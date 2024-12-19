Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.
Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.
Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10
Totally agree, and I think last night will have convinced Arne of Endo's ability and versatility.
I think Arne's been so caught up in the incredible start to his first season and learning about the players, that perhaps it's been a case of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. But Endo has proven time and again that he's not only a great closer of games, but also a trusted 90 minute warrior in games like last night. I think we'll see him against Accrington, Lille and PSV, and a lot more of him coming on around 60-70 minutes in league games to rest players.
Every team needs an Endo, and I absolutley love the guy. I think he'll be a very useful player this season - especially if we're having another quadruple push (which looks likely).