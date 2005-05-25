I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.

Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.

I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.



Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.