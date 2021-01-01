« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'  (Read 4006 times)

Online Vote For Pedro

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Well played against the usual 12 men - Dom looks the shizzle. The red card seemed to kick us up a gear but something needs to be done about those operating VAR. It's got to the point where it's expected every single game.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:02:12 pm
Extremely encouraging that
They caught us off guard by pressing really high and putting stupid energy into the first 20 .. but we steam rollered them really... at the red card xg was something like 2.5 to 0.2

We weren't doing that consistently to the dross last year ... the amount of 'on the ball' talent we can put out is ridiculous

Yeah that effort in the first 20 is typical of an away performance, JUST like we did at Chelsea last weekend and what we will continue to do, BUT if you're not fit, it takes a MASSIVE toll on you. If you don't score in that first 20, you're gunna be on the back foot for the rest of the half- in 90% of cases.

Must score in those 20, in order to end the 20 minutes earlier and take your foot off the gas AND put doubt in the home team.
If you don't score, you're gassed until half-time.
Then repeat for the first 10-15 minutes of the 2nd half. Typical, typical away-team tactics.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:33 pm by the_red_pill »
Online kavah

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
Worth an appeal just to clarify whats what - bemusing no danger to the player - just one of those incidents. In fact think I saw a couple in the Sweden v Australia game earlier - not even free kicks
Online masher

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:02:47 pm
Was Diaz injured. If so, anyone have any info on it? Thought he was great today. Szobo was different noodle though.

Please stop inverting TAA. Konate receives it, looks up and sees two Liverpool players within 2 metres of each of other and no one to his right. TAA always had so much more time in the old 433, not sure the benefit of always giving it to him under pressure.

Agree, doesnt make sense to me to ask TAA to come infield in that phase of play. Once we have progressed the ball then yeah sure or you ask the right sided number to drop really deep in the space the RB would occupy. But we dont seem to be doing that. 
Online Agent99

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Good result. Red should be overturned but it won't be. As well as Dom being fit as fuck he is also a decent footballer.
Online red mongoose

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 05:03:07 pm
Didn't play well , no way a sending off. One of those games, other new lad played well. Looks a really good player.. Endo will get better..

Good effort there  ;D
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm »
Once again in our first home game of the season, our new South American signing gets a red, and we arguably play better after going down to ten.

Difference was, last year we were shite, and the red was very much deserved.
Online Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm »
Not as many things to be concerned about as to be really pleased about. The shambolic first 10 minutes cannot be brushed aside; however some of the attacking play was a joy to watch. The red card? Two high boots with studs showing - the Bournemouth player got there fractionally first; its a red by the letter of the law, but a harsh one.

Anyway, the attitude once down to 10 was brilliant, Ali, Konate and Virg really dug in. And what a player we have in Domszlob - not just his skill and decision making, but his engine! Robbo far better today, after a poor game v Chelsea, too. 3 points after going behind and going down to 10, cannot complain overall.
Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
I want to hear the ref mics.

Until I hear the ref mics, its corruption not incompetence
Online paisley1977

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:00:12 pm
Szoboslai is so, so, so good.

And Jota wasn't bad either considering the amount of people righting him off before the game had even started.
And another referee decision .
Online rawcusk8

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:08:40 pm »
3-1 flattered them big time.. some wayward finishing and the usual 12th man were up against made it closer than it should have been.
Online Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:07:22 pm
Well played against the usual 12 men - Dom looks the shizzle. The red card seemed to kick us up a gear but something needs to be done about those operating VAR. It's got to the point where it's expected every single game.

Its time we did a Ferguson and complained about Manchester officials it comes back to Tierney AGAIN.

Its clear he has an agenda its too obvious now.
Online TALBERT

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:06:05 pm
I am okay with that being a red card IF... IF United do that and they get a red card too.

Seriously.

Wolves got an apology

Still have 0 points in the league but that apology should see them stay up
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:07:18 pm
Strangely, that red card was about the best thing that could have happened to us. We put our foot on the ball, we kept it, we controlled things, kept thigs simple and it was much more cohesive. the best solidity weve shown in a long time.

I didn't think it was a red either, obviously ive a little bias but it didn't look much more than stepping on his foot. He went in at rate of knots so the ref could and must have thought that that serious injury could have resulted but for luck, but the contact was not that hard and was very low.

But anyway like i say it might be a blessing in disguise.

We lose him for 3 games, though, so no blessing in disguise. Unless its overturned.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
Very important win considering the circumstances.
Online rawcusk8

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:08:30 pm
I want to hear the ref mics.

Until I hear the ref mics, its corruption not incompetence
This all day long!
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
good performance that, after the brain-farty first 10 mins.  Could have and should ahve scored more, and Ali not having to make saves till very late on when they where a man up.

Luis was great, Szobo was sublime. 

Very harsh red card.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:08:30 pm
I want to hear the ref mics.

Until I hear the ref mics, its corruption not incompetence

They would never agree to putting mics on referees but it should happen.
Online red mongoose

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 05:05:05 pm
Good win but my goodness, the quality of refereeing in this country is a disgrace

It makes you want to walk down the street punching strangers and kicking kids off bicycles. It's a horribly helpless feeling.
Online StevoHimself

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Bournemouth 1 Semenyo 3', Diaz 28', Salah 33' Jota 62'
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:09:00 pm
We lose him for 3 games, though, so no blessing in disguise. Unless its overturned.

It's only three games for violent conduct, isn't it? Two for dissent and one for a professional foul.
