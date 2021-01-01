Liverpool vs Bournemouth



15:00, Saturday 19th August

Anfield

Premier League

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Isn't Jones still a doubt with his ankle problem?



Liverpool and Bournemouth meet at Anfield this weekend, with both sides having taken a point from their opening Premier League fixtures of the new 2023-24 campaign. Jurgen Klopps Reds travelled to Chelsea, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring before debutant Axel Disasi levelled matters before the break. Andoni Iraolas Cherries fell behind to a Jared Bowen goal early in the second at home to West Ham, but former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke scored a late equaliser to claim back a point.Bournemouth will visit an Anfield that continues to take shape even during these early weeks of the season, with construction on an extended Anfield Road end ongoing. Many at Anfield on Saturday will glance upwards & pause to reflect on the tragic death of young Michael Jones at our neighbours Bramley Moore construction site this week. May his family & friends find some peace & comfort in the kind & respectful tributes that have been offered this week. Hundreds  probably thousands  of men & women have worked on these two major developments in the city: none should fear for their prospects of returning home at the end of their shift.The sides met early at Anfield last season too, with Bournemouth visiting Merseyside during the fourth weekend of the 2022-23 campaign. The hosts had started the season slowly, drawing away to Fulham & at home to Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 at Old Trafford. Scott Parkers newly-promoted Bournemouth had claimed a home win again Villa on the opening day, before suffering comprehensive defeats away to Man City and at home to Arsenal. A heavier defeat was to follow  Luis Diaz opened & closed the scoring with early & late goals, respectively, but between them came goals from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, along with a brace for Bobby Firmino and a Chris Mepham own goal. A 9-0 victory suggested that the Liverpool that supporters had become accustomed to during Jurgen Klopps tenure were back, but they largely flattered to deceive  only putting in two short runs of form prior to spring, after which even a decent run couldnt see them into the top five. The 9-0 defeat at Anfield would prove to be Parkers last game in charge of the Cherries  they improve under Gary ONeil, reaching the top half in October, and another decent run of form through April saw them finish in a comfortable 14th place.The Cherries quick return and comfortable top-flight survival undoubtedly represents an extension of what is comfortably the most successful period in their history. Since finishing 21st in League Two in 2008-09, theres barely been a backwards step  they achieved promotions in 2010, 2013, and 2015, and enjoyed most of a five year stay in the Premier League under Eddie Howe until relegation in 2020. They were knocked out of the 2020-21 Playoffs by Brentford (who would go on to secure promotion, beating Swansea City in the final) but secured a reasonably comfortable 2nd place under Scott Parker the following season. Parkers replacement after a difficult start to their return campaign last year was former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, and West Ham midfielder, Gary ONeil. Bournemouth steadied immediately after the managerial change, and a strong run through spring saw them retain their Premier League status with relative comfort  some Bournemouth supporters might even suggest that represented order being restored.That didnt prove enough for Bournemouth to choose to retain the services of ONeil, however, and he was replaced by former Athletic Club full-back and recent Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola during the summer. Iraola earned respect as a young manager during his three years in Madrid, securing promotion via the playoffs in 2021 and decent mid-table finishes in 2022 & 23  his Rayo side were also only knocked out of the 2022 Copa del Rey (in the semi finals) by eventual winners Real Betis. Bournemouth have spent significantly to back Iraola this summer, with central midfielder Alex Scott (from Bristol City), attacking midfielder Hamed Traore (Sassuolo), and left-beck Milos Kerkez (AZ) the headline acquisitions. Of his own approach, Iraola says, I prefer too much chaos to too much organisation. I prefer to play at a high pace, even if it means a touch of hastiness, than play at a lower pace and have a bit more control. There was evidence of this during their opener at home to West Ham  both sides will have felt they could have taken three points, but the Cherries asserted themselves well for significant spells in the game, and there were signs that Dominic Solanke really is developing towards the potential identified by those with Chelsea, Liverpool, and England.What a bizarre summer its been for Liverpool. Everyone knew a midfield overhaul was due this summer, and the early departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, followed by the impressive acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szobozlai, suggested the Reds were on a mission to get the job done and swiftly reassert themselves as challengers after a difficult 2022-23. Successful bids from the Saudi Pro League for Fabinho and club-captain Jordan Henderson, however, severely imbalanced the squad, and  from the outside  the protracted attempt to sign Romeo Lavia and a failed attempt at securing the services if Moises Caceido have resembled something of a debacle. The opening day trip to Stamford Bridge demonstrated much of what everyone expected from Liverpool for now  at times exhilaratingly threatening in attack, but struggling to control the game for long periods and showing signs of defensive vulnerability. At the time of writing, rumours of moves for Sofyan Amrabat and Waturu Endo are dominating social media feeds and the pages of RAWK  perhaps not the glamorous headlining signings that many hoped for, but possibly both having the potential to bring some much needed balance and level-headedness to frenzied situation both on & off the field of play.It may be early in the season, but theres no time-defined weighting to the way points are awarded in the Premier League and both teams will be keen to get a first win on the board as early as possible. For Liverpool, and particularly given the narrative around the club during the last couple of weeks, three points could be important for tempering some of the apprehension that surrounds them  particularly important when taking into account what a different prospect a trip to Newcastle (next up) is compared to seasons gone by. Curtis Jones* may be expected to be called into Jurgen Klopps starting eleven this weekend, offering some of the midfield control that was lacking against Chelsea, and rumours have progressed to suggest that Wataru Endo could even make the bench. Bournemouth have an upcoming run that is tough to judge (home to Spurs, away to Brentford, home to Chelsea, away to Brighton, and home to Arsenal) before they visit Everton in October, but know that it is not days at Anfield when they are expected to collect their points. Players and supporters who travelled north for the corresponding fixture last season will nevertheless be very keen to banish the memories of the 9-0 defeat.