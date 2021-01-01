Listen to this c*nt I have a wife and a daughter. I tell you what fat wool meet me please and tell me to my face. What are you going to do..... offer me out like you did to the other guy?



Grow up and quit the ageist

and racist crap 'big man'



Just been intouch with the police. They said to keep you online whilst they trace the call.So far, Theyve traced you to BathI just need to keep you on the line for another 2 hours and theyll know what house you live at. So if you could, please keep chattingWe'll get to the bottom of this and get that Woolyback from Bath off these streets