Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 318645 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4400 on: January 9, 2025, 02:20:35 pm »
He did alright yesterday didn't he. An able cover/squad member in both defence and midfield. Someone mentioned it earlier, but that header he won against Solanke really impressed me. Surprised how well he slotted into defence actually. Was quite an effective ball playing defender I thought.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4401 on: January 9, 2025, 03:24:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  9, 2025, 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D
Ah tis a shame, I managed to stick with it til just after 2, but then had to admit defeat to Baths finest
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4402 on: January 9, 2025, 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  9, 2025, 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D

Feels like Ive been stabbed up the arse again.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4403 on: January 9, 2025, 03:26:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January  9, 2025, 03:24:38 pm
Ah tis a shame, I managed to stick with it til just after 2, but then had to admit defeat to Baths finest

We tried to so hard to win the internet but uncle Barolo massacred us. For a 107 year old, he had great energy levels
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4404 on: January 9, 2025, 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on January  8, 2025, 10:28:56 pm
Model pro, great player, bargain basement price as well, but doesn't get the plaudits,I wonder why?
Asian fans love Son but Endo is an old style warrior. Too safe?  fuck me have any of you c*nts ever played at any level?
 

I agree old friend 😁🤌 I was watching Endo perform marvellously in my Citroen Picasso, sipping a nice glass of Chianti. Sure, it may not be a Barolo but I still enjoyed it.

Wata deserves the best thread in RAWK. Hes an example to us all. Hope the club give him a contract extension.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4405 on: January 9, 2025, 04:14:11 pm »
Endo has a song, looks like its from Taggy's.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1hxfufx/song_for_our_japanese_warrior/

sorry if already posted.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4406 on: January 9, 2025, 04:22:42 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4407 on: January 9, 2025, 04:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on January  9, 2025, 04:22:42 pm
Thats brilliant 😁

Basically Sadio song with words changed but it does sound good.  ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4408 on: January 9, 2025, 05:43:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  9, 2025, 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D
Oh right, haha youre birthday. Haha good way to make the day get off to a flyer. Cant wait.  ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm »
The quarantined posts are viewable in The Boozer. For those of you that missed it, and for those of us that want to look back on a fun night. ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm
The quarantined posts are viewable in The Boozer. For those of you that missed it, and for those of us that want to look back on a fun night. ;D

yes! It's the second time he decided to share his wisdom while (allegedly) drunk on wine.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm »
Think Arne starting to realize what a gem he's got, definitely the new Milner.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
He's boss, I don't care what anyone else says. 100% every game and wherever we put him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 02:07:09 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:04:55 pm
He's boss, I don't care what anyone else says. 100% every game and wherever we put him.
Absolutely👍
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 02:08:04 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:59:39 pm
Think Arne starting to realize what a gem he's got, definitely the new Milner.

Hope so, think Endo and Chiesa have been under utilised so far this season. Would love to see them both play more in the second half of the season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 02:09:51 pm »
Hopefully, Endo has proved his worth to Slot. He really needs to feature more to rest the likes of Gravenberch and Mac.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
A real leader, never anything less than 110%
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:04:55 pm
He's boss, I don't care what anyone else says. 100% every game and wherever we put him.

How can you not love Endo - he's a proper Liverpool player, leaves nothing in the dressing room every game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm »
At this point he is our third CB, if Konate cannot start, he will be playing. I have a bad feeling that Konate may have some problem and Slot decided to substitute Endo to save him some energy with 10 minutes to go.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 02:45:05 pm »
Has that pragmatic wise head about him that we are sometimes lacking that Milner had. MOTM for me
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 02:48:18 pm »
The new (older version) Lucas, Im telling you.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:04:55 pm
He's boss, I don't care what anyone else says. 100% every game and wherever we put him.

Completely agree. He's been hugely disrespected imo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Love Wata ... never moans. Just keeps his head down and works his ass off every time he's given minutes.

Plus I'm sure he's proud as fuck to be given the opportunity to wear the captains armband (couple of times now) for this great Club ...

Well in.  :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
I think his route to minutes could well be at CB now. Our centre backs arent robust and hes done a pretty solid job so far.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:48:18 pm
The new (older version) Lucas, Im telling you.

He's seven years younger than Lucas mate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
I loved seeing him get the captain's band when TAA went off.  Seemed fitting. 

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
Get the Barolo boys and let's take a Bath and discuss our Samurai man!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:39 pm
How can you not love Endo - he's a proper Liverpool player, leaves nothing in the dressing room every game.

Unlike me that one time at the school swimming lesson only realised Id left something in the changing room when everyone started pointing and laughing
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 03:51:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Get the Barolo boys and let's take a Bath and discuss our Samurai man!

We are mere gaijins, we are not worthy to discuss brave warrior Endo.

He was a rock today though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
He should have come on against Newcastle and Manu. Maybe we hold the lead if he does. Slot is learning about his players so maybe with every appearance he trusts Endo more.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Get the Barolo boys and let's take a Bath and discuss our Samurai man!

Dont get me excited 😆
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 04:40:39 pm »
I would love to take a bath with Endo. Soapy condition.

Man of the match performance.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:40:39 pm
I would love to take a bath with Endo. Soapy condition.

Man of the match performance.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:51:50 pm


He was a rock today though.
You guys in the same bath
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 04:54:25 pm »
Is Reflex Back? Matbe he can show you around a bath in Bath?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:25 pm
Is Reflex Back? Matbe he can show you around a bath in Bath?

he is a lonely child, who's waiting by the park
he is in charge of finding treasure in the dark...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4436 on: Today at 05:44:45 pm »
Love him. Never disappoints. Lead the backline, was great to see him yelling at his defenders after we allowed the a free header in the second half. Worked his socks off and helped the young lads around him play comfortably. Perfect for any squad because of the professional he is.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 05:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:43:19 pm
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.

I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.
Be happy for him to play as CB when needed. With Joe out and Konate still getting back up to full fitness he could get those extra minutes in defence.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4438 on: Today at 05:48:34 pm »
He's the ultimate professional. Doesn't have the talent of a Thiago but you throw him and he's always ready to give 100%.

Very good player to have in our squad.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4439 on: Today at 05:56:50 pm »
Wataru Endo. You'll do for me, mate. Love the bones of him. Quiet, unassuming, respectful, off the pitch, yet wears a mouthguard on it?
