« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 323064 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,556
  • SPQR
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4440 on: January 11, 2025, 05:58:18 pm »
He can more than do a job at CB even in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4441 on: January 11, 2025, 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on January 11, 2025, 03:04:30 pm
Love Wata ... never moans. Just keeps his head down and works his ass off every time he's given minutes.

Plus I'm sure he's proud as fuck to be given the opportunity to wear the captains armband (couple of times now) for this great Club ...

Well in.  :)
hopefully some of the disrespectful gobshites who diss him regularly on here will see the message Arne is sending with that decision.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4442 on: January 11, 2025, 06:03:30 pm »
one point in the second half he had the ball - under no pressure at the edge of our area - with other defenders open, and he took an age to release it.

I started to think wtf are you doing Endo, then he saw the progressive pass open up and moved it ahead beautifully to launch an attack.

gem of a player imo.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4443 on: January 11, 2025, 08:30:09 pm »
Boss game from him. Was like a quarterback at times.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2025, 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.
First there was that Bath geezer with his calls of 'racist', 'ageist' and now Endo is a catalyst! What have the cows done to him anyway?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4444 on: January 11, 2025, 08:40:11 pm »
No stupid haircut, no tattoos, no arrogant goal celebrations. The people's hero.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4445 on: January 11, 2025, 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2025, 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.

I think what you're trying to say is, he's a central midfielder.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4446 on: January 11, 2025, 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on January 11, 2025, 03:49:34 pm
Unlike me that one time at the school swimming lesson only realised Id left something in the changing room when everyone started pointing and laughing

Did you leave your armbands in the changing room?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4447 on: January 11, 2025, 10:22:46 pm »


He has his limitations and there will be times when people will have a go at him but ive always thought hes a very good squad player, hopefully he will get to win a few medals this season and will deserve it as much as anyone
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 12:14:27 am »
Doesn't really make sense why he hasn't been coming on late in recent games to help close games out.  Such and honest player, who is consistent and reliable and reads the game well.  He'd have been the calmer head we needed on the field against Man Utd. 

I hope Slot uses him more going forward. 
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: Asam on January 11, 2025, 10:22:46 pm

He has his limitations and there will be times when people will have a go at him but ive always thought hes a very good squad player, hopefully he will get to win a few medals this season and will deserve it as much as anyone

Yeah, he's the James Milner of the squad. Pop in, 7 out of 10, dependable, makes the right decisions, ready to put himself about, seems like a top pro. Ideal squad player.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,822
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 01:25:27 am »
Glad to see the love Wata is getting tonight. He's marvellous. Amazing attitude, super player, and always leaves it all out on the pitch.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 01:25:35 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 01:15:32 am
Yeah, he's the James Milner of the squad. Pop in, 7 out of 10, dependable, makes the right decisions, ready to put himself about, seems like a top pro. Ideal squad player.

Nah mate, there was that time the ball got kicked over his head, so the maximum score he can get is 6/10.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 01:48:26 am »
Endo's critics are a strange strange bunch. Bought on the cheap intended to be a utility player and he's been outstanding, going above and beyond what he was brought here to do.

On top of that, a great guy. Mr Dependable and humble to a tee, it's nice we have players you actively want to support and Endo is the best example of this.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,060
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 01:58:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2025, 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.

I think the problem is that Grav plays a different role in our build-up than our CBs and Endo isn't really equipped to do that. He needs time on the ball and he needs to face in the direction we're attacking to do something worthwhile. With him facing our goal and receiving the ball, he often gets put under pressure by the opposition and then tends to either go down (and more often than not doesn't get the foul) or he simply loses the ball. There's a reason why Grav's turn with the ball where he takes it around the opponent who tries to pressure him, has become somewhat of a staple for the way he's dealing with those situations. That's not Endo's kind of game I fear.

Having said that, I don't see a lot wrong with having him as backup for our centrebacks and as I've said in the past, I would like to see him come on more often in one of the more forward central midfield spots. He's not as prolific there as Szobo or Mac, but he also doesn't look completely out of place there and he is quite capable of winning the ball back higher up the pitch (as he has shown last season, which is also one of the reasons why people took to him). I really like him as a player and as a personality in the team. I just feel with the way Slot wants the team to play, it's just of those cases of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 05:58:17 am »
Endo on playing CB: I think using me as a CB is an emergency measure. I don't mind me in any role as one of the parts."


He reminds me a bit Lucas. What a superb player to have in the squad.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 07:56:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:58:17 am
Endo on playing CB: I think using me as a CB is an emergency measure. I don't mind me in any role as one of the parts."


He reminds me a bit Lucas. What a superb player to have in the squad.

He's a bloody Honda Civic.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,329
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 am »
Surely, after the past month Slot has changed his mind about Endo. Its looking like we arent going to strengthen in January (well see) so lets use a model professional who doesnt let you down. And Ill say it, I think he closes games out better than Milner because more often than not Milner gave away dangerous free kicks.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 09:32:17 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:48:26 am
Endo's critics are a strange strange bunch. Bought on the cheap intended to be a utility player and he's been outstanding, going above and beyond what he was brought here to do.

On top of that, a great guy. Mr Dependable and humble to a tee, it's nice we have players you actively want to support and Endo is the best example of this.
His critics are the FSG haters. Any player that's cheap and not the one they wanted us to buy will never satisfy them, no matter how well they play.

But the reality is that for £16m we got a model pro who captains hìs country, gives 100% every game, plays with a smile on his face, can play in multiple positions, is reliable, durable, strong in the tackle, can pick a pass, and seems a really nice guy.

He's not going to be first choice every week but he's exactly the sort of player every club needs in their squad, especially when pushing for a quadruple. When a game gets chaotic, he's a calm experienced head that does the really simple things well. Hope he gets minutes against PSV and Lille and we continue to use him to bring some solidity when needed and help see out tight games. Our great little Japanese warrior.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,731
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 am »
Loved his annoyance at everyone when they had that headed chance in the second half. Comfortably MOTM yesterday.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,908
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:32:17 am
His critics are the FSG haters. Any player that's cheap and not the one they wanted us to buy will never satisfy them, no matter how well they play.

But the reality is that for £16m we got a model pro who captains hìs country, gives 100% every game, plays with a smile on his face, can play in multiple positions, is reliable, durable, strong in the tackle, can pick a pass, and seems a really nice guy.

He's not going to be first choice every week but he's exactly the sort of player every club needs in their squad, especially when pushing for a quadruple. When a game gets chaotic, he's a calm experienced head that does the really simple things well. Hope he gets minutes against PSV and Lille and we continue to use him to bring some solidity when needed and help see out tight games. Our great little Japanese warrior.

Its not an FSG thing because I dont think they are involved much in setting of policy, but in the case of Endo I would argue its a signing that more supporters would have been calling for in the past and less like the one Liverpool and its footballing structure wants us to do.

I would argue that Endo is a short to mid term option, which is something fans were more keen on than the likes of what Edwards would want.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 am »
got to thank big jorg him him

absolute professional and players like him are vital in keeping the squad getting further into competitions. would be brilliant for him to win more of those shiny things with us
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,822
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 10:17:06 am
got to thank big jorg him him

absolute professional and players like him are vital in keeping the squad getting further into competitions. would be brilliant for him to win more of those shiny things with us

What a golden window big Jorg gave us - Grav, Mac, Szobo, Endo
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:30:11 am
What a golden window big Jorg gave us - Grav, Mac, Szobo, Endo

Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,013
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 11:44:07 am »
You know what you will get from Endo a proper, professional performance. I loved how he was always eager to forward with the ball, he played well I thought.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,329
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 11:48:35 am »
It comes down to Trust. If Slot can trust Endo to see out games with Gravenberch being subbed out for the final 10-15 minutes over the remainder of the season those minutes will add up.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,981
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 12:36:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:56:35 am
He's a bloody Honda Civic.

That's racist!
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 01:02:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:48:35 am
It comes down to Trust. If Slot can trust Endo to see out games with Gravenberch being subbed out for the final 10-15 minutes over the remainder of the season those minutes will add up.

think not only gravy but any of the outfield players and just let endo slip into the back to solidify the defence. his timing for headers is pretty decent as well. noticed that for rather short players.
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:19 am
Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo

Not enough love for this  :wellin
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:19 am
Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo

Good find  👌
Logged

Offline nellyp

  • hant. All Hail the old new Baldrick!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • Life's not black and white, it's red and white
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 08:02:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:19 am
Yous could say he gave us some: Grav, Endo, Mac, Szobo

The sad thing is that so many way will look at that the wrong way around
Logged
In a world of uncertainty and worry, it is calming to know that as a fan of the greatest club in the world I will never walk alone

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4470 on: Yesterday at 09:18:01 pm »
Quote from: nellyp on Yesterday at 08:02:14 pm
The sad thing is that so many way will look at that the wrong way around
:lmao

Szobo, Mac, Endo, Grav.

 :wellin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:21:30 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4471 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 pm »
Quote from: nellyp on Yesterday at 08:02:14 pm
The sad thing is that so many way will look at that the wrong way around

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4472 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
^
Is that Capon?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4473 on: Yesterday at 09:23:08 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4474 on: Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:23:08 pm
Might well be.
Or maybe our Borolo drinking Reflex friend.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 06:52:55 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 10:17:06 am
got to thank big jorg him him

absolute professional and players like him are vital in keeping the squad getting further into competitions. would be brilliant for him to win more of those shiny things with us

I thought Endō was a Klopp suggestion?
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 07:41:07 am »
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.
Logged
Believer

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,598
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 08:01:56 am »
I also have no problem if hes a solution to our injury issues back there. Better than buying a stop gap.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,329
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 08:02:44 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:41:07 am
I would like to see more often Endo pairing with VVD.

I wouldn't because by extension that would mean that Konate, Gomez, and Quanah are all injured.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,329
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4479 on: Today at 08:04:01 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:01:56 am
I also have no problem if hes a solution to our injury issues back there. Better than buying a stop gap.

I think that is also the thinking of the people who sign the cheques. Find solutions in the squad and then properly address the issues in the summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 