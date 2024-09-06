For me he is the perfect squad player to have around whatever manager we have. You can tell that he's made up to be here and will always give 100% but that downplays how he's a very accomplished player too.



While for sure he may not have some of the technical qualities as the other options, he's a decent player and it's not like the chaos that could happen with us last season made it easy for him under Klopp. Maybe there will be some games we need his extra bite and passion this year.