Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 245745 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 07:34:54 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
Opinions, innit! I thought he was pretty awful in the first half, just continually a yard behind play and never in the places you'd expect him to be. They cut through us at will either way - the midfield rebuild has not worked.

Both teams were being cut through amazed you couldn't see that much. In our case the fact we never have a consistent back line this season.doesn't help There is always players dropping out with knocks. I am not sure what Villa's excuse was considering they were full strength.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Cheap carpets and all that..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 08:05:12 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:52:13 am
Cheap carpets and all that..

Finish the saying as I've never heard that before.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 08:06:14 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
Opinions, innit! I thought he was pretty awful in the first half, just continually a yard behind play and never in the places you'd expect him to be. They cut through us at will either way - the midfield rebuild has not worked.


Last season we finished in Uefa places and this season we finished third. So regardless of what you think we've progressed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 08:33:30 am »
I think hes a little inconsistent and very knackered. He should be given another season as hes a very good squad player, but he lacks the athleticism and turning ability an elite 6 needs. In the summer I expect Slot to build a midfield around a double pivot of Mac Allister and one more athletic 6 who does more of the donkey work. I dont think hell raid Feyenoord too much but I can see Mats Wieffer coming in.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:33:30 am
I think hes a little inconsistent and very knackered. He should be given another season as hes a very good squad player, but he lacks the athleticism and turning ability an elite 6 needs. In the summer I expect Slot to build a midfield around a double pivot of Mac Allister and one more athletic 6 who does more of the donkey work. I dont think hell raid Feyenoord too much but I can see Mats Wieffer coming in.

Wieffer has no recovery pace. We absolutely need that in starting number 6 that has to cover acres of space.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 10:16:19 am »
definitely wouldnt get rid, Slot is said to favour a 4-2-3-1 so we will need him, Bajectic and at least one other
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 10:31:16 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:34:54 am
Both teams were being cut through amazed you couldn't see that much. In our case the fact we never have a consistent back line this season.doesn't help There is always players dropping out with knocks. I am not sure what Villa's excuse was considering they were full strength.

We cut through them a few times early doors but on the whole, they looked far more dangerous than we did going forward and created the much better chances over the course of the game (which is borne out in the numbers). That also appears to be pretty close to our first choice defence? Konate has seemingly been dropped, and Gomez has played more than Robbo this season (and was actually pretty good last night).

Most of our best chances came from bypassing midfield altogether and going long quickly and early, whereas their best chances came from 2-3 passes through the middle of the pitch which has been a feature of our game for going on 2 seasons now with varying personnel. I actually think it's a structural issue as much as it's a player issue, but Endo is a fairly obvious weakspot in our team - not his fault, he should really only be a squad player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:23 am
Wieffer has no recovery pace. We absolutely need that in starting number 6 that has to cover acres of space.

Absolute must for this league.

That's why of course it is always tricky buying from another league, can they match up to the increased speed?

Keita I think suffered quite a bit with this step up, although the main issue I think was his timid character, as after four seasons he still felt like the new boy.

On the YouTube clips Endo looked fine for pace, but that was just clips (the best bits), and the Bundesliga is not the Premier League. Plus he was operating at the lower reaches of the Bundesliga.

His first game at Newcastle the alarm bells were beginning to ring. A few on here (read it at the time) suggested "maybe he's tired having just signed", all that moving house, flights and the excitement or a new league etc. But by the next appearance it was evident he wasn't mobile enough. We have been very open all season as a result of the lack of athleticism in that position (the business end alone: Atalanta, the two games at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace (again), West Ham, all of which Endo played). Mac is no better in there, infact he's not as good as Endo, but Mac is not a DM. Neil on the Anfield Wrap spoke of his concern over our slow starts, and didn't want Endo starting at Everton for that reason; ultimately Mac did and the same issues are there. No intensity or athleticism in the middle of the park, and even against dross like Everton you can get done.

Endo was among those subbed last night as per Jurgen "before we changed we gave them too many chances", so the fact we conceded after it doesn't wash. The added issue again was that Mac is not a replacement, and again he was uncomfortable in there. In trying to make do, in such a key position, has been very costly.

This league is faster and faster than ever. Every team is now incredibly athletic. Crystal Palace sit 12th. They would run most teams ragged in Germany. We got ripped apart in 22-23 when the legs in midfield had gone. The addition of 8s has helped (though they look knackered at this stage) but it still hasn't been fully addressed.

A Didi Hamann I think would struggle now, certainly in a Jurgen Klopp side that presses high and leaves space which requires the DM to cover the counters. The pace of the game from Hamann's era to now is unrecognisable.

The midfield without an athletic 6 is disjointed as it requires the 8s to stay close to him (whether its a Endo or Mac), which hinders the 8s in their game as they have to do two jobs and they have less freedom to attack. And no Klopp team functions with a compact midfield as that style is counter to his press which will inevitably leaves gaps, which is why a mobile 6 is imperative in his team to track the runs in open space. A midfield that has to protect a player also runs counter to one with high energy. Nobody could describe our midfield as high energy. Rather than having a midfield on full power, we have one that is limping, that has tried to patch up an area of weakness, but you cannot get away with that at this level.

Slot similarly demands the press, so an athletic 6 has to be a priority signing as it would have been for Klopp had he stayed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 01:41:01 pm »
Very good points I agree with it all. There was a reason last summer we tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Lavia. We fucked that up and big Jorg got the chop. Endo was a stop gap buy hopefully with Edwards/ Hughes we are more professional and get the deals done without embarrassment
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:15:32 pm
Absolute must for this league.

That's why of course it is always tricky buying from another league, can they match up to the increased speed?

Keita I think suffered quite a bit with this step up, although the main issue I think was his timid character, as after four seasons he still felt like the new boy.

On the YouTube clips Endo looked fine for pace, but that was just clips (the best bits), and the Bundesliga is not the Premier League. Plus he was operating at the lower reaches of the Bundesliga.

His first game at Newcastle the alarm bells were beginning to ring. A few on here (read it at the time) suggested "maybe he's tired having just signed", all that moving house, flights and the excitement or a new league etc. But by the next appearance it was evident he wasn't mobile enough. We have been very open all season as a result of the lack of athleticism in that position (the business end alone: Atalanta, the two games at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace (again), West Ham, all of which Endo played). Mac is no better in there, infact he's not as good as Endo, but Mac is not a DM. Neil on the Anfield Wrap spoke of his concern over our slow starts, and didn't want Endo starting at Everton for that reason; ultimately Mac did and the same issues are there. No intensity or athleticism in the middle of the park, and even against dross like Everton you can get done.

Endo was among those subbed last night as per Jurgen "before we changed we gave them too many chances", so the fact we conceded after it doesn't wash. The added issue again was that Mac is not a replacement, and again he was uncomfortable in there. In trying to make do, in such a key position, has been very costly.

This league is faster and faster than ever. Every team is now incredibly athletic. Crystal Palace sit 12th. They would run most teams ragged in Germany. We got ripped apart in 22-23 when the legs in midfield had gone. The addition of 8s has helped (though they look knackered at this stage) but it still hasn't been fully addressed.

A Didi Hamann I think would struggle now, certainly in a Jurgen Klopp side that presses high and leaves space which requires the DM to cover the counters. The pace of the game from Hamann's era to now is unrecognisable.

The midfield without an athletic 6 is disjointed as it requires the 8s to stay close to him (whether its a Endo or Mac), which hinders the 8s in their game as they have to do two jobs and they have less freedom to attack. And no Klopp team functions with a compact midfield as that style is counter to his press which will inevitably leaves gaps, which is why a mobile 6 is imperative in his team to track the runs in open space. A midfield that has to protect a player also runs counter to one with high energy. Nobody could describe our midfield as high energy. Rather than having a midfield on full power, we have one that is limping, that has tried to patch up an area of weakness, but you cannot get away with that at this level.

Slot similarly demands the press, so an athletic 6 has to be a priority signing as it would have been for Klopp had he stayed.

Having ballsed up the Lavia deal, missed out on Caicedo and Bajcetic long term crocked I half expected us to go back in for a DM in January while we were going strong on 4 fronts. A Diaz type signing. That was never happening once Klopp announced in Jan that he was going and it became clear why we weren't in for anyone.

Endo was a solid enough buy for what he was (if we got him last year we probably get top 4) but he wasn't giving you the top level experience/leadership of a Milner or Henderson that were leaving, nor the mobility that we need in that position. I've been calling for a couple of years for us to, if nothing else, make a Momo Sissoko type signing and that's what we needed more. Someone who could do most of what Endo does well but someone with the physique and athleticism for the Premier League, which Endo lacks. I'm not sure we needed a 115 million pound signing to have someone in midfield who can run. The difference between us and City/Arsenal in a lot of ways is Rodri and Rice, put one of them in ours and we're a much better side. That level of player isn't abundant and will cost big money.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:05:12 am
Finish the saying as I've never heard that before.

My gran said to me when I got married in 1980, don't forget " Never buy cheap carpets, you always get what you pay for. The same applies for most footballers unless Geoff Twentyman scouted them.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 06:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:26 pm
Having ballsed up the Lavia deal, missed out on Caicedo and Bajcetic long term crocked I half expected us to go back in for a DM in January while we were going strong on 4 fronts. A Diaz type signing. That was never happening once Klopp announced in Jan that he was going and it became clear why we weren't in for anyone.

Endo was a solid enough buy for what he was (if we got him last year we probably get top 4) but he wasn't giving you the top level experience/leadership of a Milner or Henderson that were leaving, nor the mobility that we need in that position. I've been calling for a couple of years for us to, if nothing else, make a Momo Sissoko type signing and that's what we needed more. Someone who could do most of what Endo does well but someone with the physique and athleticism for the Premier League, which Endo lacks. I'm not sure we needed a 115 million pound signing to have someone in midfield who can run. The differe nce between us and City/Arsenal in a lot of ways is Rodri and Rice, put one of them in ours and we're a much better side. That level of player isn't abundant and will cost big money.

Rodri was £63m in 2019 Rice was over £100m so not cheap buys
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 06:21:30 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:15:47 pm
Rodri was £63m in 2019 Rice was over £100m so not cheap buys

I mean if you want someone of their quality it'll cost you the big bucks. Getting someone in who can actually run and cover ground and do a decent job as a 6 won't necessarily.

That's the thing with Endo; we made a compromise in signing someone with more limited attributes than a Caicedo, but mobility wasn't really an attribute we could compromise on, when we'd just signed Mac who is slow as fuck and had just seen the previous season go to shit due to a lack of legs in midfield.
