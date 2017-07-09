« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #760 on: Today at 03:47:47 pm
I'd completely forgot Danjuma was on the pitch
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #761 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:46:57 pm
Where do Everton get points this season?

On their drivers license?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #762 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:46:57 pm
Where do Everton get points this season?
Snooker hall?
AHA!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #763 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm
Sheffield Utd to get their first 3 points against this lot would be nice ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #764 on: Today at 03:48:35 pm
Coutinho is done
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #765 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm
Coutinho hyper extended his hammy. He's done.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #766 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm
Locals singing the name of the 4th goal scorer repeatedly. Not the first time Durán Durán has been heard in Birmingham
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #767 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:35 pm
Coutinho is done

Yep. He's done. Wasn't even much of a push.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #768 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm
Left Hamstring pull for Phil
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #769 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm
If they receive a points deduction, theyll probably finish on negative points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #770 on: Today at 03:50:39 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:45:22 pm
Is it possible they only bought him to deny Liverpool?

I'm 75% convinced they did, but nobody forced him to go there.

You'd think he'd not been following that club for the past 18 months.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #771 on: Today at 03:50:41 pm
Teams going to the US have been cursed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #772 on: Today at 03:50:55 pm
As long as his back is ok
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #773 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm
Finally something for the Everton fans to cheer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #774 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm
Durán prompting calls of no mas from the away fans

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:46:57 pm
Where do Everton get points this season?
M62 speed traps?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #775 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm
That goal from Duran sending any Everton hopes back to their Ordinary World.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #776 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm
Feel for the way Coutinhios career went
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #777 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:50:57 pm
Finally something for the Everton fans to cheer.

There's none left they all went home.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #778 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:50:57 pm
Finally something for the Everton fans to cheer.

 None left.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #779 on: Today at 03:51:29 pm
Disaster for Phil when he came on they were saying he was probably leaving and this would likely be his last game. First thing I thought was seems stupid playing him, what if he gets hurt?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #780 on: Today at 03:51:32 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:49:24 pm
Yep. He's done. Wasn't even much of a push.

What a fall from grace.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #781 on: Today at 03:51:50 pm
That's Mings, Buendia and now Coutinho out long term. Fuck Villa's luck.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #782 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:48:31 pm
Snooker hall?

Have to pot a red first, no chance of that happening
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #783 on: Today at 03:52:44 pm
Looks much more than just a pull for Coutinho
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #784 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm
WTF is wrong with them - get a cart or something for the lad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #785 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm
Get him a stretcher, for fuck's sake.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #786 on: Today at 03:54:06 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:45:22 pm
Is it possible they only bought him to deny Liverpool?

They did try to buy him last summer also, when he'd already signed for Southampton so would not have been able to register for them.

I'm certain they produced the story and fed it to Jacob Steinberg that we bid £60m for him when we didn't as a means of revenge for upping Caicedo's price.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #787 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:52:58 pm
Get him a stretcher, for fuck's sake.

Yeah just bizarre they tried to walk him off the pitch to the wrong side.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #788 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm
This lot are in serious trouble, fingers crossed this is the year they get flushed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #789 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:51:21 pm
Feel for the way Coutinhios career went

After leaving us, he never really put his back into it..
No need to feel for him..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #790 on: Today at 03:56:41 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 03:51:50 pm
That's Mings, Buendia and now Coutinho out long term. Fuck Villa's luck.
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 03:51:50 pm
That's Mings, Buendia and now Coutinho out long term. Fuck Villa's luck.

Half right, fuck Villa
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #791 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:52:44 pm
Looks much more than just a pull for Coutinho

Hard to tell but you'd think he'd be on a stretcher if they thought worse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #792 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm
Good on the Villa lads, they knew what they had to do to lift the nation.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #793 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm
Was that kick out by Durán meant? Or just a Reflex?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
Reply #794 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:56:41 pm
Half right, fuck Villa

We never forget  ;D

