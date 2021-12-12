That Porro challenge was EXACTLY the same as Mac Alliister's
Yeah. He is the new NBC head commentator.
& Sky's. Flipping hell. I think he's decent when it's a good game.
Antony is rubbish isn't he? Tries that curled shot every game, misses the target every time. Spends the rest of the game just trying to burn the fullback for pace.
Unlucky there but overall Spurs are really poor. Can't see them finishing any higher than 8th. Utd aren't much better tbf.
What a passIt wasnt even a completed pass.
United are so dull, at times its hard to remember their manager is actually Dutch.
I wanted Mount originally, but missing out on him and then signing Szoboszlai feels like when we failed to sign Brandt and got Salah.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Must be the dullest team in the Prem
We're better than both of these.
Unbelievable really when you think the heart of their midfield was ripped out
