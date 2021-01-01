« previous next »
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 10:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:21:58 pm
If he can't be trusted to play at home to Palace then he really shouldn't be at the club. In an ideal world we would have a top quality 6 and a backup more than good enough to play against the likes of a Wharton and Hughes.

I agree. But he was playing and in that situation, we had to give ourself a cushion in terms of protection. We had a proper kick in the nuts on Thursday, we have been looking vulnerable, we should be pragmatic enough to think these players cant take another early blow.
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 10:36:47 pm »
will be interesting to see if edwards and hughes can find a fabinho replacement

we definaltely missed prime fab in the last 2 matches

endo is fine as a squad option for me next season

there more worrying concern is what will happen to the forward line

apart from jota there is the case that all of them could be sold
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 10:48:01 pm »
Hes boss at breaking up play and not being on the ball. Today, we were giving him the ball and expecting him to do something with it. He was only the stop gap and he's had a great season, performances like today were always going to happen.
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:48:01 pm
Hes boss at breaking up play and not being on the ball. Today, we were giving him the ball and expecting him to do something with it. He was only the stop gap and he's had a great season, performances like today were always going to happen.

I think that's fair. He was poor today of course, and so conservative on the ball. But there are some stupid comments which blame him for the goal. That was a collective failure and Endo was by no means the chief culprit. Jones was slow to close down, Mac Allister seemed oblivious to the danger and - worst of all - Konate decided to mark a space where there was little threat rather than keep close to Eze. 
