Saw the same thing with people obsessing over Minamino, even though he came in at a very odd time for the club re Covid, and struggled to break into a team where the usual bedding in time was truncated because squad injuries led to over reliance on established players; and subsequent transfer activity left him in a somewhat redundant position.
It's like people forget it's a team sport, or that the League Cup typically results in wholesale team changes that might lead to some disjointed gameplay. But no. Apparently one game where we run out 5-1 winners is enough to convince some he's not even good enough for a supporting role.
I guess it's a reflection on how far we have come as a team that, under Kenny post 2010 or Rafa, Endo's first team credentials would be beyond dispute.
This where it gets absolutely farcical to be honest. Gerrard struggled to get minutes as a cm because we had absolutely incredible strength in depth.
Mascherano, Alonso, Lucas, Sissoko and the cherry on the cake Gerrard was for me the best midfield depth we have ever had. To even bring Endo into that conversation is nuts.