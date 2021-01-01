The Endo debate is a weird one because he is fitting perfectly the role for which he is suited - a squad player - and doing exactly what is asked of him.



Every squad has different levels of players from guaranteed starters to back ups required to make up numbers when there is fixture congestion or injury crises. You will never have a squad where every player is of the same standard.



And Endo is in the latter group. No one would seriously expect him to play in the Champions League final if everyone was fit (or even be in the matchday squad), and he is highly unlikely to start a league game short of injury crisis, suspension or fixture congestion. But he is also the perfect "solution" for a game like Saturday where we need to win but also rest key players.



That is how squads work. You need numbers and you need back ups who are good enough to do the job when called upon. Think Shaqiri against Barcelona.



And its entirely up to Endo if he is happy with that role. It would be understandable if he eventually said he would rather move to a lesser club where he would play every week and equally understandable if he said that he is happy at Liverpool playing less often than ideal but alongside top players and in big competitions. But as a fan its bloody brilliant that we are able to call upon him when needed knowing he can do a job - and to a very high standard.

