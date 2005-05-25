« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 302989 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm »
His press actually led to the fifth goal. Sound player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm »
Look forward to see him playing in the cup games. Hard to dwell too much on his 2nd half performance against a defeated team but showed intensity and desire to keep us on the front foot. Good stuff
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm »
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm »
Superb professional. Think he has won Slot slightly over with his professionalism and performances havent been half bad.

He deserves to start the next two games after United and probably will.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:37:36 pm »
His role. The closer.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 07:38:25 pm »
good that finally Endo is seeing some more minutes! He did well again.

ITll be very important moving on, the team will need everyone to help win the league (and whatever else!).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 07:39:45 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

To be fair people in the transfer thread want an upgrade is primarily because most dont think he fits into a Slot system. Concern is that couple of injuries in midfield has the potential to derail such a promising season. Its no secret Slot wanted a midfielder in the summer and nothing has changed since.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

We should upgrade on him. He quite clearly isn't trusted to start the big games by Slot. Ideally, you keep him around in the Milner role.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:39:51 pm
We should upgrade on him. He quite clearly isn't trusted to start the big games by Slot. Ideally, you keep him around in the Milner role.
I agree, but I thought he'd be used more often up to now. Every time he comes in, he does well, so why not give him more minutes? He didn't look out of synch with the rest of the players as he did in the early season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 07:57:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:44:52 pm
I agree, but I thought he'd be used more often up to now. Every time he comes in, he does well, so why not give him more minutes? He didn't look out of synch with the rest of the players as he did in the early season.

I think we need real recovery pace in the deepest midfield position and the ability to retain possession at the start of games. That for me is where Endo struggles. Macca is an absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer but also lacks pace. So Endo-Macca is a poor combination especially now we like to play with Diaz-Szobo/Jones as twin 10's.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 07:58:40 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

hear hear.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 08:17:57 pm »
Slot should trust him more. He hasnt let him down when selected.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.
Morons is over the top. Endo comes on went 4 nil up. Doesn't start so is Slot a moron for not playing him more. Plus we tired to sign Zubimendi and were considering selling Endo. So looking for an upgrade is a fair comment I think
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm »
Really like him for his attitude and he was a successful signing. Gives everything every time he playes.  That said he isn't the player slot wants in that position also.
But good job tonight.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:17:57 pm
Slot should trust him more. He hasnt let him down when selected.

Endo has played 56 minutes in the League and 2 minutes in the CL. We were wining all of those games when he came on. He is a really useful closer who adds energy to the press late on in games. I think it is bizarre that people think he should be starting League or CL games.

The drop of between Endo and Grav-Macca is immense.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 08:34:14 pm »
Endo may well be needed in defence at some point as well.

He is playing his part, and might have a bigger part to play yet.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm »
Steady reliable player, does a great job coming on..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:57:00 pm
I think we need real recovery pace in the deepest midfield position and the ability to retain possession at the start of games. That for me is where Endo struggles. Macca is an absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer but also lacks pace. So Endo-Macca is a poor combination especially now we like to play with Diaz-Szobo/Jones as twin 10's.

Endo and Macca were outstanding together last season for about 4 months earler this year. The reason it works is because both are outstanding in duels and are so clever tactically with positioning. It could easily be effective under Slot as a double pivot and Dom or Jones in the 10 and Diaz playing that false 9 role and dropping in.

The problem is Endo's limitations technically that's why Slot doesnt use him but i feel Endo has earned more minutes with the Southampton game and the last half hour today and im hoping Slot will trust him to play a bit more ecspecially if we dont sign another midfielder in January.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 09:03:29 pm »
Played very well today. Sharp in the tackle, creative with the ball. An intelligent reader of the game, as Klopp realised, A nice little nudge for Slot too.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm »
Hell be getting a lot of game time in January. After the injury to Joe, can see him playing centre back again too. Cant see VVD playing much cup football over the next few weeks so combination of Jarrell, a returning Ibou and Endo sharing the load.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 09:15:29 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:55:50 pm
Endo and Macca were outstanding together last season for about 4 months earler this year. The reason it works is because both are outstanding in duels and are so clever tactically with positioning. It could easily be effective under Slot as a double pivot and Dom or Jones in the 10 and Diaz playing that false 9 role and dropping in.

The problem is Endo's limitations technically that's why Slot doesnt use him but i feel Endo has earned more minutes with the Southampton game and the last half hour today and im hoping Slot will trust him to play a bit more ecspecially if we dont sign another midfielder in January.

The reason it wouldn't work is that Slot presses with a front four. That means the midfield two have to cover a huge amount of ground. As you say he is also limited technically, especially receiving the ball under pressure.

He is a very mixed bag for a PL DM. Isn't great at ground duels won 121 against losing 154 in the PL. Wins far more headers than he should do. Isn't great defensively, especially in terms of recovery runs but is excellent at vertical passing when given time. Best illustrated by a lovely through ball for Salah today.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Those morons in our fan base that slag this man?  Idiots in the transfer forum constantly talking about upgrading on him? Fuck right off!! A consummate professional on moderate wages who never ever let's us down.  A player who steps in with minimum fuss who is ideal in professionalism for every single one of our younger players to learn from.

Don't worry he gets the support and admiration he deserves from the supporters at the match. That's all he needs, and I guess he couldn't give a shit about anybody else.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 09:43:54 pm »
I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.
Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.
I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.

Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:43:54 pm
I haven't been happy with his play this year, too many needless fouls, to aggressive off the ball, to cautious on the ball, not quick enough for the role he plays. But he was great today, wasn't he? Played several delighful forward passes. I didn't even realise he had that in him.
Maybe he's gotten more comfortable with his role, or possibly, he looks better in a team that's on point with their tactics and movements, and so he isn't forced to expand beyond his scope.
I still think we need another DM alongside Gravenberch, someone with more of a glide and move, turn and pass, quality that Gravenberch and Macca have (though maybe more defensively inclined that Macca), but Endo is a good 2nd or 3rd option to throw into the game to close things out.

Mind, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Endo starting Premier league or Champions league games for us.
you need to pay more attention.
