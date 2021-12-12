« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August  (Read 3718 times)

Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Who will spend more time on the ground in this match; Richarlison or Fernandes?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:10:00 pm »
Lucky bastards. Bar then post.
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quite enjoying this game.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
Antony is rubbish isn't he? Tries that curled shot every game, misses the target every time. Spends the rest of the game just trying to burn the fullback for pace.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:37:02 pm
That Porro challenge was EXACTLY the same as Mac Alliister's :lmao

Yep. Said it once it happened. A challenge like that would happen this weekend without the same punishment
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:11:02 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:07:52 pm
Yeah. He is the new NBC head commentator.
& Sky's. Flipping hell. I think he's decent when it's a good game.
Online Gerard00

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:11:22 pm »
Unlucky there but overall Spurs are really poor. Can't see them finishing any higher than 8th. Utd aren't much better tbf.

Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
Wtf was that. Set a precedent. Send him off you coward.

United's luck really has no bounds.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:12:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:11:02 pm
& Sky's. Flipping hell. I think he's decent when it's a good game.

As long as its not Tyler I think most people are happy !!
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:10:42 pm
Antony is rubbish isn't he? Tries that curled shot every game, misses the target every time. Spends the rest of the game just trying to burn the fullback for pace.

Hes absolute dogshit. Id have Adama Traore over him.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm »
United are hanging on a bit now, Spurs have grown into the game.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
These are both shit as well. We could get top 4
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
First time I've seen Mount there.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:14:31 pm »
Mounts form continues.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »
Clearly Mount plays for spurs now. Is this Drury?
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:10:42 pm
Antony is rubbish isn't he? Tries that curled shot every game, misses the target every time. Spends the rest of the game just trying to burn the fullback for pace.

Broke-ass-bitch version of Coutinho.

Shoot it at the keepers stomach and the commentator says "Its going to take a lot to beat Onana today"  :o
Online S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm »
What a pass

It wasnt even a completed pass.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm »
I wanted Mount originally, but missing out on him and then signing Szoboszlai feels like when we failed to sign Brandt and got Salah.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 06:11:22 pm
Unlucky there but overall Spurs are really poor. Can't see them finishing any higher than 8th. Utd aren't much better tbf.


I was chatting with a Celtic supporting colleague and he couldn't believe that I thought Postecoglu was crazy taking the Spurs job, because I reckon he'll be the first on the managerial chopping block this season. Not a sleight on him as a manager, because he seems an ok one, but because Levy is a crackpot with no patience. I almost feel sorry for him now that Kane has gone, because that's a whole bagful of points they'll lose this year.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:17:41 pm »
United are so dull, at times its hard to remember their manager is actually Dutch.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:15:43 pm
What a pass

It wasnt even a completed pass.
This will happen every time he plays a long ball for the rest of the season.
Online Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:17:41 pm
United are so dull, at times its hard to remember their manager is actually Dutch.

Must be the dullest team in the Prem
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:19:17 pm »
We're better than both of these.
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:16:04 pm
I wanted Mount originally, but missing out on him and then signing Szoboszlai feels like when we failed to sign Brandt and got Salah.

It's such a weird move from Utd. Why buy a player who excels as an 8 or 10 and then play him in a sitting double-pivot.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:19:58 pm »
Worst 45 minutes of the season. It will take some beating.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 06:19:02 pm
Must be the dullest team in the Prem

The BS at least make you laugh. 😀
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:21:54 pm »
Fernandes is a odd choice of captain. Throws his toys out of the pram at the slightest thing going against him and frequently bemoans his teammates efforts.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:24:11 pm »
It looks very crowded around that table, have they made cut backs?
Online 88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:19:17 pm
We're better than both of these.

Shhhhhh.. Webb and Tierney will make sure they even it up..
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Manchester should have had a pen, but they do look a disorganised team. A rabble at times.

Udogie looks very decent for Tott.

Online Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:17:42 pm
Unbelievable really when you think the heart of their midfield was ripped out

If their attacking players are able to take a production leap, and in Mitomas case that feels very possible, it might mitigate against the CM losses.
Online Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #151 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
How are spurs going to score enough goals? Son is on the decline I suspect. Then theres Richarlson? Lol.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm »
Fernandez team talk. You pass me the ball and I will go down and win a penalty!
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #153 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm »
Man U are shit
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #154 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm »
Noice.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #155 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Undeserved but still funny ;D
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #156 on: Today at 06:38:41 pm »
1-0 Spurs.

United have been terrible.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #157 on: Today at 06:40:14 pm »
Good
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #158 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Will be huge gaps in Utd midfield now, if spurs are patient theyll pick them off.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #159 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm »
Casemiro can barely run, looks out on his feet.
