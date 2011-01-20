He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.



I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.



I think the problem is that Grav plays a different role in our build-up than our CBs and Endo isn't really equipped to do that. He needs time on the ball and he needs to face in the direction we're attacking to do something worthwhile. With him facing our goal and receiving the ball, he often gets put under pressure by the opposition and then tends to either go down (and more often than not doesn't get the foul) or he simply loses the ball. There's a reason why Grav's turn with the ball where he takes it around the opponent who tries to pressure him, has become somewhat of a staple for the way he's dealing with those situations. That's not Endo's kind of game I fear.Having said that, I don't see a lot wrong with having him as backup for our centrebacks and as I've said in the past, I would like to see him come on more often in one of the more forward central midfield spots. He's not as prolific there as Szobo or Mac, but he also doesn't look completely out of place there and he is quite capable of winning the ball back higher up the pitch (as he has shown last season, which is also one of the reasons why people took to him). I really like him as a player and as a personality in the team. I just feel with the way Slot wants the team to play, it's just of those cases of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time.