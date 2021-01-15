Same we should be winning these games.



That was different though, that was a grudge match with a lot of hype on it and a first home game of the year. they maxed out like an important cup game. we still could have battered them if we could have sustained the start we got off to or if our second wasnt just offside, but then the two quick goals one disallowed got them and the crowd on a high and we had to fight to get what we got. we finished strongly as well but we can be happy enough with the point.