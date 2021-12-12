« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August  (Read 760 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,465
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 am »
The Premier League returns to Anfield, but not to Kenilworth Road as Luton's game with Burnley is postponed due to the stadium not being ready.

FRIDAY 18TH AUGUST

Nottingham Forest V Sheffield United 19:45

SATURDAY 19TH AUGUST

Fulham V Brentford 15:00
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester United 17:30 skysports
Abu Dhabi V Saudi Arabia 20:00 TNT SPORTS

SUNDAY 20TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V Everton 14:00 skysports
West Ham United V Chelsea 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 21ST AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 skysports
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,655
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 am »
Sportswashing derby on Saturday night. Nauseating stuff.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 am »
Some of our top four rivals are dropping points this week. Lets win and capitalise.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 am »
Is that going to happen every Saturday now 20:00 game or they only occasionally?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:34:15 am
Sportswashing derby on Saturday night. Nauseating stuff.
Mass fights, long suspensions, and long-term injuries would be nice.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:20:27 pm »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.soccerstreams.football : https://fsl-streams.click : https://footybite.to : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://totalsportek.pro : https://streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.bosscast.net : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://techclips.net/schedule/soccerstreams : www.hesgoal1.com : www.daddylive.pro : www.1stream.soccer : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,274
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm »
Friday's game not on TV?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:34:15 am
Sportswashing derby on Saturday night. Nauseating stuff.

El Arabico
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,465
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm
Friday's game not on TV?

There's no high tech graphic beside the fixture, so no.

I did have to check 3 different websites just to be sure though  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,274
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:34:59 pm
There's no high tech graphic beside the fixture, so no.

I did have to check 3 different websites just to be sure though  :D
Seems it was moved due to the Cricket being at Trent bridge on the Saturday
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,390
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm »
I'm off to Anfield tomorrow. Watching the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday and the rest of football can go and fuck itself.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • Legend
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm
I'm off to Anfield tomorrow. Watching the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday and the rest of football can go and fuck itself.

Nice mate, are you doing the tour?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:31:34 pm
Nice mate, are you doing the tour?
;D Imagine the atmosphere wont be at its best
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:11:49 am »
Wolves will get a silky soft penalty to put a seal on the apology; Spurs will contrive to lose after being 5-0 up at half time
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:32:24 am
The Premier League returns to Anfield, but not to Kenilworth Road as Luton's game with Burnley is postponed due to the stadium not being ready.

FRIDAY 18TH AUGUST

Nottingham Forest V Sheffield United 19:45
Leeds v West Brom 20:00


Both these games on Friday night. One of those sets of matches where you could wake up from a 2 year coma and have no idea which division each game was being played in.
Actually quite looking forward to some of these games, but will probably only have time for our one and the World Cup
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 21st August
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:02:34 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm
Friday's game not on TV?

The Forest match was originally scheduled for 3pm Saturday, but then moved to Friday night because their's a Cricket match on at Trent Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 