Endo's critics are a strange strange bunch. Bought on the cheap intended to be a utility player and he's been outstanding, going above and beyond what he was brought here to do.
On top of that, a great guy. Mr Dependable and humble to a tee, it's nice we have players you actively want to support and Endo is the best example of this.
His critics are the FSG haters. Any player that's cheap and not the one they wanted us to buy will never satisfy them, no matter how well they play.
But the reality is that for £16m we got a model pro who captains hìs country, gives 100% every game, plays with a smile on his face, can play in multiple positions, is reliable, durable, strong in the tackle, can pick a pass, and seems a really nice guy.
He's not going to be first choice every week but he's exactly the sort of player every club needs in their squad, especially when pushing for a quadruple. When a game gets chaotic, he's a calm experienced head that does the really simple things well. Hope he gets minutes against PSV and Lille and we continue to use him to bring some solidity when needed and help see out tight games. Our great little Japanese warrior.