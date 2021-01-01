It's a mild criticism yes. But it's a extremely stupid one. Seriously have you watched that goal again slowly? How can you claim a quicker player would have cleared it with his left?
https://youtu.be/uZ2eNBNYVww?t=201
Here's the goal for you. I have to play the video at 0.25x and you can see in the timing that the ball ricocheted off their player a little bit past 03:22 and by the time it left Endo's right foot, the time in the video is still 03:22. That should tell you what? That Endo had like less than 0.5 sec to realize what the fuck was going on and react to it, never mind adjust his feet or pick a route for the clearance so the ball wouldn't bounce off anyone. You have to be The Flash to do that. And also look at the number of bodies in front of him and tell me how to clear that ball lol.
If Endo had made the clearance with his left foot or even used the outside of his right and played the ball away from goal and it goes in then fair enough.
He has used the instep of his right foot and played it across his own six yard box. If that was an attacking player you would commend him for putting the ball in a dangerous area.
The most pertinent bit is talking about reactions. That is often what separates elite players from good players. That is why elite players often become good players as their reactions are dulled.
Games in England start off at 100mph. Midfield players need to be able to cope with that.