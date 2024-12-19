« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 300374 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,732
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4240 on: December 19, 2024, 10:01:21 am »
You're not talking about him starting multiple games you are talking about coming on in the final 10 minutes to close out games. If he is swooping out for Grav from 10 minutes at the end of games that adds up over the course of a season.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2024, 10:31:53 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4241 on: December 19, 2024, 10:10:16 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 19, 2024, 09:52:00 am
I won't disagree 10mins closing out games. But Slot likes to keep Gravenberch on and we are 20 games unbeaten so hard to disagree with Arnes judgement. I think Endo will be sold in the summer though

This is the thing - Slot has so far shown more or less impeccable judgment with selections and tactics. Our results and league position bear that out, so it's hard to argue against any of his decisions. He is ruthlessly unsentimental about his selections too, so Endo will continue to find his opportunities limited to games like last night where we rotate out of necessity. It's a long season with lots of games, though, so he will get his chances.

I'm just happy that he had a chance to shine last night. A very likeable player.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,412
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4242 on: December 19, 2024, 10:14:01 am »
Like him.
Good fella and does his job for us.

The question should be: can he start for us in bigger games or regularly take 30 mins off Grav's plate in league fixtures?

If the answer is "no" from Slot, then for club and player we should sell asap, provided we can upgrade.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4243 on: December 19, 2024, 10:19:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 19, 2024, 10:01:21 am
You're not starting about him starting multiple games you are talking about coming on in the final 10 minutes to close out games. If he is swooping out for Grav from 10 minutes at the end of games that adds up over the course of a season.

The question we need to consider is why Slot hasn't used him more in this way so far. Is he not seeing what we're seeing?
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4244 on: December 19, 2024, 10:20:58 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on December 18, 2024, 10:43:48 pm
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10
Totally agree, and I think last night will have convinced Arne of Endo's ability and versatility.

I think Arne's been so caught up in the incredible start to his first season and learning about the players, that perhaps it's been a case of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. But Endo has proven time and again that he's not only a great closer of games, but also a trusted 90 minute warrior in games like last night. I think we'll see him against Accrington, Lille and PSV, and a lot more of him coming on around 60-70 minutes in league games to rest players.

Every team needs an Endo, and I absolutley love the guy. I think he'll be a very useful player this season - especially if we're having another quadruple push (which looks likely).
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4245 on: December 19, 2024, 10:41:39 am »
I'd start him over Gravenberch from here on out to be honest.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,825
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4246 on: December 19, 2024, 10:50:23 am »
One man defence and one man midfield at moments last night.
It's a shame he doesn't get more minutes, really is.
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4247 on: December 19, 2024, 11:07:11 am »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,825
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4248 on: December 19, 2024, 11:28:16 am »
Also, the motherfucking bald twat of the ref made it his hobby all game long to allow Endo to be kicked all over the place without giving fouls. Some passages of play were like watching a hazing ceremony in some bro-brotherhood.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,724
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4249 on: December 19, 2024, 12:07:04 pm »


If you don't like players who give 100% such as Endo then football isn't for you, never going to be a superstar but he's a whole-hearted player, also under rated as a goal threat
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4250 on: December 19, 2024, 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 19, 2024, 11:28:16 am
Also, the motherfucking bald twat of the ref made it his hobby all game long to allow Endo to be kicked all over the place without giving fouls. Some passages of play were like watching a hazing ceremony in some bro-brotherhood.

Now, now... That's not the way to be talking about our good old friend Hoops.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,995
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4251 on: December 19, 2024, 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 19, 2024, 11:07:11 am


Curtis knows  8)



Quote from: Zlen on December 19, 2024, 11:28:16 am
Also, the motherfucking bald twat of the ref made it his hobby all game long to allow Endo to be kicked all over the place without giving fouls. Some passages of play were like watching a hazing ceremony in some bro-brotherhood.

Yep! He took a right beating, but that failure to stop when he got thumped by the ball in the head from close range was ridiculous.   
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,412
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4252 on: December 19, 2024, 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 19, 2024, 10:41:39 am
I'd start him over Gravenberch from here on out to be honest.

In the EFL? Yeah, 100% and he can have those two CL games as well.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,188
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4253 on: December 19, 2024, 12:40:13 pm »
Did really well and I liked the way he inverted into midfield when we played out. The only caveat would be that Southampton are a team completely devoid of pace upfront. The worry with Endo at centreback would be him getting isolated against quick players.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4254 on: December 19, 2024, 12:55:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 19, 2024, 10:41:39 am
I'd start him over Gravenberch from here on out to be honest.

Me too especially with Grav suspended
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4255 on: December 19, 2024, 01:11:26 pm »
Hope Slot includes him more. Is he a long-term solution? No. But he should be getting more minutes to give Grav a rest.

Never saw the game but looked like he was playing a lot of quick, zippy passes in the extended highlights.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4256 on: December 19, 2024, 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on December 19, 2024, 12:07:04 pm

If you don't like players who give 100% such as Endo then football isn't for you, never going to be a superstar but he's a whole-hearted player, also under rated as a goal threat
kinda like that Milner guy everyone loved and rarely criticized.

Endo gives us 110% every moment he's on the pitch and plays a vital role.  can we ease off the criticism a bit and just enjoy and praise him for what he does give us.  nobody's lobbying for him to play 90 minutes every week or get nominated for the Ballon d'Or.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,541
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4257 on: December 19, 2024, 01:13:57 pm »
He may not be Grav but I think he can absolutely do a job against the lower teams in the Prem. Certainly I hope at least that Slot lets the FA Cup and League Cup be his competitions and more trust to cover when lads need a rest in game etc

No criticism here though as you can't argue with our start and Slot main job to win games.  It feels natural Slot starts his time here playing the lads he knows can play how he wants. Just obviously the need for rotation gets bigger as the season advances.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,751
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4258 on: December 19, 2024, 01:14:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 01:12:57 pm
kinda like that Milner guy everyone loved and rarely criticized.
nope. levels-wise, Milner was a comparative superstar. lets not damn his quality with (deserved) praise for Endo's effort
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4259 on: December 19, 2024, 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 19, 2024, 01:14:42 pm
nope. levels-wise, Milner was a comparative superstar. lets not damn his quality with (deserved) praise for Endo's effort

well that didn't take long.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,751
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4260 on: December 19, 2024, 01:23:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 01:15:17 pm
well that didn't take long.
just compliment Endo without simultaneously pretending Milner wasn't a significantly better footballer - it's easy!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4261 on: December 19, 2024, 01:26:28 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 19, 2024, 01:23:45 pm
just compliment Endo without simultaneously pretending Milner wasn't a significantly better footballer - it's easy!
LOL.  read back - I said "kinda like" not "just like" and was in fact talking about the way Millie was underappreciated like Endo is.

I love the bones of Millie but anyone with eyes knows he played a very similar role for us as Endo is being asked to do.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,541
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4262 on: December 19, 2024, 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 01:26:28 pm
LOL.  read back - I said "kinda like" not "just like" and was in fact talking about the way Millie was underappreciated like Endo is.

I love the bones of Millie but anyone with eyes knows he played a very similar role for us as Endo is being asked to do.
Tbf I think you're both right.

Milner in his first few years brought a lot of quality as well as the hard running. Was imo levels above Endo now..But his last couple years especially he was getting brought on to close matches out or add some industry, as well as always being someone you could rely on to give 100% if he had to fill in despite perhaps not being as effective as he once was.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,732
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4263 on: December 19, 2024, 03:52:57 pm »
Endo is definitely the type of player you want in the trenches with you when your team is under the cosh.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,692
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4264 on: December 19, 2024, 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 19, 2024, 03:52:57 pm
Endo is definitely the type of player you want in the trenches with you when your team is under the cosh.

If/when we need someone to take the ball into the corner and hatch it like an egg until the ref blows the final whistle, Endo's our man...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4265 on: December 19, 2024, 04:42:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on December 19, 2024, 03:36:09 pm
Tbf I think you're both right.

Milner in his first few years brought a lot of quality as well as the hard running. Was imo levels above Endo now..But his last couple years especially he was getting brought on to close matches out or add some industry, as well as always being someone you could rely on to give 100% if he had to fill in despite perhaps not being as effective as he once was.

spot on.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4266 on: December 19, 2024, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 19, 2024, 04:35:39 pm
If/when we need someone to take the ball into the corner and hatch it like an egg until the ref blows the final whistle, Endo's our man...
as Millie did so often.  Barca game comes to mind instantly.  :)
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,751
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4267 on: December 19, 2024, 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on December 19, 2024, 03:36:09 pm
Tbf I think you're both right.

Milner in his first few years brought a lot of quality as well as the hard running. Was imo levels above Endo now..But his last couple years especially he was getting brought on to close matches out or add some industry, as well as always being someone you could rely on to give 100% if he had to fill in despite perhaps not being as effective as he once was.
I think you're spot on.
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 01:26:28 pm
I love the bones of Millie but anyone with eyes knows he played a very similar role for us as Endo is being asked to do.
I don't think you're right though ;) Milner played over 330 games for us. You've distilled him down to his final season
Logged

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4268 on: December 19, 2024, 05:00:40 pm »

この子は一流なので、もっと試合に出場する価値がある。最小限の大騒ぎで仕事に取り組みます。素敵な選手。
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,692
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4269 on: December 19, 2024, 05:14:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 04:43:02 pm
as Millie did so often.  Barca game comes to mind instantly.  :)

Exactly...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4270 on: December 19, 2024, 05:26:04 pm »
Yep Endo is just like Milner if you take the version of Milner who was old and way past his peak.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,892
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 03:47:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,827
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 04:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 19, 2024, 05:26:04 pm
Yep Endo is just like Milner if you take the version of Milner who was old and way past his peak.

It's Christmas you blert
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,732
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Ebenezer-viva on Today at 04:37:28 pm
It's Christmas you blert


That was the watered down version because its Christmas.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 