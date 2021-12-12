The Premier League returns to Anfield, but not to Kenilworth Road as Luton's game with Burnley is postponed due to the stadium not being ready.
FRIDAY 18TH AUGUST
Nottingham Forest V Sheffield United 19:45
SATURDAY 19TH AUGUST
Fulham V Brentford 15:00
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester United 17:30 skysports
Abu Dhabi V Saudi Arabia 20:00 TNT SPORTS
SUNDAY 20TH AUGUST
Aston Villa V Everton 14:00 skysports
West Ham United V Chelsea 16:30 skysports
MONDAY 21ST AUGUST
Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 skysports