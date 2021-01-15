Ward-Prowse sounds weirdly like Peter Crouch.
1 win in 14 PL.games, worst run since the 1980s £800m plus spent
They have zero plan.
To be fair they have one, its just shit
Nothing wrong with a draw at Stamford Bridge.
So he contributed something then 😅
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That Caicedo performance is actually one of the worst debuts I've ever seen. Jonathan Woodgate is smiling on.
Doubt he had a full pre season so weird to bring him on. Wont help his confidence.
Some good results this weekend
Same we should be winning these games.
