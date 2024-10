Should have been a freekick for us anyway. Hooper gave freekicks for them lots of times for those kinds of pushes. He didn't give them for us though.That's how you use Endo in this team playing the way it is. Play him further forward where he's not expected to be heavily involved in the build-up or cleaning up any defensive messes that have been created. Let him try and win the ball further up the pitch (which he has been doing on a regular basis last season with Klopp) and move the ball forward to the attackers (something he can also do in the build up). He has great aggressiveness trying to win back balls and even if he gives away a freekick, it's in a position that shouldn't bother us too much. Plus he does know how to pass the ball forward when he's in the right position (i.e. not with his back to the opposition goal). Bring him on when we're trying to close out games and maybe try it in the cup competitions from the start to see whether that might even be an option against stronger teams.