Endo is a great pro and always gives everything. The faintest criticism is jumped all over. The own goal was a really poor piece of defending. He has done just about everything wrong. Are people really defending a player who basically panicked and pinged the ball across his own 6 yard box and straight at a team mate.



It sums Endo up he is fine if he can anticipate things and get in an opponents face. If it is about having quick reactions then he has issues that for me is why he picks up so many yellow cards. It is why he loses so many ground duels. He just isn't quick enough. If he was he would have had such a mediocre career.



It's a mild criticism yes. But it's a extremely stupid one. Seriously have you watched that goal again slowly? How can you claim a quicker player would have cleared it with his left?Here's the goal for you. I have to play the video at 0.25x and you can see in the timing that the ball ricocheted off their player a little bit past 03:22 and by the time it left Endo's right foot, the time in the video is still 03:22. That should tell you what? That Endo had like less than 0.5 sec to realize what the fuck was going on and react to it, never mind adjust his feet or pick a route for the clearance so the ball wouldn't bounce off anyone. You have to be The Flash to do that. And also look at the number of bodies in front of him and tell me how to clear that ball lol.