Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 276883 times)

Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm »
That guy made half turns on the ball, must be fake.

We should get Anthony, he can do full turns on the ball
Online Hazell

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm
That guy made half turns on the ball, must be fake.

We should get Anthony, he can do full turns on the ball

True, but Endo is a better goalscorer than Anthony.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
True, but Endo is a better goalscorer than Anthony.

You're a better goal scorer than Anthony.
Online Hazell

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
You're a better goal scorer than Anthony.

Yes but that's nothing to be boastful about.
Offline legs11

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 08:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm
He was involved in 8 ground duels and lost 6 of them whilst giving away free kicks. Once the game opens up he is decent, first 20-25 he is chasing shadows.

His biggest issue is that he simply isn't quick enough and sharp enough to cope when the game is played at a really high intensity.

The clearest example was when he cannoned the ball with his right foot off Quansah. A quicker player would have just cleared it with his left.

This very public, ongoing, negative obsession with Endo is very odd. Almost like you're ashamed to admit that deep down you really do love him. A lot.
Offline Menace2Sobriety

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm »
Warrior. Every Championship/Cup winning team needs one.

Endo may not be first choice, but Im comfortable with him starting against all but the top level teams - even then, hed still do the job.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm »
This pretty much sums up this thread. You all end up egging each other on and it becomes truly embarrassing.

Endo is a great pro and always gives everything. The faintest criticism is jumped all over. The own goal was a really poor piece of defending. He has done just about everything wrong. Are people really defending a player who basically panicked and pinged the ball across his own 6 yard box and straight at a team mate.

It sums Endo up he is fine if he can anticipate things and get in an opponents face. If it is about having quick reactions then he has issues that for me is why he picks up so many yellow cards. It is why he loses so many ground duels. He just isn't quick enough. If he was he would have had such a mediocre career.
Offline Fromola

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 09:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm
He was involved in 8 ground duels and lost 6 of them whilst giving away free kicks. Once the game opens up he is decent, first 20-25 he is chasing shadows.

His biggest issue is that he simply isn't quick enough and sharp enough to cope when the game is played at a really high intensity.

The clearest example was when he cannoned the ball with his right foot off Quansah. A quicker player would have just cleared it with his left.

He's rusty as he was at the start of last season but he grew into the game.

We know the club should have done their job and got someone more suited than Endo and Morton, but we are where we are. I like them both but they are what they are in terms of being back ups rather than more rotational options.
Offline Kalito

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 09:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
This pretty much sums up this thread. You all end up egging each other on and it becomes truly embarrassing.

Endo is a great pro and always gives everything. The faintest criticism is jumped all over. The own goal was a really poor piece of defending. He has done just about everything wrong. Are people really defending a player who basically panicked and pinged the ball across his own 6 yard box and straight at a team mate.

It sums Endo up he is fine if he can anticipate things and get in an opponents face. If it is about having quick reactions then he has issues that for me is why he picks up so many yellow cards. It is why he loses so many ground duels. He just isn't quick enough. If he was he would have had such a mediocre career.
Who gives a flying fuck man?  :)

It's football. Shit happens. We won. You've said what you've needed to say plenty of times. GTFOI.

Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 09:12:06 pm
Who gives a flying fuck man?  :)

It's football. Shit happens. We won. You've said what you've needed to say plenty of times. GTFOI.

And the entire team hardly crowned themselves with glory on a few set pieces. As youd expect basically a completely different team without some of our core organisers like Van Dijk.
Offline PEG2K

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
This pretty much sums up this thread. You all end up egging each other on and it becomes truly embarrassing.

Endo is a great pro and always gives everything. The faintest criticism is jumped all over. The own goal was a really poor piece of defending. He has done just about everything wrong. Are people really defending a player who basically panicked and pinged the ball across his own 6 yard box and straight at a team mate.

It sums Endo up he is fine if he can anticipate things and get in an opponents face. If it is about having quick reactions then he has issues that for me is why he picks up so many yellow cards. It is why he loses so many ground duels. He just isn't quick enough. If he was he would have had such a mediocre career.
It's a mild criticism yes. But it's a extremely stupid one. Seriously have you watched that goal again slowly? How can you claim a quicker player would have cleared it with his left?

https://youtu.be/uZ2eNBNYVww?t=201
Here's the goal for you. I have to play the video at 0.25x and you can see in the timing that the ball ricocheted off their player a little bit past 03:22 and by the time it left Endo's right foot, the time in the video is still 03:22. That should tell you what? That Endo had like less than 0.5 sec to realize what the fuck was going on and react to it, never mind adjust his feet or pick a route for the clearance so the ball wouldn't bounce off anyone. You have to be The Flash to do that. And also look at the number of bodies in front of him and tell me how to clear that ball lol.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm
It's a mild criticism yes. But it's a extremely stupid one. Seriously have you watched that goal again slowly? How can you claim a quicker player would have cleared it with his left?

https://youtu.be/uZ2eNBNYVww?t=201
Here's the goal for you. I have to play the video at 0.25x and you can see in the timing that the ball ricocheted off their player a little bit past 03:22 and by the time it left Endo's right foot, the time in the video is still 03:22. That should tell you what? That Endo has like less than 0.5 sec to realize what the fuck was going on and react to it, never mind adjust his feet or pick a route for the clearance so the ball wouldn't not bounce off anyone. You have to be The Flash to do that. And also look at the number of bodies in front of him and tell me how to clear that ball lol.

Zubimendi would have glanced at the mountains, waved at his friends and cleared it upfield inch perfect to Nunez with 0.45 seconds to spare dont ya know.
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Quote from: legs11 on Yesterday at 08:20:47 pm
This very public, ongoing, negative obsession with Endo is very odd. Almost like you're ashamed to admit that deep down you really do love him. A lot.
Its not at all odd, if you see Endo as the embodiment of our owners alleged failure to spend...
Offline newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
This pretty much sums up this thread. You all end up egging each other on and it becomes truly embarrassing.


Oh yeah - THAT'S what is embarrassing about this thread. For sure.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm
It's a mild criticism yes. But it's a extremely stupid one. Seriously have you watched that goal again slowly? How can you claim a quicker player would have cleared it with his left?

https://youtu.be/uZ2eNBNYVww?t=201
Here's the goal for you. I have to play the video at 0.25x and you can see in the timing that the ball ricocheted off their player a little bit past 03:22 and by the time it left Endo's right foot, the time in the video is still 03:22. That should tell you what? That Endo had like less than 0.5 sec to realize what the fuck was going on and react to it, never mind adjust his feet or pick a route for the clearance so the ball wouldn't bounce off anyone. You have to be The Flash to do that. And also look at the number of bodies in front of him and tell me how to clear that ball lol.

If Endo had made the clearance with his left foot or even used the outside of his right and played the ball away from goal and it goes in then fair enough.

He has used the instep of his right foot and played it across his own six yard box. If that was an attacking player you would commend him for putting the ball in a dangerous area.

The most pertinent bit is talking about reactions. That is often what separates elite players from good players. That is why elite players often become good players as their reactions are dulled.

Games in England start off at 100mph. Midfield players need to be able to cope with that.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Oh yeah - THAT'S what is embarrassing about this thread. For sure.

The embarrassing bit is posters being completely unable to read a posts contents. To make a preconceived judgement and shout agenda without even reading a post, or seeing whether any salient points are made.

How about judging each post on its merits.
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
how about you stop spamming the thread.  or the board for that matter. 
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:27:04 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:31 am
how about you stop spamming the thread.  or the board for that matter. 
do us a favour and consider your own advice. that's three posts from you in here, and none of them are football related!
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:27:04 am
do us a favour and consider your own advice. that's three posts from you in here, and none of them are football related!
LMAO -- how many of your posts are anything other than telling other people how they should be posting?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Oh yeah - THAT'S what is embarrassing about this thread. For sure.

 ;D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 12:43:23 am »
Well dont tell me he can't play football, he's the captain of Japan, his highlights package from West Ham was just delightful, he wears a mouthpiece and is great fun to watch. Never convince me that's not useful. Very useful.

The Own Goal slammage was terrible though. No denying it. Not one thing Quansah could do about that. But shit happens that was pretty unlucky also. But if your former starter is now 6th choice but hasn't lost anything he had that was good, im fine with that really. Take it as a good sign, even.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 12:43:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:31:44 am
LMAO -- how many of your posts are anything other than telling other people how they should be posting?
posting this minutes after you've told someone how to post - you really aren't good at recognising irony are you? ;D

I wasn't telling people how to post, I only intended to feed back to you that for someone who I see shitting on RAWK so frequently (specifically the LFC board) you are more likely part of the problem than part of the solution. barely a post you make on the LFC board is football related, and can't for the life of me recall you making a single interesting one.

for the record I'm not telling you how you should be posting, just following your lead on giving feedback and pointing out that you throw a lot of stones ('you spam post', 'you tell people what to do', 'you make this forum shit') for someone in a glass house
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 05:59:12 am »
I don't follow German football but is there any reason why Stuttgart finished 2nd last season after losing Endo? With him their finishing positions were 9th, 15th and 16th. I really rated Endo, especially after that Newcastle performance last season but seeing how we're playing without him this season makes me suspect we could have won the title last season with a better player.
Offline Zlen

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 07:37:54 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:59:12 am
I don't follow German football but is there any reason why Stuttgart finished 2nd last season after losing Endo? With him their finishing positions were 9th, 15th and 16th. I really rated Endo, especially after that Newcastle performance last season but seeing how we're playing without him this season makes me suspect we could have won the title last season with a better player.

I'm pretty sure neither clubs position was defined by Endo except marginally. Don't know details about Stuttgart, but unless Endo spent pre-match hours punching his teammates in the balls, steaing their Bitcoin wallets and shitting in their lockers - his departure would not trigger such an upturn in form. As for us, we could have been better with another player (marginally) but were infinitely more fucked (in order of fuckedness) by referees, injuries and attackers firing blanks.
Offline Redmoon18

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 08:21:14 am »
Think he did a pretty nice job on Tuesday. Took some time to get into the game but it was his first game ofthe season starting and all the others as well were a bit slow to start.

Solid and encouraging performance
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 08:29:55 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:43:23 am
Well dont tell me he can't play football, he's the captain of Japan, his highlights package from West Ham was just delightful, he wears a mouthpiece and is great fun to watch. Never convince me that's not useful. Very useful.

The Own Goal slammage was terrible though. No denying it. Not one thing Quansah could do about that. But shit happens that was pretty unlucky also. But if your former starter is now 6th choice but hasn't lost anything he had that was good, im fine with that really. Take it as a good sign, even.
He didnt clear the ball well obviously, but at least he was first to the ball. Gomez and Quansah just froze, after missing the header, didnt move an inch trying to clear it. Jones is literally turning his back and walking away from the ball! It was Endo and Bradley scrambling.

What if Endo were 10 yards away and WH had scored a tap in, would he would be better?

I think its insane that somehow Endo comes out of the situation as the bad guy, when you look at what some of his team mates are doing (not doing). Jones got a lot of praise after the game, and he played well, but wtf is he doing there?
Offline RedG13

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 08:39:08 am »
He is very solid as a rotation option. He had a solid game.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 08:43:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm
And the entire team hardly crowned themselves with glory on a few set pieces. As youd expect basically a completely different team without some of our core organisers like Van Dijk.

And Trent nearly scored a similar own goal on Saturday but for Kellehers quick reflexes and that was with our first defence in the pitch.

Shit happens.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 08:54:37 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 08:21:14 am
Think he did a pretty nice job on Tuesday. Took some time to get into the game but it was his first game ofthe season starting and all the others as well were a bit slow to start.

Solid and encouraging performance
Spot on.
Online the_red_pill

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:39:08 am
He is very solid as a rotation option. He had a solid game.

Yep, Endo's a good backup option to have, and when we're approaching a game where we expect a midfield battle. He also gives us the option of resting one of Macca or Grav towards the end of the game, when we want to close the gates and shutdown for the rest of the game.
Just a very useful player, and I suspect he would start some games in the CL and have the most of the domestic cups secured.

He was good the other night.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4070 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
He's a slow burner, last season it took him a while to get into his stride but in the end became a vital member of the squad.

Given the amount of games we've got coming up, its crucial he stays fit as hopefully he can put in some performances like he did last season.
Offline JP!

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4071 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Man who leads cabal of posters telling people what they should post and think and rambles on ad nauseam accuses others of egging each other on.

Nothing's changed then :D

It's really not controversial to say Endo played alright-to-good in a fucking midweek League Cup game.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:43:58 am
And Trent nearly scored a similar own goal on Saturday but for Kellehers quick reflexes and that was with our first defence in the pitch.

Shit happens.

Exactly, and I'd be more looking at my central defenders as to why they weren't dominating the ball in the air rather than a midfielder trying to clear a ping pong ball.
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:59:21 am
He's a slow burner, last season it took him a while to get into his stride but in the end became a vital member of the squad.

Given the amount of games we've got coming up, its crucial he stays fit as hopefully he can put in some performances like he did last season.
Yeah, and I think it's quite telling that both Jones and Endo were better in the second half. They were a bit rusty and played cautiously. Rather than getting tired in the second half, they got more confident and progressive.
