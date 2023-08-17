« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I will say, I actually agree with Al that Endo wasn't great against Utd. But this thing about him being responsible for the 2nd goal was mentioned somewhere and keeps popping up like it's a fact. He may have lost possession but there was plenty more that had to go wrong for Mainoo to get the (admittedly quality) shot away.

It is the age-old problem though. Once he gets ahead of the ball he really struggles to get back in and make an impact. The Fa Cup game was the same with Anthony. We end up with almost too many players in the vicinity but no one taking control of the situation.

It was the same for the first goal in the Fa Cup game we end up with Quansah, Gomez and Endo letting a runner go. It happens time and time again. We have too many players leaving it to someone else.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We've signed one pure DM in nearly a decade under Klopp. There probably comes a point where the argument maybe needs (well not now considering he's off in the summer!) to be around the gaffer just not really prioritising that sort of DM over how they contribute going the other way (which is why we've also had Hendo, Thiago and Gini in a similar role before and after Fabinho). Rather than criticising someone who isn't particularly expected to do what you want him to do.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
The point you seem to be missing quite conveniently I might add is that Gomez and Jones get absolutely pilloried for any mistakes they make. With Endo it is exactly the opposite any post not stating how amazing he is, gets jumped all over.

The poor communication thing is a good point but the thing is it happens time and time again. The Brighton goal is another good example. You want your experienced pro to take control of those situations to tell those around him what you are going to do and what you expect them to do. Look at the way someone like VVD completely bosses those situations. Look at the way a Henderson or Milner would of taken control.

If you are going to get involved in those kind of situations you have to be decisive. You have to be dynamic and actually make an impact. Endo is passive and gets passed around far too easily in those kind of situations.

A straight question would you be happy with Endo as a starting 6 next season or do you agree it is probably the easiest position along with left back in the team to upgrade on ?

I can't see any posts blaming Gomez and Jones, just yours blaming Endo. So no your point isn't correct.

I find is harsh to blame Endo as the "seasoned" pro v's Gomez (been here 8 years) and Jones (been here 4 years in the first team) or compare him to Henderson and Milner our captain and vice captains. You are comparing apples and oranges, Endo is a seasoned professional but he's not even been here a year, so the rest of our team bar Quansah is more experienced. This is probably why people defend Endo because your expectations of him are impossibly high and you give anyone else a free pass.

You are right you need to be decisive but you are ignoring the fact Endo is playing catch up like the rest of the team because our front line gave away cheap posession, leaving us open (in a massive pitch) on the counter. Klopp was very clear on this, mainly when discussing Macca as the 6, that you can have a player there with less pace if the rest of the team does their job properly and you keep lambasting Endo when it's a team failure causing one of his weaknesses to be explose - The same would have happened if we had Macca there.

This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.

I believe we could upgrade on Endo but it would not be my priority no (but thats based on Bajcetic being fully fit next season) and I would expect it to be incredibly expensive. I'd be looking at left back, left center back and a forward with pace.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I heard he was hiding behind Van Dijk and threw his voice which made Quansah pass to no one..
;D ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
It is the age-old problem though. Once he gets ahead of the ball he really struggles to get back in and make an impact. The Fa Cup game was the same with Anthony. We end up with almost too many players in the vicinity but no one taking control of the situation.

It was the same for the first goal in the Fa Cup game we end up with Quansah, Gomez and Endo letting a runner go. It happens time and time again. We have too many players leaving it to someone else.

It was the same with Fabinho his entire Liverpool career.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
This is the problem Al and I mean this with sincerity, you look to have an agenda against Endo, the hiding comments were very poor, so people will pull you up on it especially as you've only posted criticisms of Endo for their second goal - Where is your balance? Until I pointed out the other players you didn't mention them and when you do you shift the goalposts to say as seasoned pro he should take control, which isn't fair as per my above comments.

This is exactly the problem. As I mentioned on the previous page, Al saw the Endo signing as a proxy for an FSG failure. He denies it, but the evidence is clear.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 03:49:38 pm
No, because he has had a very underwhelming career and is 31 later this season. Very few players come into the Premier League with that kind of pedigree and succeed. The fact that we are even contemplating it shows how bad our planning has been.

He takes up a chunk of the budget, a none HG space and is at best a very short-term punt with very little potential upside.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 04:00:58 pm
It is nothing to do with that. It is spending money on a pretty average footballer with very few upsides.

I mean if it was our intention to bring a player like Endo in then why didn't we go for someone like Jefferson Lerma who is younger, has far more pedigree, knows the Premier League and was available on a free.

Endo is just a desperation signing.

Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2023, 03:38:15 pm
Of course, it is a bad thing.

The objective is to build a cohesive squad with very few weaknesses, a squad that is balanced in terms of age, experience, position and above allows the manager to play the game the way he wants to play.

The squad needs to be able to meet the Homegrown rules and needs to be in place so that Klopp can bed players in before the season starts.

What 'value' signings get you is a collection of so-called good-value players. It leads to seasons like 20-21 when we had loads of good value players but a crisis at centreback. 22/23 when we had loads of good value signings but no midfield and this season in which we started the season with no 6 and are scrambling around and ending up were the best value is deemed to be a 30-year-old journeyman.

You play football on grass with a balanced team and not on a spreadsheet.

Endo represented the failures of the ownership, in Al's eyes. So when he turned out to be an astute signing, who's played an integral part in an excellent season so far, it becomes problematic for him to acknowledge.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We've signed one pure DM in nearly a decade under Klopp. There probably comes a point where the argument maybe needs (well not now considering he's off in the summer!) to be around the gaffer just not really prioritising that sort of DM over how they contribute going the other way (which is why we've also had Hendo, Thiago and Gini in a similar role before and after Fabinho). Rather than criticising someone who isn't particularly expected to do what you want him to do.

We tried to sign Caicedo and Lavia this summer as replacements for the elite level one we had until he fell off a cliff. When he couldn't get either of them he bought someone else who can play as a 6. Klopp loves a 6.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We tried to sign Caicedo and Lavia this summer as replacements for the elite level one we had until he fell off a cliff. When he couldn't get either of them he bought someone else who can play as a 6. Klopp loves a 6.

I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.

We know that Klopp has had more power in recruitment terms, we know there's been a bit of a vacuum without a SD and we know we tried to sign him. I don't think it makes much sense to speculate that Klopp didn't really want him. And even if he didn't want Caicedo much it surely isn't possible that he didn't really want a DM and yet we still tried to sign 2 for very high prices and then ended up signing a 3rd. We tried to sign a DM because Klopp wanted a DM. At no point have we been inclined to ignore Klopp's squad building requirements ever since he arrived. Different players to his preferred one, perhaps. A different style of player to what he wanted entirely? no.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I'm still not convinced how much Klopp actually wanted Caicedo. A signing of that magnitude, in terms of cost, means he must have signed it off to an extent, but I don't know if he would've been his first choice - there were limited options at DM in the summer though.

If he wasnt we would have spent so much money, for us to be willing to spent so much must have meant Klopp really rates him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
If he wasnt we would have spent so much money, for us to be willing to spent so much must have meant Klopp really rates him.


Thing is (and I've done it), we can fall into the trap of looking at Caicedo now at Chelsea. If he'd come to Liverpool with Klopp he would have been good (albeit I was never happy with throwing £111m at him)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We know that Klopp has had more power in recruitment terms, we know there's been a bit of a vacuum without a SD and we know we tried to sign him. I don't think it makes much sense to speculate that Klopp didn't really want him. And even if he didn't want Caicedo much it surely isn't possible that he didn't really want a DM and yet we still tried to sign 2 for very high prices and then ended up signing a 3rd. We tried to sign a DM because Klopp wanted a DM. At no point have we been inclined to ignore Klopp's squad building requirements ever since he arrived. Different players to his preferred one, perhaps. A different style of player to what he wanted entirely? no.

The speed at which the Endo terms were agreed and he was signed suggests very much that Endo was first choice or at the least joint first choice, not a third choice as some portray him to be. It was just not publicised or headline news and apparently kept quiet even within the club - or else RAWK would have known of it through Livbes - highlighting the importance we attached to the Endo signing.

The negotiation team pulled an absolute blinder there by ensuring the deal was kept absolutely secret thus not allowing other clubs to drive up the price. Endo would fit in any elite clubs midfield as a 6 and likely improve them, hes been as transformational as Rice for a tenth of the cost.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Thing is (and I've done it), we can fall into the trap of looking at Caicedo now at Chelsea. If he'd come to Liverpool with Klopp he would have been good (albeit I was never happy with throwing £111m at him)

100% Caicedo would have been a monster under Klopp I have no doubt.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Caicedo would have been exceptional under Klopp IMO

The talents there, hes just in a side where you can count on one hand the players that look any good
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Its possible but it should be noted that so far Caciedo just taken the money and run at Chelsea. A few times he bestirred himself including against us , but not often and not for long. He's effectively downed tools over the course of the season and that fat ass 8 year contract and the multi m's up front is suspect #1.

Now if he had signed with us and was on an incentive laden 5 that we re-up every two years based on performance, its true you might have a different player. Im not holding my breath hes going to come good for Chelsea though. Seems to feel that earning the contract was the actual job, and thats done now.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Its possible but it should be noted that so far Caciedo just taken the money and run at Chelsea. A few times he bestirred himself including against us , but not often and not for long. He's effectively downed tools over the course of the season and that fat ass 8 year contract and the multi m's up front is suspect #1.

Now if he had signed with us and was on an incentive laden 5 that we re-up every two years based on performance, its true you might have a different player. Im not holding my breath hes going to come good for Chelsea though. Seems to feel that earning the contract was the actual job, and thats done now.

some would argue he doesn't do much running.
