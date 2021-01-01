« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

You're not talking about him starting multiple games you are talking about coming on in the final 10 minutes to close out games. If he is swooping out for Grav from 10 minutes at the end of games that adds up over the course of a season.
I won't disagree 10mins closing out games. But Slot likes to keep Gravenberch on and we are 20 games unbeaten so hard to disagree with Arnes judgement. I think Endo will be sold in the summer though

This is the thing - Slot has so far shown more or less impeccable judgment with selections and tactics. Our results and league position bear that out, so it's hard to argue against any of his decisions. He is ruthlessly unsentimental about his selections too, so Endo will continue to find his opportunities limited to games like last night where we rotate out of necessity. It's a long season with lots of games, though, so he will get his chances.

I'm just happy that he had a chance to shine last night. A very likeable player.
Like him.
Good fella and does his job for us.

The question should be: can he start for us in bigger games or regularly take 30 mins off Grav's plate in league fixtures?

If the answer is "no" from Slot, then for club and player we should sell asap, provided we can upgrade.
You're not starting about him starting multiple games you are talking about coming on in the final 10 minutes to close out games. If he is swooping out for Grav from 10 minutes at the end of games that adds up over the course of a season.

The question we need to consider is why Slot hasn't used him more in this way so far. Is he not seeing what we're seeing?
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10
Totally agree, and I think last night will have convinced Arne of Endo's ability and versatility.

I think Arne's been so caught up in the incredible start to his first season and learning about the players, that perhaps it's been a case of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. But Endo has proven time and again that he's not only a great closer of games, but also a trusted 90 minute warrior in games like last night. I think we'll see him against Accrington, Lille and PSV, and a lot more of him coming on around 60-70 minutes in league games to rest players.

Every team needs an Endo, and I absolutley love the guy. I think he'll be a very useful player this season - especially if we're having another quadruple push (which looks likely).
I'd start him over Gravenberch from here on out to be honest.
One man defence and one man midfield at moments last night.
It's a shame he doesn't get more minutes, really is.
Also, the motherfucking bald twat of the ref made it his hobby all game long to allow Endo to be kicked all over the place without giving fouls. Some passages of play were like watching a hazing ceremony in some bro-brotherhood.
