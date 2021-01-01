Positioning was probably a little all over the place for everyone, due to our LB being off the pitch, and the attack coming down our left hand side. I'll take your word for it if Endo's positioning was somehow a terminal issue for the goal, but you have to imagine if Tsimikas was on the pitch, Konate wouldn't have been pulled wide and the space for Bergvall wouldn't have been there.
when players are off the pitch, the rest of the team is expected to drop in and adapt. diaz did that for the left back space. probably after communication from the bench
as one of our deeper midfielders, its a basic competency to know that you drop in (or at the very least don't go further up the pitch than usual). they all do it really often, for example maintaining a back four if we've been attacked after one of our fullbacks has taken an attacking corner upfield. he failed to do that, and then compounded that by getting distracted ball watching the hoofed ball so was late to run back, instead of busting a gut the moment it was obvious he was lost in no mans land.
i haven't said it was terminal anywhere
you can also just look at it, instead of taking my word