No Gravenberch would be playing as an out and out 8 and Endo probably got sold.
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 11h🇯🇵 Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight. Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44).
He was involved in 8 ground duels and lost 6 of them whilst giving away free kicks. Once the game opens up he is decent, first 20-25 he is chasing shadows. His biggest issue is that he simply isn't quick enough and sharp enough to cope when the game is played at a really high intensity.The clearest example was when he cannoned the ball with his right foot off Quansah. A quicker player would have just cleared it with his left.
I mean, if that was Macca, he would have scored that own goal directly since his feet are so fast.
Plus, everyone knows a quicker player would have time-travelled back 3 seconds and just cleared the initial ball.
There's trolling and then there's donkeying.
Kostas would have used his head.
