cannot be brushed aside; however some of the attacking play was a joy to watch. The red card? Two high boots with studs showing - the Bournemouth player got there fractionally first; its a red by the letter of the law, but a harsh one.



Anyway, the attitude once down to 10 was brilliant, Ali, Konate and Virg really dug in. And what a player we have in Domszlob - not just his skill and decision making, but his engine! Robbo far better today, after a poor game v Chelsea, too. 3 points after going behind and going down to 10, cannot complain overall.