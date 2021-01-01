« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August  (Read 734 times)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Liverpool vs Bournemouth

15:00, Saturday 19th August
Anfield
Premier League
Referee: Thomas Bramall


Liverpool and Bournemouth meet at Anfield this weekend, with both sides having taken a point from their opening Premier League fixtures of the new 2023-24 campaign. Jurgen Klopps Reds travelled to Chelsea, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring before debutant Axel Disasi levelled matters before the break. Andoni Iraolas Cherries fell behind to a Jared Bowen goal early in the second at home to West Ham, but former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke scored a late equaliser to claim back a point.

Bournemouth will visit an Anfield that continues to take shape even during these early weeks of the season, with construction on an extended Anfield Road end ongoing. Many at Anfield on Saturday will glance upwards & pause to reflect on the tragic death of young Michael Jones at our neighbours Bramley Moore construction site this week. May his family & friends find some peace & comfort in the kind & respectful tributes that have been offered this week. Hundreds  probably thousands  of men & women have worked on these two major developments in the city: none should fear for their prospects of returning home at the end of their shift.

The sides met early at Anfield last season too, with Bournemouth visiting Merseyside during the fourth weekend of the 2022-23 campaign. The hosts had started the season slowly, drawing away to Fulham & at home to Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 at Old Trafford. Scott Parkers newly-promoted Bournemouth had claimed a home win again Villa on the opening day, before suffering comprehensive defeats away to Man City and at home to Arsenal. A heavier defeat was to follow  Luis Diaz opened & closed the scoring with early & late goals, respectively, but between them came goals from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, along with a brace for Bobby Firmino and a Chris Mepham own goal. A 9-0 victory suggested that the Liverpool that supporters had become accustomed to during Jurgen Klopps tenure were back, but they largely flattered to deceive  only putting in two short runs of form prior to spring, after which even a decent run couldnt see them into the top five. The 9-0 defeat at Anfield would prove to be Parkers last game in charge of the Cherries  they improve under Gary ONeil, reaching the top half in October, and another decent run of form through April saw them finish in a comfortable 14th place.


The Cherries quick return and comfortable top-flight survival undoubtedly represents an extension of what is comfortably the most successful period in their history. Since finishing 21st in League Two in 2008-09, theres barely been a backwards step  they achieved promotions in 2010, 2013, and 2015, and enjoyed most of a five year stay in the Premier League under Eddie Howe until relegation in 2020. They were knocked out of the 2020-21 Playoffs by Brentford (who would go on to secure promotion, beating Swansea City in the final) but secured a reasonably comfortable 2nd place under Scott Parker the following season. Parkers replacement after a difficult start to their return campaign last year was former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, and West Ham midfielder, Gary ONeil. Bournemouth steadied immediately after the managerial change, and a strong run through spring saw them retain their Premier League status with relative comfort  some Bournemouth supporters might even suggest that represented order being restored.


That didnt prove enough for Bournemouth to choose to retain the services of ONeil, however, and he was replaced by former Athletic Club full-back and recent Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola during the summer. Iraola earned respect as a young manager during his three years in Madrid, securing promotion via the playoffs in 2021 and decent mid-table finishes in 2022 & 23  his Rayo side were also only knocked out of the 2022 Copa del Rey (in the semi finals) by eventual winners Real Betis. Bournemouth have spent significantly to back Iraola this summer, with central midfielder Alex Scott (from Bristol City), attacking midfielder Hamed Traore (Sassuolo), and left-beck Milos Kerkez (AZ) the headline acquisitions. Of his own approach, Iraola says, I prefer too much chaos to too much organisation. I prefer to play at a high pace, even if it means a touch of hastiness, than play at a lower pace and have a bit more control. There was evidence of this during their opener at home to West Ham  both sides will have felt they could have taken three points, but the Cherries asserted themselves well for significant spells in the game, and there were signs that Dominic Solanke really is developing towards the potential identified by those with Chelsea, Liverpool, and England.


What a bizarre summer its been for Liverpool. Everyone knew a midfield overhaul was due this summer, and the early departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, followed by the impressive acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szobozlai, suggested the Reds were on a mission to get the job done and swiftly reassert themselves as challengers after a difficult 2022-23. Successful bids from the Saudi Pro League for Fabinho and club-captain Jordan Henderson, however, severely imbalanced the squad, and  from the outside  the protracted attempt to sign Romeo Lavia and a failed attempt at securing the services if Moises Caceido have resembled something of a debacle. The opening day trip to Stamford Bridge demonstrated much of what everyone expected from Liverpool for now  at times exhilaratingly threatening in attack, but struggling to control the game for long periods and showing signs of defensive vulnerability. At the time of writing, rumours of moves for Sofyan Amrabat and Waturu Endo are dominating social media feeds and the pages of RAWK  perhaps not the glamorous headlining signings that many hoped for, but possibly both having the potential to bring some much needed balance and level-headedness to frenzied situation both on & off the field of play.


It may be early in the season, but theres no time-defined weighting to the way points are awarded in the Premier League and both teams will be keen to get a first win on the board as early as possible. For Liverpool, and particularly given the narrative around the club during the last couple of weeks, three points could be important for tempering some of the apprehension that surrounds them  particularly important when taking into account what a different prospect a trip to Newcastle (next up) is compared to seasons gone by. Curtis Jones* may be expected to be called into Jurgen Klopps starting eleven this weekend, offering some of the midfield control that was lacking against Chelsea, and rumours have progressed to suggest that Wataru Endo could even make the bench. Bournemouth have an upcoming run that is tough to judge (home to Spurs, away to Brentford, home to Chelsea, away to Brighton, and home to Arsenal) before they visit Everton in October, but know that it is not days at Anfield when they are expected to collect their points. Players and supporters who travelled north for the corresponding fixture last season will nevertheless be very keen to banish the memories of the 9-0 defeat.


Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:25:13 pm
Isn't Jones still a doubt with his ankle problem?
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/08/curtis-jones-injury-doubt-vs-bournemouth-with-ankle-issue/
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
PGMOL have made me dread going to the games now.

Tierney is on VAR. He'll fuck us over for sure. The lad that assaulted Robertson is involved and that Manc arsehole is 4th official.

We'll get fucked over for sure? Can we be better than how much they fuck us? I don't know? Will Klopp get sent off? Maybe. Will they get a bent penno? Possibly.

You can't even fucking celebrate a goal. I don't bother any more. I'm like 'meh - let's just wait to see how VAR will fuck us over again'

Why even bother? First game I've ever been Anfield for the start of the season and not looking forward to it depressed about it already. I remember we used to enjoy football and be optomistic. Way I feel now, we have to score 2 or 3 goals to stand a chance to even get past the officials. It's really that bad.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
We want 10!
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Thanks for the OP. 👋
Really looking forward to the first home game of the season. Hopefully Thiago is fit enough to start, could very much transform the level of our midfield robustness.

Im expecting Gakpo to be moved up top, with Jota dropping to the bench.

Should be a good game.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:13 am
PGMOL have made me dread going to the games now.

Tierney is on VAR. He'll fuck us over for sure. The lad that assaulted Robertson is involved and that Manc arsehole is 4th official.

We'll get fucked over for sure? Can we be better than how much they fuck us? I don't know? Will Klopp get sent off? Maybe. Will they get a bent penno? Possibly.

You can't even fucking celebrate a goal. I don't bother any more. I'm like 'meh - let's just wait to see how VAR will fuck us over again'

Why even bother? First game I've ever been Anfield for the start of the season and not looking forward to it depressed about it already. I remember we used to enjoy football and be optomistic. Way I feel now, we have to score 2 or 3 goals to stand a chance to even get past the officials. It's really that bad.
Actually, I think we will get a fair crack of the whip after last week. And not just because of handball from our game!
VAR was shown up last week because the ones doing the second check are making the same mistakes they do when actually reffing a game . The VAR check may take longer so.they get it right.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
19th May? God this season was over quick.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:15 am
19th May? God this season was over quick.

Ever eagle-eyed ;D

Revealing that I'm starting from template there...!
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Thanks for the write up!

Hoping for a loud Anfield welcome for Mac, Szob and potentially a new guy!

Wouldn't mind sticking Gomez at RB with Szob-Mac-Trent midfield for this one, unless Thiago is fit to play.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
The transfer forum says the seasons over already so I think we should rest a few players for 23/24.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Mac Allister Szoboszlai   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Ten nil this time
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Isn't Jones still a doubt with his ankle problem?
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:17:48 pm
Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Mac Allister Szoboszlai   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Ten nil this time


I thnk Jones misses this one as a starter:
how about using 2 of our 3 DM - Bajcetic/Thiago/Endo  as subs or even 30-45 mins .
Say Endo starts and then gets  replaced by either or Bajcetic or Thiago .. so we could have one of the 3 ready for Newcastle match?

Endo is probably the one that we need to get integrated as soon as possible

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Mac Allister Szoboszlai   Elliott
Salah   Gakpo   Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, 2 of(Bajcetic/Thiago/Endo), Nunez, Jota.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:25:13 pm
Isn't Jones still a doubt with his ankle problem?

Hadn't heard that but wouldn't be surprised, didn't expect him to start anyway but if he is fit I'd play him.

Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:35:36 pm

I thnk Jones misses this one as a starter:
how about using 2 of our 3 DM - Bajcetic/Thiago/Endo  as subs or even 30-45 mins .
Say Endo starts and then gets  replaced by either or Bajcetic or Thiago .. so we could have one of the 3 ready for Newcastle match?

Endo is probably the one that we need to get integrated as soon as possible

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Mac Allister Szoboszlai   Elliott
Salah   Gakpo   Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, 2 of(Bajcetic/Thiago/Endo), Nunez, Jota.

Wouldn't be surprised if Endo does play, maybe off the bench. He's already played a game with Stuttgart the other day and is gonna be more match fit than Thiago/Bajcetic. Elliot is a good shout after pre-season and the weekend cameo but even against Bournemouth at home that three is a bit risky surely. I don't expect another 9-0 like but we should have far too much for them hopefully. Wouldn't be surprised to even see Gakpo start behind the forward line again either given the opposition.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
We dropped 3 big points to these guys last season, right? At their place I know.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Feels like a massive team sheet for Darwin even though its only the second game of the season

He's looked excellent in pre season and this is home vs cannon fodder so its perfect for him
The last hope for us backers of him is that he's the starting 9 vs the bottom 10 in the league - if he can't start this it does really confirm he's a back up in Klopp's eyes
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:23 pm
Feels like a massive team sheet for Darwin even though its only the second game of the season

He's looked excellent in pre season and this is home vs cannon fodder so its perfect for him
The last hope for us backers of him is that he's the starting 9 vs the bottom 10 in the league - if he can't start this it does really confirm he's a back up in Klopp's eyes

he headbutted this game last year, right? and we scored a bunch of goals?
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:23 pm
Feels like a massive team sheet for Darwin even though its only the second game of the season

He's looked excellent in pre season and this is home vs cannon fodder so its perfect for him
The last hope for us backers of him is that he's the starting 9 vs the bottom 10 in the league - if he can't start this it does really confirm he's a back up in Klopp's eyes

Nah, he shouldnt be starting.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:34:19 pm
he headbutted this game last year, right? and we scored a bunch of goals?

His head butt was against Palace. He was suspended for the 9-0 against Bournemouth. Think the front three was Diaz, Firmino, Salah.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
I can see Thiago coming in to the starting XI and I also think Darwin will start.

3-0
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Going to be weird with no fans in the Anfield Road. Wonder what they are going to do about the away fans?
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:41 pm
Nah, he shouldnt be starting.
Why not like Jota was brillant vs Chelsea
I would start Nunez
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:53:23 pm
His head butt was against Palace. He was suspended for the 9-0 against Bournemouth. Think the front three was Diaz, Firmino, Salah.

Did Salah somehow draw a blank despite us scoring 9?
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:31:22 pm

Did Salah somehow draw a blank despite us scoring 9?

Not only did he not score, he also registered no assists.

FPL players everywhere were in disbelief.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Would absolutely start Nunez in this one and I think Klopp will with Diaz and Salah either side.  Would be good to see Mac Allister playing further forward, so hopefully Endo gets done and has an easy(ish) introduction to life in this league.
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:31:22 pm

Did Salah somehow draw a blank despite us scoring 9?

Thats right. Think Bobby ended up with 2 goals and 3 assists (at least 2 of those were laying it off for others to score from outside the box!).
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:03:35 pm
Going to be weird with no fans in the Anfield Road. Wonder what they are going to do about the away fans?

The lower tier is open?
Re: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 19th August
Nervous about this. Not because I don't think we will win, but because it is an absolute cast-iron must-win which brings pressure and the players will know it after the start last season. The draw at Chelsea will only have been a good result if we do the business here. IMO it also gives us breathing room to afford a draw at the barcodes next week.

Can't see Endo making the team and it sound like Jones might be a doubt. I see Thiago was in training but would be surprised if he makes it too.

I would actually start the same team as last week but with Elliot in for Gakpo in that MF role. I think Jota and Diaz are more suited for these than Gakpo and Nunez.
