The point you seem to be missing quite conveniently I might add is that Gomez and Jones get absolutely pilloried for any mistakes they make. With Endo it is exactly the opposite any post not stating how amazing he is, gets jumped all over.



The poor communication thing is a good point but the thing is it happens time and time again. The Brighton goal is another good example. You want your experienced pro to take control of those situations to tell those around him what you are going to do and what you expect them to do. Look at the way someone like VVD completely bosses those situations. Look at the way a Henderson or Milner would of taken control.



If you are going to get involved in those kind of situations you have to be decisive. You have to be dynamic and actually make an impact. Endo is passive and gets passed around far too easily in those kind of situations.



A straight question would you be happy with Endo as a starting 6 next season or do you agree it is probably the easiest position along with left back in the team to upgrade on ?



I can't see any posts blaming Gomez and Jones, just yours blaming Endo. So no your point isn't correct.I find is harsh to blame Endo as the "seasoned" pro v's Gomez (been here 8 years) and Jones (been here 4 years in the first team) or compare him to Henderson and Milner our captain and vice captains. You are comparing apples and oranges, Endo is a seasoned professional but he's not even been here a year, so the rest of our team bar Quansah is more experienced. This is probably why people defend Endo because your expectations of him are impossibly high and you give anyone else a free pass.You are right you need to be decisive but you are ignoring the fact Endo is playing catch up like the rest of the team because our front line gave away cheap posession, leaving us open (in a massive pitch) on the counter. Klopp was very clear on this, mainly when discussing Macca as the 6, that you can have a player there with less pace if the rest of the team does their job properly and you keep lambasting Endo when it's a team failure causing one of his weaknesses to be explose - The same would have happened if we had Macca there.This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.I believe we could upgrade on Endo but it would not be my priority no (but thats based on Bajcetic being fully fit next season) and I would expect it to be incredibly expensive. I'd be looking at left back, left center back and a forward with pace.