The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.



Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises. You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.



And Endo is in the latter group. No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion. But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players.



That is how squads work. You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon. Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.



And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role. It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions. But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.



That's a great summary of his role in our squad.There seems to be an unrealistic expectation amongst some of our fan base that we not only have a deep squad, but also elite options throughout.We have Gravenberch, Mac, Szoboszlai and Jones to choose from to fill our midfield starting positions in most games. Plus we have Harvey who can play as a 10 or wide midfielder, plus we have Endo as a reliable and durable option when needed. How many other teams in the PL or across Europe have options like that?No club can have 5th or 6th choice players that are not only elite, but also willing to play a bit-part role all season. Some fans want everything, which is not only unrealistic but also isn't the squad model seen anywhere else. There's a reason other top clubs have a drop off to their 5th/6th choice players - it's because that's how squads have worked since the dawn of time. Look beyond the starting 3 in any team in the world and you will start to see a drop off in quality.This weird expectation that we must somehow never have a drop off if a player is injured (or needs a rest) is a modern phenomenon that we never saw in the 70's and 80's. Our best ever teams from that era didn't have 6 elite midfielders, and other teams didn't either.The reason there's often so much teeth gnashing and toy throwing on these boards, is because some expect a level of squad that not only have we never had in our entire history, but no other club has either (bar City at their cheating peak or perhaps Barca circa 2010).I'm all for debate, but it's always helpful when that debate has context and is grounded in reality.