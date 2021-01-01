Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
102
103
104
105
106
[
107
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤 (Read 297878 times)
spider-neil
Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,673
does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
«
Reply #4240 on:
Today
at 10:01:21 am »
You're not starting about him starting multiple games you are talking about coming on in the final 10 minutes to close out games. If he is swooping out for Grav from 10 minutes at the end of games that adds up over the course of a season.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
102
103
104
105
106
[
107
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2