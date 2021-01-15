« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August  (Read 18957 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:47:41 pm
Ward-Prowse sounds weirdly like Peter Crouch.

Makes sure people haven't forgotten that he's scored a few FKs.

Dickhead.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • Cool as
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
Moises got the bag, he and his advisors are sitting pretty. Who cares about actually playing the game?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,587
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 06:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:48:24 pm
1 win in 14 PL.games, worst run since the 1980s :lmao :lmao

£800m plus spent :lmao

They have zero plan.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:49:12 pm
They have zero plan.

To be fair they have one, its just shit
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,587
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:49:42 pm
To be fair they have one, its just shit

They dont though.

Throwing money at random players is not a plan.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 06:50:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Nothing wrong with a draw at Stamford Bridge.
Nah, the annual draw with Chelsea is a PL tradition by now.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,275
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:39:37 pm
So he contributed something then 😅
unfortunately the tackle was on Jackson not Caicedo
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 06:51:10 pm »
Poch out if they lose at home to Luton Friday night  😉
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,587
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 06:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:49:12 pm
They have zero plan.

Their plan has quite a lot of zeros in it. Funny because it also includes zero wins.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 06:52:18 pm »
Can you just imagine the fume if Endo's debut had gone like that?


Actually never mind it doesn't bear thinking about. Although i imagine the Chelsea fans are a little restless.  ;D
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
That Caicedo performance is actually one of the worst debuts I've ever seen. Jonathan Woodgate is smiling on.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,587
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 06:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:55:33 pm
That Caicedo performance is actually one of the worst debuts I've ever seen. Jonathan Woodgate is smiling on.

Doubt he had a full pre season so weird to bring him on.

Wont help his confidence.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Some good results this weekend
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:59:17 pm »
Honestly celebrated the money-grabbing c*nt giving away the pen as though it was a Liverpool goal. Absolutely delighted at that.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,309
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 06:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:56:28 pm
Doubt he had a full pre season so weird to bring him on.

Wont help his confidence.

Weird reasoning from the manager as the reason he didnt pick Lavia was for the same reason you stated above with Caicedo.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 06:59:33 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:58:24 pm
Some good results this weekend
steady, now.  :)
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:45:32 pm
Same we should be winning these games.

That was different though, that was a grudge match with a lot of hype on it and a first home game of the year. they maxed out like an important cup game. we still could have battered them if we could have sustained the start we got off to or if our second wasnt just offside, but then the two quick goals one disallowed got them and the crowd on a high and we had to fight to get what we got. we finished strongly as well but we can be happy enough with the point.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,687
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm »
Has Cashedo penned a letter yet begging Chelsea to let him join Madrid?
Logged
YWNA
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 