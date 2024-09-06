« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 274870 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4000 on: September 6, 2024, 09:36:43 am »
President Xi Jinping cant be happy with his boys

Online spider-neil

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4001 on: September 6, 2024, 10:01:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on September  2, 2024, 09:05:13 am
No Gravenberch would be playing as an out and out 8 and Endo probably got sold.

Personally, I think the plan was always to play Grav as a six. I've seen interview where Klopp says as much.
Had Zubimendi signed then Zubimendi and Gravenberch would have rotated and I suspect one of Morton or Endo would have been sold.
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4002 on: September 21, 2024, 11:49:56 pm »
so - where was he today?  injured or what? 

(I've seen nowt)
Offline jckliew

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4003 on: September 22, 2024, 12:18:04 am »
Down so far the pecking list, cannot be seen.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Tidy performance considering he's played basically no football this season so far.
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm »
Both Endo and Jones played quite cautiously the first half, but in the second they were much better and more progressive.
Offline fancy lad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
I like him, but I thought he was clumsy today.  Got into good situations and was good at interrupting west hams play, but he looked out of control a lot of the time.

He IS a good player though and he should see more playing time. Slot should use him more so that he can get into a rhythm.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm »
He might indeed be slow of foot, but it's amazing how many times he's the player in the right position to disrupt or cause troubles for the opponent. 

I love watching him play because you know he's going to go full-out the entire time on the pitch.  Did think he wore down some today, especially after getting the knee in the ribs. 
Offline gazzalfc

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 09:16:07 am »
Thought he was really good 1st half but got tired in the 2nd half
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 11h
🇯🇵 Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight.

Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44).
Online jackh

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Thought he was really good. Gets stuck in. Looked like a senior squad member even in the context of less rotation than might have been anticipated. No qualms about him not starting in the league matches to date and I suspect he doesn't either - really effective option to have for rotation and to close out games, and (sentimentality-aside) I think I'm happier with the Endo we've got now that the Milner we had during his last couple of seasons.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 09:54:10 am »
Solid as always. Such a reliable player. You know exactly what you get with him and he is so consistent in what he puts out on the pitch. Given how Grav has started this season, he's not going to be first choice any time soon, but having him as an option to rest Grav when needed is such a good thing. We'll definitely need him for a successful season.
Offline has gone odd

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Really like Endo, a no nonsense and drama player, head down and gets on with the job.

Seems hugely underestimated, I don't know if thats because of his age or whatever, but he will hopefully get plenty of minutes this year.
Offline Zlen

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
Obviously doesnt have Ryans or Maccas layers of versatility and usefullness in that deep lying role. But he is far, far from being useless and not suitable to play for Liverpool. We just need to find a way to compensate for his shortcomings so we can use him more often, because we desperately need rotation options for that position and Endo is top if the list to do just that.
Offline B0151?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
For me he is the perfect squad player to have around whatever manager we have. You can tell that he's made up to be here and will always give 100% but that downplays how he's a very accomplished player too.

While for sure he may not have some of the technical qualities as the other options,  he's a decent player and it's not like the chaos that could happen with us last season made it easy for him under Klopp. Maybe there will be some games we need his extra bite and passion this year.
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:32:31 am
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 11h
🇯🇵 Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight.

Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44).
Yeah, hes a classic DM alright. I think he can be very useful.
Macca and Gravenberch are on a different level with the ball, but Im not convinced about their defense yet. Lets see when we face better teams soon.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:32:31 am
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 11h
🇯🇵 Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight.

Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44).

He was involved in 8 ground duels and lost 6 of them whilst giving away free kicks. Once the game opens up he is decent, first 20-25 he is chasing shadows.

His biggest issue is that he simply isn't quick enough and sharp enough to cope when the game is played at a really high intensity.

The clearest example was when he cannoned the ball with his right foot off Quansah. A quicker player would have just cleared it with his left.
Online Kalito

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm »
Solid game by Endo.  :)
Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 01:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:51:50 pm
He was involved in 8 ground duels and lost 6 of them whilst giving away free kicks. Once the game opens up he is decent, first 20-25 he is chasing shadows.

His biggest issue is that he simply isn't quick enough and sharp enough to cope when the game is played at a really high intensity.

The clearest example was when he cannoned the ball with his right foot off Quansah. A quicker player would have just cleared it with his left.

 ;D you just can't help it.
