Am I alone in feeling that Gapko was wasted in midfield? I'd love to see Jones or Elliot come in. Jones can play 6 in a pinch, right? (Is Jones injured, btw?)

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly