I'm not.

But honestly, little poke at the usual suspects aside, more broadly, I genuinely cannot understand the fierceness of views on Endo from some (Al in particular).

He's pretty average but he's a squad player.

He did fine the other night.  There's probably some who overvalue him as a direct response to the sheer weight of negativity from some.  But that's about it. He's a 6-8 out of 10 in most games, nearer 6 than 8 most of the time. He's not Alonso, Zubimendi, or even Gravenberch, but he gives his all on the pitch for Liverpool and generally has a pretty decent game.

The fact this thread is at 102 pages is baffling.

What fierceness?

Pointing out that Endo struggles at the start of games because of a lack of speed but improves as the game opens up is about as mild as criticism comes.

The first 20-25 of games in England is like the wild west. The intensity is ridiculous. You need players who can cope with that initial midfield cauldron, especially away from home. It doesn't really suit Endo and something as a team we struggle with.
Saw the same thing with people obsessing over Minamino, even though he came in at a very odd time for the club re Covid, and struggled to break into a team where the usual bedding in time was truncated because squad injuries led to over reliance on established players; and subsequent transfer activity left him in a somewhat redundant position.

It's like people forget it's a team sport, or that the League Cup typically results in wholesale team changes that might lead to some disjointed gameplay. But no. Apparently one game where we run out 5-1 winners is enough to convince some he's not even good enough for a supporting role.

I guess it's a reflection on how far we have come as a team that, under Kenny post 2010 or Rafa, Endo's first team credentials would be beyond dispute.

This where it gets absolutely farcical to be honest. Gerrard struggled to get minutes as a cm because we had absolutely incredible strength in depth.

Mascherano, Alonso, Lucas, Sissoko and the cherry on the cake Gerrard was for me the best midfield depth we have ever had. To even bring Endo into that conversation is nuts.
This where it gets absolutely farcical to be honest. Gerrard struggled to get minutes as a cm because we had absolutely incredible strength in depth.

Mascherano, Alonso, Lucas, Sissoko and the cherry on the cake Gerrard was for me the best midfield depth we have ever had. To even bring Endo into that conversation is nuts.

 Our best points total with the best midfield depth ever was 86 pts. We got 82 last season so we're not far off.
If Gravenberch gets a injury that puts him out for say 5 weeks. Are people happy for Endo to step in? Surely there is a reason Liverpool tried to sign Zubi. Cups Endo is fine. Semi final Champions league against Real Madrid oops 😬
If Gravenberch gets a injury that puts him out for say 5 weeks. Are people happy for Endo to step in? Surely there is a reason Liverpool tried to sign Zubi. Cups Endo is fine. Semi final Champions league against Real Madrid oops 😬
I don't think anyone is saying Endo is a like-for-like Grav replacement are they? of course he isn't, but he is very effective at what we pay him to do, and he puts in 100% in every moment on the pitch.

but a lot of people like moaning relentlessly about what he can't do.
I don't think anyone is saying Endo is a like-for-like Grav replacement are they? of course he isn't, but he is very effective at what we pay him to do, and he puts in 100% in every moment on the pitch.

but a lot of people like moaning relentlessly about what he can't do.

Ok fair enough I only read the last few posts. I get Endo is likeable can play well in moments. But it's clear the club want to upgrade in this area
Ok fair enough I only read the last few posts. I get Endo is likeable can play well in moments. But it's clear the club want to upgrade in this area
which would be great, but until that happens ....
