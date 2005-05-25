Here's me thinking goals win games, when actually it's the percentage of possession that's the most important stat.

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."

Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019



"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."

Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005