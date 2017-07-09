Where do Everton get points this season?
Coutinho is done
Is it possible they only bought him to deny Liverpool?
Finally something for the Everton fans to cheer.
Yep. He's done. Wasn't even much of a push.
Snooker hall?
Get him a stretcher, for fuck's sake.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Feel for the way Coutinhios career went
That's Mings, Buendia and now Coutinho out long term. Fuck Villa's luck.
Looks much more than just a pull for Coutinho
Half right, fuck Villa
