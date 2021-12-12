Unlucky there but overall Spurs are really poor. Can't see them finishing any higher than 8th. Utd aren't much better tbf.





I was chatting with a Celtic supporting colleague and he couldn't believe that I thought Postecoglu was crazy taking the Spurs job, because I reckon he'll be the first on the managerial chopping block this season. Not a sleight on him as a manager, because he seems an ok one, but because Levy is a crackpot with no patience. I almost feel sorry for him now that Kane has gone, because that's a whole bagful of points they'll lose this year.