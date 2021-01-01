Hes boss at breaking up play and not being on the ball. Today, we were giving him the ball and expecting him to do something with it. He was only the stop gap and he's had a great season, performances like today were always going to happen.



I think that's fair. He was poor today of course, and so conservative on the ball. But there are some stupid comments which blame him for the goal. That was a collective failure and Endo was by no means the chief culprit. Jones was slow to close down, Mac Allister seemed oblivious to the danger and - worst of all - Konate decided to mark a space where there was little threat rather than keep close to Eze.