Offline redbyrdz

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3680 on: April 6, 2024, 07:35:20 pm »
Maybe I'm remembering this wrong, but isn't he on a one-year contract?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3681 on: April 6, 2024, 07:37:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April  6, 2024, 07:35:20 pm
Maybe I'm remembering this wrong, but isn't he on a one-year contract?

He is on a four-year deal.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline redbyrdz

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,224
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3682 on: April 6, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  6, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
He is on a four-year deal.

Ah, ta. I was wondering why everybody seemed to assume he'll.be here next season.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3683 on: April 6, 2024, 09:46:23 pm »
we won't be seeing the Endo Wataru for a while.
Online Draex

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,409
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3684 on: April 6, 2024, 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  6, 2024, 09:46:23 pm
we won't be seeing the Endo Wataru for a while.

Klopp said he might be back tomorrow a few days ago.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/manchester-united-v-liverpool-team-news-0

Thats my information [that he will be fit], said the boss. We rested him today. We had a feeling there could have been a chance for tonight but if we leave him out then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didnt change.
Offline mattD

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3685 on: April 6, 2024, 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  6, 2024, 09:50:03 pm
Klopp said he might be back tomorrow a few days ago.

God hope so, I know he's been brilliant but his calming influence on the field is a balm to these nervy times.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3686 on: April 6, 2024, 10:05:06 pm »
I think its clear we didn't want to play him against Sheff Utd because of the booking situation, given its likely he will need to take one at some point tomorrow.
Offline Knight

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3687 on: April 7, 2024, 05:29:52 pm »
He wasnt great, gave the ball away for their 2nd really poorly and was generally a bit Warwick in possession. But he wasnt terrible. The thing I dont get though is why hes even playing games like this.
Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3688 on: April 7, 2024, 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April  7, 2024, 05:29:52 pm
He wasnt great, gave the ball away for their 2nd really poorly and was generally a bit Warwick in possession. But he wasnt terrible. The thing I dont get though is why hes even playing games like this.

The issue isn't giving the ball away. Any player can do that. The issue is that he has no recovery pace. When he is the wrong side of the ball he just loiters with no intent. For the second goal he tries to get back in but is slow to two or three challenges and simply doesn't affect the play.

It was the same in the Cup game. The second goal he is the wrong side of Anthony tries to get back in but quite simply doesn't affect the play at all. Anthony is allowed to turn and get his shot off. Loitering with no intent.

Very decent squad player but shouldn't be anywhere the starting 11 for the big games.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline kingmonkey007

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3689 on: April 7, 2024, 06:06:27 pm »
Back to him being poor now is it?  ::)
Offline AndyMuller

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3690 on: April 7, 2024, 06:06:35 pm »
Struggled with the pace of it today I thought.
Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3691 on: April 7, 2024, 06:11:01 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on April  7, 2024, 06:06:27 pm
Back to him being poor now is it?  ::)

No back to him being pretty average in terms of our squad.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Avens

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3692 on: April 7, 2024, 06:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April  7, 2024, 05:29:52 pm
He wasnt great, gave the ball away for their 2nd really poorly and was generally a bit Warwick in possession. But he wasnt terrible. The thing I dont get though is why hes even playing games like this.

I agree on the individual performance, not his best, but I think he's been part of our best midfield this season and that's why he started. He's earnt his place.

Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 06:04:02 pm
Very decent squad player but shouldn't be anywhere the starting 11 for the big games.

Despite him being one of our best players this season. Or do you think Klopp made a sub-optimal decision?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline kingmonkey007

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3693 on: April 7, 2024, 06:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 06:11:01 pm
No back to him being pretty average in terms of our squad.

Back to him being pretty average in terms of our squad again is it?  ::)
Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3694 on: April 7, 2024, 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on April  7, 2024, 06:12:41 pm
Back to him being pretty average in terms of our squad again is it?  ::)

Of course it is.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3695 on: April 7, 2024, 06:16:03 pm »
100% not our worse midfielder today, but agendas and all that.
Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3696 on: April 7, 2024, 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on April  7, 2024, 06:12:17 pm
I agree on the individual performance, not his best, but I think he's been part of our best midfield this season and that's why he started. He's earnt his place.

Despite him being one of our best players this season. Or do you think Klopp made a sub-optimal decision?

He started because Jones has just come back from injury. He hasn't been one of our best players this season. It is fucking laughable to even suggest that. Ali, Kelleher, Bradley, Trent, Virgil, Ibou, Nunez and Salah have been levels above him. Endo has come in and done the kind of job Milner used to do.

An unsung hero who does better than expected.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Avens

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3697 on: April 7, 2024, 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 06:19:02 pm
He started because Jones has just come back from injury. He hasn't been one of our best players this season. It is fucking laughable to even suggest that. Ali, Kelleher, Bradley, Trent, Virgil, Ibou, Nunez and Salah have been levels above him. Endo has come in and done the kind of job Milner used to do.

An unsung hero who does better than expected.

Plenty are singing for him mate, don't worry. Your campaign against him hasn't gained any traction.

You left Mac Allister off your list which makes me think you just might not see midfielders.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rhysd

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3698 on: April 7, 2024, 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 06:19:02 pm
He started because Jones has just come back from injury. He hasn't been one of our best players this season. It is fucking laughable to even suggest that. Ali, Kelleher, Bradley, Trent, Virgil, Ibou, Nunez and Salah have been levels above him. Endo has come in and done the kind of job Milner used to do.

An unsung hero who does better than expected.

You're ridiculous.

Is this what a modern day fan is?

Absolute clown.
20 and 7

Offline The_Nomad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 01:58:43 pm »
Round, like a circle in a spiral
Like a wheel within a wheel
Never ending or beginning
On an ever-spinning reel

Like the circles that you find
In the windmills of your mind.
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Kashinoda

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 02:52:26 pm »
Not his best game, but our problem was elsewhere really.
Offline BCCC

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 03:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 06:19:02 pm
Endo has come in and done the kind of job Milner used to do.

You've improved, you can now slag off two players in one short sentence.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 03:28:11 pm
You've improved, you can now slag off two players in one short sentence.

How is comparing Endo to one of our best servants of the last decade an insult.?

Someone agrees with me.

Jurgen Klopp branded Wataru Endo a real monster on the pitch and backed the Japanese midfielder to make as much of a splash at Liverpool as James Milner did.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline BCCC

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm
How is comparing Endo to one of our best servants of the last decade an insult.?

Someone agrees with me.

Jurgen Klopp branded Wataru Endo a real monster on the pitch and backed the Japanese midfielder to make as much of a splash at Liverpool as James Milner did.

I know Jurgen rates him however you don't as you've made it quite clear.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
I know Jurgen rates him however you don't as you've made it quite clear.

Al's issue is that he initially saw the Endo signing as another stick to bash FSG with - further confirmation of the neglect of the midfield renewal job, which required a major overhaul in a short time. Where he found himself in a pickle was when Endo actually turned into a "monster" of a midfielder (Kloppo's words - thanks for sharing Al) and he had to ignore the fantastic influence that this result of poor ownership was having on the team. I can see the dilemma, it's just probably time to acknowledge the mistake.

How can you not love this guy?

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Eeyore

  Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 12:25:21 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm
Al's issue is that he initially saw the Endo signing as another stick to bash FSG with - further confirmation of the neglect of the midfield renewal job, which required a major overhaul in a short time. Where he found himself in a pickle was when Endo actually turned into a "monster" of a midfielder (Kloppo's words - thanks for sharing Al) and he had to ignore the fantastic influence that this result of poor ownership was having on the team. I can see the dilemma, it's just probably time to acknowledge the mistake.

How can you not love this guy?



Why would it be a stick to beat FSG with when it was a Klopp signing and Klopp pretty much called FSG out saying he had to convince them to sign Endo because they usually want early twenties players with 200 games.  ;D ;D

Right from the start I have said he is really good squad player. However if you looking for a weakness between us City and Arsenal then for me it is the disparity in quality between Rodri, Rice and Endo.

For me, if we had a 6 of the quality of Rodri or Rice then we win the League. That isn't a slight on Endo because Rodri and Rice are amongst the best 6 on the planet. Endo isn't at that level for me. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 12:53:55 am »
So, the Waturo the Lion religion in my Civ game has grown to 5 cities now. the Faith is really starting to rolling in. My entire civilization loves this guy.


In the end hes gonna dominate the entire planet and likely Mars as well. Sort of like the real thing.  ;D 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Keith Lard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 01:08:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:25:21 am
Why would it be a stick to beat FSG with when it was a Klopp signing and Klopp pretty much called FSG out saying he had to convince them to sign Endo because they usually want early twenties players with 200 games.  ;D ;D

Right from the start I have said he is really good squad player. However if you looking for a weakness between us City and Arsenal then for me it is the disparity in quality between Rodri, Rice and Endo.

For me, if we had a 6 of the quality of Rodri or Rice then we win the League. That isn't a slight on Endo because Rodri and Rice are amongst the best 6 on the planet. Endo isn't at that level for me. 

Wataru talkin aboot?

Wataru is the best.

I love Wata.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 04:29:44 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm
Al's issue is that he initially saw the Endo signing as another stick to bash FSG with - further confirmation of the neglect of the midfield renewal job, which required a major overhaul in a short time. Where he found himself in a pickle was when Endo actually turned into a "monster" of a midfielder (Kloppo's words - thanks for sharing Al) and he had to ignore the fantastic influence that this result of poor ownership was having on the team. I can see the dilemma, it's just probably time to acknowledge the mistake.

How can you not love this guy?



As far as FSG signings go its been brilliant. Under the radar, but one of the best creative destroyer types in world football.
Quote from: Eeyore on April  3, 2024, 09:28:54 pm
Referees and the PGMOL can do no wrong.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 07:18:23 am »
Come on everyone you must have missed Endo spaffing 90 shots against Utd. Clearly he is the issue.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 07:22:13 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:23 am
Come on everyone you must have missed Endo spaffing 90 shots against Utd. Clearly he is the issue.

I'm sure someone can find a screenshot to illustrate exactly why he is the issue.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 07:23:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:22:13 am
I'm sure someone can find a screenshot to illustrate exactly why he is the issue.

I heard he was hiding behind Van Dijk and threw his voice which made Quansah pass to no one..
