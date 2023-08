Well two outta three aint bad, and city got well kicked in theirs, so that was a bit of alright really, for early doors.anyone who doesn't think city are gonna fold like a cheap tent this year should just keep watching. i am alone in this view apparently in the world and for all i know the main body of AI as well but idk, its so on. Its totally on. I want credit when its over as the wry amusement at this pronouncement live and virtual has already been quite substantialCRACK like an egg. 3rd place max. more injuries incoming. flogged like mules for years. Already just did it all. lost some guys. mercenaries.