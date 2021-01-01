« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 297191 times)

Offline astowell1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
  • Klopp!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Warrior performance.  Took a beating!
Logged

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • Its All In The Game
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
There's a photo of this man beside the word Warrior in the dictionary now.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm »
Never gives us less than everything he's got. Love him.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm »
Virgil Van Endo yeah he plays concussed
Virgil Van Endo its no fuss, no muss
Virgil Van Endo at left centre back
Wont be ten minutes before he catches some flack
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Brilliant

Love the lad
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm »
Love that he got to captain us at the end there. Made sense since he'd already been leading by example for the whole game.

Logged

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 10:21:59 pm »
He lives for the battle
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Did really well and I liked the way he inverted into midfield when we were playing out.

His movement was good, always scanning and trying to move into space to be an option, or to drop off and cover the few times we lost possession. A real thinking player...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm »
Created a new role. The false 4.
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm »
MOTM
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • YNWA
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10

100% agree with this.  Of anyone on the whole squad that's not been out with injury, he should have many more minutes under his belt and especially with Ryan G looking a little spent the last few matches. 
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 10:48:25 pm »
Yep to the above 2 posts!

And hopefully this is the game that gets Endo more minutes.

He defo should have had some more already this season! But theres a long way to go, and plenty of games for him to feature in.
Logged

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • Its All In The Game
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm »
Wataru Endo vs Southampton 🇯🇵  90 Minutes played  79/85 Pass accuracy (93%)  100 Touches  4/4 Tackles won (100%)  1 Block  3 Clearences  2 Interception  4 Recoveries  8/8 ground duels won (100%)  3/5 Aerial duels won (60%)
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,646
  • Dutch Class
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
100% agree with this.  Of anyone on the whole squad that's not been out with injury, he should have many more minutes under his belt and especially with Ryan G looking a little spent the last few matches. 

Definitely. He should have far more appearances already to give the likes of Gravenberch in particular a rest
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Love this lad. Pure warrior
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10
Agreed. Feel the same about Morton as well.
Logged

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,868
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm »
Did really well and we'll need him against Spurs with Gravenberch suspended
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm
Did really well and we'll need him against Spurs with Gravenberch suspended

Grav isn't suspended
Logged

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,868
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm
Grav isn't suspended

Sssh. I wanted to see how many I'd catch after Saturday.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
Can always be counted on.

Must be have been a proud moment to captain us in the second half for him.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 12:05:44 am »
He hasn't disappointed once this season. Slot really needs to use him more in PL and CL games.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,960
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 12:36:30 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.

Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.

Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10

The thing for me is, that I don't really like him in the deeper position, when we are still playing out from the back or when we're still going for another goal. I just don't think he's comfortable enough on the ball when he's put under pressure. And defensively I think he gets "overrun" too often where he tries to win the ball, but the opposition player just waltzes past him. Having said that, I think we could have used him more in a more attacking position, where he looks much more comfortable with the ball and where he can try and win balls back (which is one thing he is really good at), but it doesn't immediately turn into a huge mess when he doesn't get the ball and the opposition player gets past him. It's very specific circumstances, where I would play him, but I agree that Slot hasn't really taken advantage of having him as an option late in games.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 06:03:51 am »
Endo was brillant last night.
Outstanding character he deserves more mins in the league.

11/13 duels a monster performance
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,870
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 06:17:42 am »
Take a bow, Endo-san!

From all the fit players Slot used as starting XI plus rotations, Endo is the closest when quality and performance are considered together. But the game today showed that we were lacking everywhere else in the reserves. 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 06:52:43 am »
Quality yesterday.Arne decides but would like to see more of Wataru.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 06:55:30 am »
He deserves more!
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 