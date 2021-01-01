Wieffer has no recovery pace. We absolutely need that in starting number 6 that has to cover acres of space.



Absolute must for this league.That's why of course it is always tricky buying from another league, can they match up to the increased speed?Keita I think suffered quite a bit with this step up, although the main issue I think was his timid character, as after four seasons he still felt like the new boy.On the YouTube clips Endo looked fine for pace, but that was just clips (the best bits), and the Bundesliga is not the Premier League. Plus he was operating at the lower reaches of the Bundesliga.His first game at Newcastle the alarm bells were beginning to ring. A few on here (read it at the time) suggested "maybe he's tired having just signed", all that moving house, flights and the excitement or a new league etc. But by the next appearance it was evident he wasn't mobile enough. We have been very open all season as a result of the lack of athleticism in that position (the business end alone: Atalanta, the two games at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace (again), West Ham, all of which Endo played). Mac is no better in there, infact he's not as good as Endo, but Mac is not a DM. Neil on the Anfield Wrap spoke of his concern over our slow starts, and didn't want Endo starting at Everton for that reason; ultimately Mac did and the same issues are there. No intensity or athleticism in the middle of the park, and even against dross like Everton you can get done.Endo was among those subbed last night as per Jurgen "before we changed we gave them too many chances", so the fact we conceded after it doesn't wash. The added issue again was that Mac is not a replacement, and again he was uncomfortable in there. In trying to make do, in such a key position, has been very costly.This league is faster and faster than ever. Every team is now incredibly athletic. Crystal Palace sit 12th. They would run most teams ragged in Germany. We got ripped apart in 22-23 when the legs in midfield had gone. The addition of 8s has helped (though they look knackered at this stage) but it still hasn't been fully addressed.A Didi Hamann I think would struggle now, certainly in a Jurgen Klopp side that presses high and leaves space which requires the DM to cover the counters. The pace of the game from Hamann's era to now is unrecognisable.The midfield without an athletic 6 is disjointed as it requires the 8s to stay close to him (whether its a Endo or Mac), which hinders the 8s in their game as they have to do two jobs and they have less freedom to attack. And no Klopp team functions with a compact midfield as that style is counter to his press which will inevitably leaves gaps, which is why a mobile 6 is imperative in his team to track the runs in open space. A midfield that has to protect a player also runs counter to one with high energy. Nobody could describe our midfield as high energy. Rather than having a midfield on full power, we have one that is limping, that has tried to patch up an area of weakness, but you cannot get away with that at this level.Slot similarly demands the press, so an athletic 6 has to be a priority signing as it would have been for Klopp had he stayed.