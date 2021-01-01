« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 313681 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,077
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 08:22:14 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
I quite liked him at CB. Solid.

Reminded me a bit of when Klopp used to play Lucas at CB in his first season here. Gives us a decent ball playing option there. Can probably only do that in certain games but definitely an option in these cup games.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,297
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 08:24:06 am »
Good point CN.
Is he our best ball playing option at CB?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,173
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Repost because it was deleted.

If and when we replace Endo it should be for a player who is as reliable and versatile as Endo is.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 08:34:49 am »
Hope Arne trusts Endo more this season because he will not let him team down.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,565
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D



hope its not perma-deleted....it was funny as fuck John  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 09:02:05 am »
I think I like him more than the manager seems to, a very well invested £12m. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 09:24:34 am »
low key excellent
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,192
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 09:25:10 am »
Very good especially in defence, loved the header he won against Solanke he had no right to win that.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
Endo is ageing like a fine glass of wine. A barolo, perhaps  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:14 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 09:27:05 am »
I really can't understand Slot's reluctance to give him playing time.

Is he worse than Macallister or Gravenberch? Yes, but so are 95% of footballers.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,347
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 09:37:57 am »
For his height, he's really good in the air. Great timing.

Remember him beating Southampton's giant striker a few times in the last round.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 09:45:54 am »
Initially I understood the reluctance to give him minutes but he's been rather good whenever received a chance. If we won't bring anybody in, then I hope he plays more.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
Looks like my post got deleted (along with the non related rubbish lol).
I didn't get to watch the game but how was he vs Spurs compared to Southampton?.
Would you put him in for a few games at CB? (surprised me looks like he started as a CB judging from the no. of games he had at the position in the early days of his career).
Seems he also played LM RM even FW once and LB also for national team.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,128
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D

Ah FFS I hate missing out when shit like this happens! Please do restore it at some point.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,069
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 10:21:45 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:55:34 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:10:46 am
Ah FFS I hate missing out when shit like this happens! Please do restore it at some point.
hope its not perma-deleted....it was funny as fuck John  ;D
It was a belter, it went on until half six this morning.
Somewhere in the affluent area of Bath, England, which is an elegant city full of traditional heritage, contemporary culture and green spaces, a millionaires butler was shouting that his hot water bottle was going cold while the millionaire was responded "fuck off I'm not having sausage man on RAWK insult me again".

We'll get it out sometime hopefully.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:27:05 am
I really can't understand Slot's reluctance to give him playing time.

Is he worse than Macallister or Gravenberch? Yes, but so are 95% of footballers.
it's been lost among Capon's friendmaking mission but there was a discussion about how well he did when he was in defence - which i replied to (it was the other posts that were good! maybe it was Dim Glas?), with the game all in front of him, and then how it unbalanced things for him and for us when he moved into midfield (including him being at sea for the goal, caught way too high up the pitch and then ball watching instead of running back).

hopefully he starts at the weekend, he's earned that. he's been impressive in his CB cameos (except for the handful of times he took that strange instruction to move into midfield and then slowed our build up at Southampton - which we corrected after it's hand in their goal).
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:10:46 am
Ah FFS I hate missing out when shit like this happens! Please do restore it at some point.

Same here.

Whos the millionaire from Bath. ;D

Anyway. The Japanese, a great bunch of lads.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:53:56 am
Same here.

Whos the millionaire from Bath. ;D

Anyway. The Japanese, a great bunch of lads.

yeah me too i seem to have missed all the good stuff gutted
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 11:39:30 am »
Honestly think he's dropped a 7/10 performance in every cameo he's made this season. Would definitely utilise him more whilst he's still here. He's not as technical or as athletic as other members in the squad, but his composure compared to Quansah was like night and day.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
i'd agree he's given a good account of himself but i think 7/10 is probably slightly too high for both the league cup games when you see how he's positioned for the goals conceded in the last too games.

don't think someone we have higher expectations of (lets say Robbo or Jones or Szoboslai) would get cut similar levels of slack
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:42:06 am
i'd agree he's given a good account of himself but i think 7/10 is probably slightly too high for both the league cup games when you see how he's positioned for the goals conceded in the last too games.

don't think someone we have higher expectations of (lets say Robbo or Jones or Szoboslai) would get cut similar levels of slack

Positioning was probably a little all over the place for everyone, due to our LB being off the pitch, and the attack coming down our left hand side. I'll take your word for it if Endo's positioning was somehow a terminal issue for the goal, but you have to imagine if Tsimikas was on the pitch, Konate wouldn't have been pulled wide and the space for Bergvall wouldn't have been there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:56:03 am
Positioning was probably a little all over the place for everyone, due to our LB being off the pitch, and the attack coming down our left hand side. I'll take your word for it if Endo's positioning was somehow a terminal issue for the goal, but you have to imagine if Tsimikas was on the pitch, Konate wouldn't have been pulled wide and the space for Bergvall wouldn't have been there.
when players are off the pitch, the rest of the team is expected to drop in and adapt. diaz did that for the left back space. probably after communication from the bench

as one of our deeper midfielders, its a basic competency to know that you drop in (or at the very least don't go further up the pitch than usual). they all do it really often, for example maintaining a back four if we've been attacked after one of our fullbacks has taken an attacking corner upfield. he failed to do that, and then compounded that by getting distracted ball watching the hoofed ball so was late to run back, instead of busting a gut the moment it was obvious he was lost in no mans land.

i haven't said it was terminal anywhere ;D you can also just look at it, instead of taking my word
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:29 am
Apologies if one of your posts was a casualty of this mornings clean up of about 5 pages.
And apologies if you missed the hilarity of Capon being offered out by a millionaire from Bath.

The thread will be in the recycle bin for a while and perhaps on a special day we'll restore it for viewing just for giggles.
Perhaps if we win a cup or on April Fools day  ;D
I knew it would happen, but it was hilarious. My Billy Joel gag was gold!  ;D
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:10:52 pm
when players are off the pitch, the rest of the team is expected to drop in and adapt. diaz did that for the left back space. probably after communication from the bench

as one of our deeper midfielders, its a basic competency to know that you drop in (or at the very least don't go further up the pitch than usual). they all do it really often, for example maintaining a back four if we've been attacked after one of our fullbacks has taken an attacking corner upfield. he failed to do that, and then compounded that by getting distracted ball watching the hoofed ball so was late to run back, instead of busting a gut the moment it was obvious he was lost in no mans land.

i haven't said it was terminal anywhere ;D you can also just look at it, instead of taking my word

I wasn't particularly keen to rewatch a goal that left me so frustrated to be honest, so my point was more that I trusted you were arguing in good faith so I didn't have to relive it  ;D

Not terminal, but significant enough to knock a whole point off his Classycarra match rating. I think that's harsh, given we were very temporarily down to 10 men and shape was a touch all over the place (plus more importantly for this goal, Ibou should've been stronger).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,347
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 12:26:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:42:06 am
i'd agree he's given a good account of himself but i think 7/10 is probably slightly too high for both the league cup games when you see how he's positioned for the goals conceded in the last too games.

don't think someone we have higher expectations of (lets say Robbo or Jones or Szoboslai) would get cut similar levels of slack
That what it comes down to. Nobody pretends he's a world beater so the expectations are low.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,954
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:11:45 pm
I knew it would happen, but it was hilarious. My Billy Joel gag was gold!  ;D

I am glad I was there for it!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 12:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:26:23 pm
I wasn't particularly keen to rewatch a goal that left me so frustrated to be honest, so my point was more that I trusted you were arguing in good faith so I didn't have to relive it  ;D

Not terminal, but significant enough to knock a whole point off his Classycarra match rating. I think that's harsh, given we were very temporarily down to 10 men and shape was a touch all over the place (plus more importantly for this goal, Ibou should've been stronger).
gotcha. think you might be overstating the significance of my match rating but thanks!

don't agree it's harsh, you make it seem like i've taken points off Tsimikas! not sure i understand why you don't think the ten players should be judged for their actions when Tsimi was off, especially when you don't exempt Ibou (who had a harder task than simply dropping a bit deeper and tracking any runners, which Endo failed with)?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 