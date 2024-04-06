Al's issue is that he initially saw the Endo signing as another stick to bash FSG with - further confirmation of the neglect of the midfield renewal job, which required a major overhaul in a short time. Where he found himself in a pickle was when Endo actually turned into a "monster" of a midfielder (Kloppo's words - thanks for sharing Al) and he had to ignore the fantastic influence that this result of poor ownership was having on the team. I can see the dilemma, it's just probably time to acknowledge the mistake.
How can you not love this guy?
Why would it be a stick to beat FSG with when it was a Klopp signing and Klopp pretty much called FSG out saying he had to convince them to sign Endo because they usually want early twenties players with 200 games.
Right from the start I have said he is really good squad player. However if you looking for a weakness between us City and Arsenal then for me it is the disparity in quality between Rodri, Rice and Endo.
For me, if we had a 6 of the quality of Rodri or Rice then we win the League. That isn't a slight on Endo because Rodri and Rice are amongst the best 6 on the planet. Endo isn't at that level for me.