Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day
Ah tis a shame, I managed to stick with it til just after 2, but then had to admit defeat to Baths finest
Model pro, great player, bargain basement price as well, but doesn't get the plaudits,I wonder why?Asian fans love Son but Endo is an old style warrior. Too safe? fuck me have any of you c*nts ever played at any level?
Endo has a song, looks like its from Taggy's.https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1hxfufx/song_for_our_japanese_warrior/sorry if already posted.
Thats brilliant 😁
The quarantined posts are viewable in The Boozer. For those of you that missed it, and for those of us that want to look back on a fun night.
He's boss, I don't care what anyone else says. 100% every game and wherever we put him.
Think Arne starting to realize what a gem he's got, definitely the new Milner.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The new (older version) Lucas, Im telling you.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
How can you not love Endo - he's a proper Liverpool player, leaves nothing in the dressing room every game.
Get the Barolo boys and let's take a Bath and discuss our Samurai man!
I would love to take a bath with Endo. Soapy condition.Man of the match performance.
He was a rock today though.
Is Reflex Back? Matbe he can show you around a bath in Bath?
He was so calm and composed. In the first half particularly he was a real catalyst.I like him and wish he'd get more minutes to give Grav a rest.
