リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3760 on: April 10, 2024, 12:38:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on April 10, 2024, 12:13:08 pm
Tchouaméni, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Rodri, Kovacic and Silva have all played as central midfield players at a higher level than Endo. For me they are or have been elite midfield players. Endo isn't on that level for me.

For me he wasn't brought in to be at that level he was brought in as a useful squad addition. Let's be honest here would Endo get in to either the Madrid or City midfields.?

None of those play or are likely to play for us and if you think Modric can, let alone will, sprint back into a recovery position then you're smoking something. If you don't then your Endo argument if flawed because all you harp on about is how he can't recover when we lose possession high up the pitch where he's being told to play.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
Hes done okay this season but were stuck in this weird position where hes seemingly a guaranteed starter despite probably being a squad player level at best. Not really sure what hes offered on the pitch for a while now and there are huge gaping gaps everywhere (not just on him cos the entire set up is awful)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
He is really bad when he has the ball at his feet. We should have moved Mac back there.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
That's two poor games in a row for Endo. I wonder if it's tiredness.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
Playing a sole 6 who isn't very press resistant or comfortable on the half turn is never going to end well when the team you're playing is willing and able to press you high. You'll really struggle to play out.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
Hes done okay this season but were stuck in this weird position where hes seemingly a guaranteed starter despite probably being a squad player level at best. Not really sure what hes offered on the pitch for a while now and there are huge gaping gaps everywhere (not just on him cos the entire set up is awful)

I thought he was absolutely appalling tonight, and not good against United either, but some of your post is pure revisionism.

He looks like a 30 year old fella who's been playing way above his usual level for ages and is now knackered.

No need to act like he hasn't been great until the last few days.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Was woeful but there again Dom was even worse.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm
As shit as everyone else.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:10:58 pm
I thought he was absolutely appalling tonight, and not good against United either, but some of your post is pure revisionism.

He looks like a 30 year old fella who's been playing way above his usual level for ages and is now knackered.

No need to act like he hasn't been great until the last few days.

He had some amazing games for us. Bad one today, but he shouldnt have been playing, was not the game for his skill set.

Not sure how he will play next season, especially in an Amorim set up
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:10:58 pm
I thought he was absolutely appalling tonight, and not good against United either, but some of your post is pure revisionism.

He looks like a 30 year old fella who's been playing way above his usual level for ages and is now knackered.

No need to act like he hasn't been great until the last few days.
I dont think it is and dont think he has. I thought he was excellent against Man City but against Utd or various other games Id much rather have seen Mac Allister in a deeper position. As a defensive unit were a complete shambles and have been for weeks, hes part of the problem (of course Im not saying hes the sole problem).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm
Al would argue that this game demonstrated the reason why we need a top DM. And he'd have a point.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
I dont think it is and dont think he has. I thought he was excellent against Man City but against Utd or various other games Id much rather have seen Mac Allister in a deeper position. As a defensive unit were a complete shambles and have been for weeks, hes part of the problem (of course Im not saying hes the sole problem).

Yeah he's always been a squad player, the overly negative posts about him and his cult status (which is fair enough, v. hard to dislike him) have resulted in some hyperbole about his level, as well as a couple of performances which were really, really good. But mostly he's played at a squad player level.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm
Poor performance. Struggled with the technical demands of the game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
Was surprised Jones was hooked not him. Jones had set up a great Nunez chance despite a poor half . Endo was neither protecting nor creating today
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
Was surprised Jones was hooked not him. Jones had set up a great Nunez chance despite a poor half . Endo was neither protecting nor creating today
He was an easy pressing target. I hope our future opponents weren't watching because Atalanta really exposed our weaknesses.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm
Poor performance. Struggled with the technical demands of the game.

It wasn't just the technical demands of the game. He simply doesn't sense danger.

The first goal is a classic example. We end up with two players going for the same ball down our left. Endo is the DM who sees it developing but just doesn't react. They end up with a player completely free wide right and we never recover.

Any DM worth his salt reads that situation and covers for the fullback it is just basic stuff.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm
I think him partnering with Mac at times gave us the most stable midfield pairing (plus whoever plays the third midfielder). Still it was far from perfect. We definitely improved midfield this season compared to the last one, but despite that it feels we are really easy for teams to have a go at us. One moment we look like we have control, but whenever somebody turns the tempo up we are all over the place, unable to regain control.

With Endo it feels like he lacks physical attributes to be some kind of insurance whenever we turn the ball over. You couid live without that if you can sense the danger, but as Al says he lacks it as well. Fabinho wasn't that great in terms of speed or acceleration, but he definitely knew how to break plays high up the pitch.

I think his best game was against Man City, but he didn't really live up to that in other matches. Still really useful, but I think it's more due to us not having anyone else being able to provide as more defensive midfielder typ. And I think Endo played next to someone more defensive at Stuttgart as well.

Some interesting questions and other cases, but I think it's more for Klopp's template thread.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm
I think him partnering with Mac at times gave us the most stable midfield pairing (plus whoever plays the third midfielder). Still it was far from perfect. We definitely improved midfield this season compared to the last one, but despite that it feels we are really easy for teams to have a go at us. One moment we look like we have control, but whenever somebody turns the tempo up we are all over the place, unable to regain control.

With Endo it feels like he lacks physical attributes to be some kind of insurance whenever we turn the ball over. You couid live without that if you can sense the danger, but as Al says he lacks it as well. Fabinho wasn't that great in terms of speed or acceleration, but he definitely knew how to break plays high up the pitch.

I think his game was against Man City, but he didn't really live up to that in other matches. Still really useful, but I think it's more due to us not having anyone else being able to provide as more defensive midfielder typ. And I think Endo played next to someone more defensive at Stuttgart as well.

Some interesting questions and other cases, but I think it's more for Klopp's template thread.

I was wondering this - he doesn't look like a natural DM to me? Doesn't seem to have the instincts for it, and as you say he's one of a few too many midfielders we have that struggles to get back behind the ball/cover when teams break on us. You could maybe allow it if he was great on the ball (Mac Allister is also probably a bit slower than is ideal to be playing the deepest midfielder, but he makes up for it in other ways), but I think he's very average in that respect.

He sort of reminds me of a Milner playing that role - tenacious, 100% committed, up for the scrap, and will throw himself in front of anything (if he's been able to get there). but I'm not sure he's the right sort of player in that role for us, not as a guaranteed starter. It's still the easiest position to upgrde in our team.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3778 on: Today at 12:31:02 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
I was wondering this - he doesn't look like a natural DM to me? Doesn't seem to have the instincts for it, and as you say he's one of a few too many midfielders we have that struggles to get back behind the ball/cover when teams break on us. You could maybe allow it if he was great on the ball (Mac Allister is also probably a bit slower than is ideal to be playing the deepest midfielder, but he makes up for it in other ways), but I think he's very average in that respect.

He sort of reminds me of a Milner playing that role - tenacious, 100% committed, up for the scrap, and will throw himself in front of anything (if he's been able to get there). but I'm not sure he's the right sort of player in that role for us, not as a guaranteed starter. It's still the easiest position to upgrde in our team.

Milner is a good comparison because he also wanted to receive the ball outside of the opposition shape.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3779 on: Today at 12:36:32 am
I think Endo has finally hit his wall. Needs to come off the bench for a few matches. His concentration level is in the bottom of the tank right now.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3780 on: Today at 06:28:43 am
done brillant last few months
He needs a rest though. Looks tired & he isnt quick.
Would love to see Bajcetic get a game at 6 but we dont know what shape he is in atm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3781 on: Today at 06:36:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:28:43 am
done brillant last few months
He needs a rest though. Looks tired & he isnt quick.
Would love to see Bajcetic get a game at 6 but we dont know what shape he is in atm

I do agree that Endo needs to be taken out of the firing line. I've praised him quite a bit this season but he looked really off it last night.

We are back to this myth that Bajcetic makes good number 6 again. I said a number of times last season that the spell he had in the team, his better performances, by a distance, was when he played as the LCM. He didn't look great as a 6 at all. Whether he can be moulded into that role remains to be seen but I don't conform to the idea that he can play as a 6 and do it well despite him starting off in the academy as a CB
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3782 on: Today at 06:43:35 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:36:40 am
I do agree that Endo needs to be taken out of the firing line. I've praised him quite a bit this season but he looked really off it last night.

We are back to this myth that Bajcetic makes good number 6 again. I said a number of times last season that the spell he had in the team, his better performances, by a distance, was when he played as the LCM. He didn't look great as a 6 at all. Whether he can be moulded into that role remains to be seen but I don't conform to the idea that he can play as a 6 and do it well despite him starting off in the academy as a CB

Nah, he was good as a 6. He was also good, arguably better as the left sided 8. But he was good as the 6.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #3783 on: Today at 07:01:13 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:36:40 am
I do agree that Endo needs to be taken out of the firing line. I've praised him quite a bit this season but he looked really off it last night.

We are back to this myth that Bajcetic makes good number 6 again. I said a number of times last season that the spell he had in the team, his better performances, by a distance, was when he played as the LCM. He didn't look great as a 6 at all. Whether he can be moulded into that role remains to be seen but I don't conform to the idea that he can play as a 6 and do it well despite him starting off in the academy as a CB

Not sure how you can dismiss the idea of him playing in that position based off such a small sample size?

Ive watched him at academy/u21 level as well as the games last year, hes definitely confident receiving the ball in deeper areas and has a lovely passing range breaking the lines. There was almost zero chance he was walking into the first team ready to play 6, itll take him years to develop the tactical understanding whilst his body matures and becomes stronger. But theres zero doubt he has the ability, that hes played centre half through academy levels tells you hes well versed in the defensive side of the game. Its not unthinkable that he ends up capable of playing 6, 8 and probably along the back line.
