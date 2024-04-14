Mac and Endo did play well together, but they look to be shattered which on slow players isn't good!



We were still conceding too many chances though even when they were playing well. We still had runners being allowed to run off the back of them. We weren't being punished though. The likes of Ali and Kelleher were pulling off 1v1's.It started in the FA Cup game versus United. 1st goal runner gets in behind the right-hand side of our defence. There is a scramble and United score. Second goal Anthony gets the wrong side of Endo and they score. They were the things we were getting away with.Atalanta Kelleher makes a great save keeps us level. Then makes a mistake for the first goal after they get in behind the left side of our defence. Time and time again we get carved open by 3rd man runs that don't get tracked. They have been happening all season we were just getting away with them. When we pus the full backs up or they go to press then either the 6 drops into the space or the 6 drops between the centrebacks and one of the centrebacks drops into the space.Look at the first Atalanta goal Endo watches the left side press the ball leaving a player free on their wide right. He then ambles back and simply remains passive. He either has to drop into the space or drop between the centrebacks. Same with the second goal Virgil has been dragged out to the space behind the full back. Endo has to sprint and get in between the centrebacks. He doesn't he goes from being almost level with VVD to ten yards behind the play.He doesn't sense danger and he doesn't think like a 6. He plays the game like he is a deep 8 and not a defensive midfield player. He thinks someone else is going to do his job for him.