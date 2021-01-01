Not much you can throw at Slot but him under utilising Endo is perhaps one of them. He's such a solid professional presence on the pitch whenever he's out there in whatever role he's asked to do.



Obviously isn't a Gravenberch replacement, like for like. But I do feel like there's been times we might have been able to get Gravenberch off the pitch for a rest which we haven't taken.



Be nice to see Slot trust him a little more going forward, at the back, in the midfield. Put him wherever you want and you'll get 7/10



The thing for me is, that I don't really like him in the deeper position, when we are still playing out from the back or when we're still going for another goal. I just don't think he's comfortable enough on the ball when he's put under pressure. And defensively I think he gets "overrun" too often where he tries to win the ball, but the opposition player just waltzes past him. Having said that, I think we could have used him more in a more attacking position, where he looks much more comfortable with the ball and where he can try and win balls back (which is one thing he is really good at), but it doesn't immediately turn into a huge mess when he doesn't get the ball and the opposition player gets past him. It's very specific circumstances, where I would play him, but I agree that Slot hasn't really taken advantage of having him as an option late in games.