Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.



Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.



Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10



Totally agree, and I think last night will have convinced Arne of Endo's ability and versatility.I think Arne's been so caught up in the incredible start to his first season and learning about the players, that perhaps it's been a case of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. But Endo has proven time and again that he's not only a great closer of games, but also a trusted 90 minute warrior in games like last night. I think we'll see him against Accrington, Lille and PSV, and a lot more of him coming on around 60-70 minutes in league games to rest players.Every team needs an Endo, and I absolutley love the guy. I think he'll be a very useful player this season - especially if we're having another quadruple push (which looks likely).