Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 326541 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:02:44 am
I wouldn't because by extension that would mean that Konate, Gomez, and Quanah are all injured.

well at moment Konate slow back from injury, Gomez out and Quansahs confidence seems to be shot...I would not mind Endo being paired with VVD if Konate isnt able to play etc...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 08:21:43 am »
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 08:52:31 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.

I like Endo a lot, there's a lot to like! But ideally, when you've basically only played 4 CMs in the league, you'd have a 5th choice CM who'd not just be in the match day squad of a CL final but able and ready to play a significant part if required. Endo is one of the more obvious 'upgradeable' positions in the squad. It's not 'weird' to point that out, or an expression of 'FSG hate'. The latter of which is a remarkable straw man.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:58:05 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
Endo also came in with open eyes. Sometimes you can have signings that expect much higher status in the team than they get, or young players who want to play more as they get older. But I cant imagine that Endo expected to be a starter.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 11:03:17 am »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 am »
I do prefer him at CB, he does a job.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:12:48 am
I do prefer him at CB, he does a job.
me too, shown really good form there across the southampton/spurs/stanley games. was out saturday so only caught the second half on catchup.

obviously it was a team three leagues below us, but thought it was a really good performance from Endo - and him having the whole game game playing out in front of him brings out his best (and minimises what he finds more challenging than our other midfielders).

he knows there's noone behind him to pick up any runners, so he's always switched on and tracking them. he's used his body smartly against bigger and faster players really well when being challenged over the top in the channels. he's competed in the air brilliantly (already well known, although i'm still not sure how he won that header in the box against Spurs!)

he also gets to be the player to play the ball into the midfielder (or Trent/Bradley/Jota when they were had stepped up or dropped in to help build up. means he plays those nice vertical balls on the ground which he excels at, and doesn't need to play any mid to long range balls in the air which aren't his strength. also means he doesn't have to receive the ball in a tighter area higher up, under more pressure, and have to either try to turn and take a risk, or return to sender with some frequency.

hopefully he plays the cup games there too!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 12, 2025, 11:40:19 am
Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo

Houllier flashbacks!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:41:07 am
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.
You wanna see End o' VVD?...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:41:07 am
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.

That's like pairing a Barolo with a Bath
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 06:51:33 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.

Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises.  You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.

And Endo is in the latter group.  No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion.  But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players. 

That is how squads work.  You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon.  Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.

And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role.  It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions.  But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.
That's a great summary of his role in our squad.

There seems to be an unrealistic expectation amongst some of our fan base that we not only have a deep squad, but also elite options throughout.

We have Gravenberch, Mac, Szoboszlai and Jones to choose from to fill our midfield starting positions in most games. Plus we have Harvey who can play as a 10 or wide midfielder, plus we have Endo as a reliable and durable option when needed. How many other teams in the PL or across Europe have options like that?

No club can have 5th or 6th choice players that are not only elite, but also willing to play a bit-part role all season. Some fans want everything, which is not only unrealistic but also isn't the squad model seen anywhere else. There's a reason other top clubs have a drop off to their 5th/6th choice players - it's because that's how squads have worked since the dawn of time. Look beyond the starting 3 in any team in the world and you will start to see a drop off in quality.

This weird expectation that we must somehow never have a drop off if a player is injured (or needs a rest) is a modern phenomenon that we never saw in the 70's and 80's. Our best ever teams from that era didn't have 6 elite midfielders, and other teams didn't either.

The reason there's often so much teeth gnashing and toy throwing on these boards, is because some expect a level of squad that not only have we never had in our entire history, but no other club has either (bar City at their cheating peak or perhaps Barca circa 2010).

I'm all for debate, but it's always helpful when that debate has context and is grounded in reality.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 07:13:57 am »
Endo's turned out to be a very useful signing, with a great, captain's mentality and ready whenever we need him.

Hope we see more of him, cause we need that battling spirit sometimes- especially in first halves.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 07:58:43 am »
I think hes surprised Slot. Dont think Arne was interested in him at all to begin with but feels like Endo is winning him over.

Just nothing to dislike about the lad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 08:04:16 am »
I think Slot is starting to trust Endo more. Trust means more minutes and you can rest the legs of Gravenberch, Mac and maybe even the centre backs.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 09:01:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:04:16 am
I think Slot is starting to trust Endo more. Trust means more minutes and you can rest the legs of Gravenberch, Mac and maybe even the centre backs.

You might be right but not sure the evidence points either way.  2 games at centre back when Gomez is injured, Van Dyke needs a rest, Konate is coming back from injury and Qansah has been ill doesnt say much about Endo's long term midfield prospects.  As squad players go, Endo is as good as they come (and far better than what most teams have as 5th / 6th choice midfielder) but not sure you can deduce from that (either way) whether Slot "trusts" him to start there
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:51:33 am
That's a great summary of his role in our squad.

There seems to be an unrealistic expectation amongst some of our fan base that we not only have a deep squad, but also elite options throughout.

We have Gravenberch, Mac, Szoboszlai and Jones to choose from to fill our midfield starting positions in most games. Plus we have Harvey who can play as a 10 or wide midfielder, plus we have Endo as a reliable and durable option when needed. How many other teams in the PL or across Europe have options like that?

No club can have 5th or 6th choice players that are not only elite, but also willing to play a bit-part role all season. Some fans want everything, which is not only unrealistic but also isn't the squad model seen anywhere else. There's a reason other top clubs have a drop off to their 5th/6th choice players - it's because that's how squads have worked since the dawn of time. Look beyond the starting 3 in any team in the world and you will start to see a drop off in quality.

This weird expectation that we must somehow never have a drop off if a player is injured (or needs a rest) is a modern phenomenon that we never saw in the 70's and 80's. Our best ever teams from that era didn't have 6 elite midfielders, and other teams didn't either.

The reason there's often so much teeth gnashing and toy throwing on these boards, is because some expect a level of squad that not only have we never had in our entire history, but no other club has either (bar City at their cheating peak or perhaps Barca circa 2010).

I'm all for debate, but it's always helpful when that debate has context and is grounded in reality.
this feels a bit like you're howling in the wind, because it's not clear who exactly you're railing against aside from some faceless group of LFC fans who you've imagined as enemies.

if you want your debate - if it can be called that, as it's not clear who has said they think 6 elite options are a given to be expected - to be grounded in reality, should you not acknowledge that Slot and Hughes tried (and signed off/approved) the purchase of an additional midfielder in the summer?

if you think people discussing adding a 5th option to your list of "Gravenberch, Mac, Szoboszlai and Jones" are such bastards, then why not reserve some more of your criticism to Slot and Hughes for being the actual "teeth gnashing" 'toy throwers' who were attempting to make that happen, rather than to the fans who supported the concept of improving the squad's strength that way?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
He's a great utility player with a great attitude, maturity and leadership.

Think he should've had more chances in Midfield when we've been closing out games but it's tough to get him minutes when you've already got a minimum of 2 changes to make in the front line and usually Jones or Szoboszlai and Elliott to come on. Full backs have also needed a lot more resting this season. Sure he'll get more chances from now until March.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm
You wanna see End o' VVD?...

Id play him alongside Virg for a big run of games.

Give it Endo til Endo season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 10:32:12 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:51:33 am

I'm all for debate, but it's always helpful when that debate has context and is grounded in reality.

Are you?
I mean every post of yours is a polemic defending whatever the club are doing or their current situation.. I cant recall you posting a single critical or questioning comment about the club
Its impossible to be up for debate when your opinions are totally, unwaveringly on one side of the debate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 10:48:48 am »
Thing is, debate is impossible if you won't articulate the position of your opponent in terms that they themselves would accept. Post after post raising a strawman only to pummel it into the ground will get kudus from those who agree with you but bears no resemblance to 'reality'.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 12:14:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:32:12 am
Are you?
I mean every post of yours is a polemic defending whatever the club are doing or their current situation.. I cant recall you posting a single critical or questioning comment about the club
Its impossible to be up for debate when your opinions are totally, unwaveringly on one side of the debate
What's your views on my actual post Jack?

You haven't responded to anything I said about our squad depth, and that Endo is about the same level as the 5th/6th choice midfielders elsewhere. Do you have any views on that, or are you more interested in telling me how to post - like the other hall monitor on this forum who does it in every single thread?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
Hes responded to the bit where you told people how to post to be fair. To which you responded by complaining about other people telling you how to post. Which was amusing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 12:34:08 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:14:03 pm
What's your views on my actual post Jack?

You haven't responded to anything I said about our squad depth, and that Endo is about the same level as the 5th/6th choice midfielders elsewhere. Do you have any views on that, or are you more interested in telling me how to post - like the other hall monitor on this forum who does it in every single thread?
keyop back on his trench warfare posting! :lmao  did enjoy that irony too, Knight

imagine writing what he did about teeth gnashing fans on here throwing their toys out of the pram (for sharing a view/goal with Slot and Hughes) and then crying wolf about someone pointing out that he's always entrenched in his views (despite claims of being up for a debate).

well if he's not being disingenuous and is up for a debate 'on his actual post', he's welcome to one - just needs to look up a few posts and reply to me instead of jumping ahead to Jack
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:48 am
Thing is, debate is impossible if you won't articulate the position of your opponent in terms that they themselves would accept. Post after post raising a strawman only to pummel it into the ground will get kudus from those who agree with you but bears no resemblance to 'reality'.
The points raised in my post were about whether our 5th and 6th choice players are better or worse than other clubs, and whether its realistic for us to expect us to have better players who will rarely get games.

There's no 'strawman' anywhere (which is the most over-used and misunderstood word on this forum). It's just my viewpoint - which is that most clubs don't have a squad full of elite players.

You suggest I don't like debate, but then you proceed to ignore the points raised or offer any counterpoint!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Your post quite clearly isnt just your viewpoint, its full of attacks on other posters. They have unrealistic expectations, weird expectations, want everything, are gnashing teeth and throwing toys out of their pram. All because of your straw man, which is that they apparently  want 5th or 6th choice players who are elite. But they dont - they want Slot to have more than 4 CMs hes willing to play.

Your post completely falls apart when you consider the attack by the way. We had 5 senior forwards and then added another. 5 of them have all had significant minutes this season. The other presumably will get minutes at some point - or why would Slot have wanted him? Whereas in midfield 4 players have played effectively all the minutes in the PL. So its entirely possible to have 5 or 6 senior options that the coach will use. And to have 5 or 6 options who will stay happy.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
This Endo discussion is a bit odd? Is it Slot that needs convincing that Endo is good enough, or the fans?
